Woodbury Central School Board Minutes/Bills — April 12, 2021

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

April 12, 2021

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session in the high school library on April 12, 2021 with call to order by President Frafjord at 7:30 pm.

Members present: Frafjord, Reblitz, Lloyd, Nelson, Thomsen, Koele, Steffen. Absent: none. Visitors: Linda Fetterman, Denise Heiman, Faith Lambert, Blake Stubbs.

Agenda: Moved by Steffen, second by Koele to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes: Moved by Lloyd, second by Nelson to waive the reading of and approve the minutes with revisions for March 8, 2021 to correct location typo and add a nay vote from Thomsen on the Wrestling Room Bid approval. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills: Moved by Koele, second by Steffen to approve bills in the amounts of $56,268.00 from the General Fund, $13,735.27 from the PPEL Fund, $11,520.00 from the Sales Tax Fund, $7,210.55 from the Activity Fund, $15,535.00 from the Lunch fund and prepaid checks for $34,526.52 from the General Fund, $8,058.29 from the PPEL Fund, $11,384.54 from the Activity Fund, and $72.48 from the Nutrition Fund. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Visitor Comments: none

Budget Hearing: President Frafjord opened the hearing on the 2021-22 Budget at 7:33 pm.

• Supt. Glackin presented details on what made up the budget figures

• Brief discussion about misc. income and ESSER funding impacts on the budget

• President Frafjord closed the hearing at 7:42

• Moved by Nelson, second by Reblitz to approve the published 2021-22 Budget. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Buildings, Grounds, and Transportation

• Moved by Steffen, second by Koele to approve the quote/estimate from Thomsen Electric to install lighting on the parking lot. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Steffen to approve the purchase of the mat lift from H2I for $28,546. Motion carried, 3 voting aye, Lloyd and Thomsen voting nay.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen to approve the purchase, from ESSER funds, of a new scrubber for $13,000 (with trade in) from Hillyard. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Personnel:

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen to approve the lane change of Morgan Wright to BA+30. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Nelson to approve the list of contracts for 2021-22 with Rebekah Russom and Hailey Peasely at 8 hrs. per day and Charlie Polkinghorn at 5.8 hours per day and also for 2020-21 for Sue Bock to add 0.5 and Mikayla Mitchell at 1.0 contracts to assist with lost learning due to student absences this year. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Nelson to approve the Elementary Principal salary for Nicki Metcalf at $89,000 annually. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Discussion regarding Use of ESSER Funds.

* HVAC & Environmental Controls can be taken from these funds

* Reblitz suggested staff bonuses

* Doug recommended using Sue Bock and additional 0.5 and Mikayla Mitchell (1.0) to tutor students who have fallen behind due to COVID

* Chris Howrey mentioned that we still have GEER funds that can be used to connect students to technology.

• WC Board proposal to the WCEA: Total package increase of 2.29%. Includes $800 added to each lane base, $800 per teacher increase, $125-225 coaching/sponsor increase and adding Archery Coach and Asst. Speech Coach.

• Discussion regarding stipends for additional duties during FY21: Reblitz –add Doug Glackin to the list. Topic will be sent to the negotiations committee and brought to the board next month.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Nelson to reluctantly accept the resignations of Brian Alfredson from his teaching/instructional coach position and Gary Frafjord from his board position. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Board Items:

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Lloyd to approve the contract with Timberline for Medicaid billing services for FY21-22. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Koele to approve the AEA purchasing agreement for FY22. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Koele to approve the 5 year agreement with Coke as presented. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen to approve lunch prices as presented. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Nelson to approve textbook rental fees as presented. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Thomsen to approve Activity pass fees as presented. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Nelson to approve the Extended Day Program fees as presented. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Good of the Cause:

• Possible property adjacent to school might be available. Building and Grounds Committee will discuss. Steffen will replace Frafjord on the Building and Grounds Committee.

• Glackin presented information regarding using weighted grades to calculate GPA and Valedictorian status.

