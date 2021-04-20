Pierson City Council Minutes/Bills — April 14, 2021

Pierson City Council

Wednesday, April 14th



The Pierson City Council met in regular session on Wednesday, April 14th, 2021. Mayor Struve called the meeting to order at 7PM Council in attendance: Bubke, McQueen, and Saxen. The consent agenda including minutes from the March regular and special meetings, March financials and disbursements through April 14th and a building permit for 708 1st St for a deck was approved upon a motion by Bubke and a second by Saxen all votes aye; motion carried.

Disbursements by fund: General$11768.35, Road Use$811.58, Special Rev$2405.65, Proprietary$9709.78, Receipts by fund: General$30988.75, Road Use$1262.51, Special Rev$912.21, Debt Service$654.29, Proprietary$29201.38.

The sheriff report was reviewed; they provided over 31 hours of directed patrol, 3 hours in the school and responded to 3 calls for service. ATV’s were discussed; if seen on main roads and operated by someone under 16 the sheriff recommends calling it in for safety reasons.

Public Forum: Brian Ludwigs addressed the council regarding building storage units and a personal garage on his property. Council will need building permits before he can build. Steve and Tiffon Brewer presented animal permits for chickens. After counsel reviewed the ordinance the second permit was denied and council asked them to get rid of 6 of the chickens.

Council discussed the property at South St. Jake Muecke requested an extension on the contract due to the increase cost in building supplies. Motion by McQueen, seconded by Bubke to give a 1-year extension.

Council discussed Urban Revitalization Plan – this would give people doing improvements or construction a tax abatement over a period of time. Attorney will check on if this can be used on construction that is already started. It would take a couple of months to approve a plan.

Motion by Saxen, second by McQueen to set a public hearing date for amending the budget for May 12th at 7PM.

Motion by McQueen, seconded by Bubke to replace the water meter endpoints that need replaced without purchasing the extended warranty, all vote aye; motion carried.

Council discussed the flag at the cemetery, Bubke will approach the Legion about funding a new pole at the cemetery. Motion by McQueen, seconded by Saxen to have the city approve the location of the flag bases on the boulevard; all aye; motion carried.

Motion by Saxen seconded by McQueen to approve

Resolution 2021-5

A RESOLUTION TO SET A PUBLIC HEARING AND ADVERTISE TO SELL THE EVENT SIGN

all voted aye; motion carried.

The public hearing will take place on May 12th at 7PM. The Clerk will advertise and accept bids on the Event Sign located at the Post Office.

Motion to adjourn the meeting was made by Bubke, seconded by Saxen; all voted aye; motion carried.

Jeanette Beekman,

City Clerk

Absolute Inspection Services Fees $475.64

Amazon supplies $45.97

Badger Meter cell fee $172.66

Beelner line repair $450.00

City of Pierson utility $184.32

Clark Equipment saw, supplies $75.92

Foundation Analytical testing $28.75

Frontier phone $245.60

GEMT fees $91.59

Iowa Department of Revenue withholding $554.00

Iowa Department of Revenue sales tax $51.00

Iowa Department of Revenue WET $807.00

IPERS pension $835.88

Jeanette Beekman reimbursements/mileage $247.02

KCAU advertising $250.00

KMK vehicle decal $36.00

LP Gill quarterly fee $1,830.00

MidAmerican electric $1,425.10

New Coop fuel $120.38

Postmaster postage $23.40

REC electric $31.55

Ryan Chinn refund $50.00

Sanitary Services refuse

contract $6,897.00

Simmering Cory contract- housing grant $6,920.00

Stewart Signs LED Sign $9,318.50

The Record publishing $245.09

United States Treasury withholding $1,181.04

Wellmark insurance $2,586.36

Western Insurance insurance $31,359.00

Wix.com webhost fee $64.20

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 22, 2021