Adjourn: Moved by Lloyd, second by Steffen to adjourn at 9:21 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Christen Howrey, Secretary

Gary Frafjord, Board President

BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS FOR April 2021

OPERATING FUND

ADVANTAGE ADMINISTRATORS 3RD PARTY ADMIN FOR FLEX PLAN 85.80

BEKINS FIRE & SAFETY SERVICES

EXTINGUISHER SERVICE 323.50

EXTINGUISHER SERVICE 145.00

Vendor Total: 468.50

BOBIER STUDIOS COMPOSITES 304.50

Broad Reach LIBRARY BOOKS 399.99

CULLIGAN

SOFTENER RENTAL 25.00

SOFTENER SALT 19.20

SOFTENER RENTAL 20.00

SOFTENER SALT 57.60

Vendor Total: 121.80

Gill Hauling GARBAGE DISPOSAL 600.00

GOODWILL OF THE GREAT PLAINS

DEC2020 SPEC ED COST 174.00

SPECIAL ED SERVICES 262.43

Vendor Total: 436.43

Graham Tire TRACTOR TIRE 357.07

IOWA ASSN of SCHOOL BOARDS PLAQUE AND PASS 50.00

Iowa High School Music Association

CHOIR FEE 100.00

CONCERT BAND ENTRY FEE 125.00

Vendor Total: 225.00

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER FILL LEVEL SENSOR 100.39

JOSTENS

VALEDICTORIAN PLAQUES 107.50

HS AWARDS 255.95

Vendor Total: 363.45

LINDEN CHIROPRACTIC CLINIC DRIVER

PHYSICAL-THOMAS 125.00

DRIVER PHYSICAL-OFERT 85.00

Vendor Total: 210.00

Matheson Tri-Gas TANK RENTAL FOR AG CLASS 77.89

MID AMERICAN ENERGY

ELECTRICITY 36.59

ELECTRICITY 204.02

ELECTRICITY 49.25

ELECTRICITY 6,405.75

NATURAL GAS 218.62

NATURAL GAS 222.85

ELECTRICITY 339.14

Vendor Total: 7,476.22

MID-BELL MUSIC

GUITAR REPAIR 103.12

CREDIT (2.84)

50 KAZOOS 49.50

Vendor Total: 149.78

Mississippi Bend AEA #9

ONLINE LEARNING 600.00

ONLINE LEARNING 680.00

ONLINE LEARNING 8.19

Vendor Total: 1,288.19

MOVILLE, CITY OF WATER/SEWER 451.80

MPIRE PLUMBING & HEATING LLC REMOVE/REPLACE 3 WATER FOUNTAINS 736.36

NOLTE, CORNMAN & JOHNSON P.C. FINAL PAYMENT FOR FY20 5,340.00

NWAEA HEARING INTERPRETER 15,649.50

MENTOR PROGRAM 450.00

Vendor Total: 16,099.50

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECKS 99.00

PEPPER & SON, INC., J. W.

INST MUSIC 31.99

INST MUSIC 79.99

INST MUSIC 105.00

INST MUSIC 50.00

INST MUSIC 60.00

INST MUSIC 50.00

Vendor Total: 376.98

Petersen, Randall DRIVER PHYSICAL 105.00

RECORD, THE

PUBLISHING 631.66

PUBLISHING 904.55

Vendor Total: 1,536.21

Rolling Oil

FUEL 2,991.50

BALANCE DUE-FUEL 155.43

Vendor Total: 3,146.93

Safeguard Business Systems, Inc. CHECKS 248.52

SCHOOL BUS SALES 15-2 STOP ARM REPAIR PARTS 519.19

Stateline Electric & Automation

ELECTRICAL REPAIRS 634.84

DIMMER IN ELEMENTARY ROOM 289.35

Vendor Total: 924.19

SYMMETRY ENERGY SOLUTIONS, LLC NATURAL GAS 12,891.34

THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA

13-MIRROR 156.76

06-LEVER, BEARING 123.53

15-2 STROBE LIGHT/PART 176.77

Vendor Total: 457.06

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE MEDICAID BILLING 540.91

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE CPR FOR AIDES 80.00

Fund Total: 56,268.00

Checking Account Total: 56,268.00

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

Cannon, Moss, Brygger & Associates ARCHITECT FEES WRESTLING ROOM ADDITION 10,510.64

ENGINEERING DESIGN ASSOCIATES HVAC SYSTEM PROJECT 1,735.00

HVAC PROJECT 412.64

Vendor Total: 2,147.64

MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC COPIER LEASE 1,076.99

Fund Total: 13,735.27

Checking Account Total: 13,735.27

SALES TAX FUND

MPIRE UNLIMITED JUNIOR HIGH LOCKER ROOMS 11,520.00

Fund Total: 11,520.00

Checking Account Total: 11,520.00

ACTIVITY FUND

BOOMBAH BASEBALL JERSEYS 4,935.51

CHESTERMAN CO. WATER 48.00

CNOS WR REGIONAL DUALS TRAINER 90.00

IHSAA ADDITIONAL ST WR PLAQUES 531.60

Iowa High School Speech Association

V DISTRICT 104.00

JV DISTRICT 48.00

V STATE 88.00

JV STATE 27.50

LG GRP ALL STATE 43.00

Vendor Total: 310.50

NELSON, AVERY JH WR OFFICIAL 100.00

Sanford, Dennis JH WR OFFICIAL 100.00

Walsworth Publishing Company 2ND DEPOSIT 2021 1,094.94

Fund Total: 7,210.55

Checking Account Total: 7,210.55

NUTRITION FUND

BIMBO BAKERIES USA

FOOD 79.81

FOOD 77.46

FOOD 54.38

FOOD 166.58

FOOD 46.86

Vendor Total: 425.09

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE

FOOD 358.88

FOOD 180.98

FOOD 294.25

FOOD 294.25

FOOD 294.25

FOOD 271.47

FOOD 225.91

FOOD 265.80

FOOD 227.80

FOOD 272.10

Vendor Total: 2,685.69

GREENBERG FRUIT CO. FOOD 131.46

HOBART SALES AND SERVICE 12 X 30 STAINLESS TABLE 145.00

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING

CREDIT FOOD (481.32)

FOOD 2,442.27

SUPPLIES 41.34

FOOD 2,289.30

SUPPLIES 957.53

FOOD 2,651.78

SUPPLIES 160.54

CREDIT FOOD (190.70)

CREDIT FOOD (430.32)

CUTLERY DISPOSABLE 349.82

SUPPLIES 499.20

FOOD 2,416.23

CREDIT FOOD (220.55)

CREDIT SUPPLIES (152.00)

FOOD 1,814.64

Vendor Total: 12,147.76

Fund Total: 15,535.00

Checking Account Total: 15,535.00

MARCH 2021 BMO ACTIVITY — P-CARD PAYMENT

Vendor ID: American Popcorn Co

Amount: 4.50

Description: POPCORN OIL

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 28.46

Description: DONUTS FOR CONTEST Invoice Date:

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 75.93

Description: SPEECH PIZZA CONCESSIONS

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 463.60

CONCESS PIZZA 311.74

CONCESS PIZZA 151.86

Vendor ID: DOLLAR GENERAL

Amount: 4.50

Description:CONCESS SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: IOWA EVENT CENTER

Amount: 483.00

Description: WR TICKETS ST

Vendor ID: IOWA EVENT CENTER

Amount: 575.00

Description: WR TICKETS ST

Vendor ID: IOWA EVENT CENTER

Amount: 575.00

Description: WR TICKETS ST

Vendor ID: IOWA EVENT CENTER

Amount: 6,744.75

Description: WR TICKETS ST

Vendor ID: IOWA EVENT CENTER

Amount: 517.50

Description: WR TICKETS ST

Vendor ID: SAM’S CLUB

Amount: 273.32

Description: CONCESSIONS SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: SUNNYBROOK

Amount: 40.00

Description: SWEETHEART FLOWERS

Batch 1099 Total: 0.00

Batch Total: 9,822.30

Batch Description: MARCH 2021 BMO-LUNCH

Vendor ID: DOLLAR GENERAL

Amount: 5.00

Description: FOOD

Vendor ID: DOLLAR GENERAL

Amount: 13.20

Description: FOOD

Vendor ID: WALMART

Amount: 54.28

Description: FOOD

Batch 1099 Total: 0.00

Batch Total: 72.48

Batch Description: MAR21 BMO_GEN

Vendor ID: 4 WAY STOP SHOP

Amount: 65.50

Description: GASOLINE

Vendor ID: 4 WAY STOP SHOP

Amount: 73.75

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: 4 WAY STOP SHOP

Amount: 24.90

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: 4 WAY STOP SHOP

Amount: 155.55

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: 4 WAY STOP SHOP

Amount: 164.24

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: ADVANTAGE ADMINISTRATORS

Amount: 150.00

Description: 3RD PARTY ADMIN.

Vendor ID: AMAZON

Amount: 26.88

Description: NURSE SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: AMAZON

Amount: 179.00

Description: SUBSCRIPTION-AMAZON PRIME

Vendor ID: AMAZON

Amount: 130.97

Description: LIBRARY SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: AMAZON

Amount: 249.94

Description: 2CS YOUTH DISPOSABLE MASK

Vendor ID: AMAZON

Amount: 1,593.26

Description: SUPPLIES

IPAD HOLDER, COAX, IPAD CASE, WHISTLES 1,052.34 INK AND TONER 372.93 SMART TV & TABLETOP MICROPHONE 167.99

Vendor ID: BOMGAARS

Amount: 9.99

Description: SHOP SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: BOMGAARS

Amount: 594.95

Description: PLANER FOR SHOP/PERKINS/HOSE CLAMPS

Vendor ID: BURKE ENGR. SALES COMPANY

Amount: 154.62

Description: DOOR OVERHEAD STOP

Vendor ID: CAROLINA BIOLOGICAL SUPPLY CO.

Amount: 133.28

Description: KS SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 74.20

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 24.27

Description: PIZZA FOR VACCINATION CLINIC HELP

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 42.20

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 38.20

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 55.76

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING, INC.

Amount: 569.50

Description: GARBAGE BAGS

Vendor ID: Crown Awards

Amount: 26.47

Description: SPELLING BEE AND SCIENCE FAIR AWARDS

Vendor ID: DOLLAR GENERAL

Amount: 7.00

Description: SHOP SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: DOLLAR GENERAL

Amount: 20.75

Description: FCS SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: GIT N GO

Amount: 63.66

Description: GASOLINE

Vendor ID: GIT N GO

Amount: 63.98

Description: GASOLINE

Vendor ID: HILLYARD INC.

Amount: 1,947.83

Description: SUPPLIES

CLEANING SUPPLIES 1,616.19

5OZ COLD CUPS 331.64

Vendor ID: Home Depot, The

Amount: 152.40

Description:CLEANING SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: IDITAROD TRAIL

Amount: 67.95

Description: 3D SUBSCRIPTION

Vendor ID: J&J MOTORS

Amount: 5,369.46

Description: REPAIRS/INSPECTIONS

15-2: SERPENTINE BELT 49.49

BUS 99: REPAIR BLOWN AIR LINE, COOLANT 156.54

09: REPAIR LIGHT 17.50

17: REPLACE FUEL FILTER, SEATBELT BUCKLE 195.17

11: FUEL FILTER, DOOR GLASS REPAIR 243.05

13: STEPWELL HEATER, CLEAR ROD DRAIN WA 111.34

06: CHANGE FUEL FILTER, BLEED SYSTEM 219.84

1: CHECK FLUID LEVELS, TIRE PRESSURES 22.00

03: INSTALL NEW SWITCH FOR FILTER HEATER 76.28

17: REPLACE FUEL FILTER, WINDOW 575.31

17: BATTERY, REMOVE AND REPLACE 166.78

15-2: BELT TENSIONER 224.83

09: REPLACE BLOWER MOTORS 184.56

S MALIBU 18: WIPER BLADE 24.14

11-2: NEW STARTER 626.22

19: HOOK UP SCANNER 111.34

ALL BUSES WINTER FRONTS 75.00

11: REPLACE FUEL FILTERS 391.68

17: REPLACE BLOCK HEATER, CHAN. FUEL FIL 439.50

IMPALA: WIPER BLADE 24.14

BLUE SUB: OIL FILTER, AIR FILTER 22.00

11: FIX BROKEN MIRROR 147.95

15-2: FIX MIRROR, CHECK RADIO 177.24

BUS 06: REPLACE GASKET, AIR LINE FITTINGS 657.00

09: REPLACE STEPWELL HEATER 75.00

BUS 13: HEATED MIRRORS, COOLANT LEAK 285.56

1: 6QTS OIL 30.00

1: 8QTS OIL 40.00

Vendor ID: KUM & GO

Amount: 20.50

Description: GASOLINE

Vendor ID: LEARNING A-Z

Amount: 118.00

Description: ELEM. LEARNING

Vendor ID: Lowe’s Commercial

Amount: 159.48

Description: SHOP SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: MENARDS

Amount: 46.34

Description: SHOP SUPPLIES

Vendor ID:MENARDS

Amount: 74.88

Description: SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: MENARDS

Amount: 11.99

Description: KEYHOLE ROUTER BIT

Vendor ID: MENARDS

Amount: 59.76

Description: DIESEL SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: NETFLIX

Amount: 19.25

Description: SUBSCRIPTION

Vendor ID: O’REILLY

Amount: 7.48

Description: DIGITAL CLOCKS

Vendor ID: PRESTO-X-COMPANY

Amount: 60.00

Description: PEST CONTROL

Vendor ID: QUILL CORPORATION

Amount: 680.11

Description: SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: SAM’S CLUB

Amount: 42.90

Description: EXT DAY SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY, INC

Amount: 190.80

Description: ART SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: SCREENCAST-O-MATIC

Amount: 48.00

Description: SUBSCRIPTION

Vendor ID: Splash-N-Dash

Amount: 9.00

Description: WASH VAN #1

Vendor ID: STAYBRIDGE SUITES

Amount: 971.94

Description:STATE WR HOTEL AD

Vendor ID :SUNNYBROOK

Amount: 65.00

Description: FUNERAL PLANT

Vendor ID: TARGET

Amount: 19.44

Description: LAB SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: U.S. POST OFFICE

Amount: 2.00

Description: POSTAGE

Vendor ID: U.S. POST OFFICE

Amount: 1.20

Description: POSTAGE

Vendor ID: VERIZON WIRELESS

Amount: 459.09

Description: CELL PHONE CHARGES Invoice Date:

Vendor ID: WALMART

Amount: 227.18

Description: FCS SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: WALMART

Amount: 86.80

Description: AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAM SNACKS, 3 GAMES, DECK OF CARDS 78.08

VALENTINE TREATS, SNACKS 8.72

Vendor ID: West Sioux Ceramics & Dakota Potters

Amount: 25.29

Description: CLAY

Vendor ID: WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASSN

Amount: 246.61

Description: PHONE & INTERNET

Batch 1099 Total: 439.89

Batch Total: 15,883.50

Report 1099 Total: 439.89

Report Total: 25,778.28

PREPAID — APPOVED APRIL 2021

Checking Account ID: 1

Check Type: Automatic Payment

John Deere Financial 173.72

SYMMETRY ENERGY SOLUTIONS, LLC 1,963.48

Void Total: 0.00

Total without Voids: 2,137.20

Checking Account ID: 1

Check Type: Check

MFC 273.00

VERIZON WIRELESS 459.09

MID AMERICAN ENERGY 31.47

Phonak 2,985.09

BOYER MACHINE 365.00

QUALITY TELECOMMUNICATION 75.00

RICK’S COMPUTERS LC 802.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY 11,048.17

OFFICE OF AUDITOR OF STATE 425.00

Charity Koehler 42.00

Void Total: 0.00

Total without Voids: 16,505.82

Checking Account ID:2

Check Type: Check

JMC COMPUTER SERVICE

INC. 8,058.29

Void Total: 0.00

Total without Voids: 8,058.29

Checking Account ID: 6

Check Type: Check

ANDI PRIOR 100.00

Denise Knaack 100.00

JEFF NEARY 100.00

BLAKE STRATTON 100.00

CARLY MEISTER 100.00

BRENDAN NORRIS 100.00

BECKY SHEETS 100.00

Abbi Franson 32.24

Jacob Thomas 230.00

Mr Tune’s 600.00

Void Total: 0.00

Total without Voids: 1,562.24

Grand Total:

Void Total: 0.00

Total without Voids: 28,263.55

