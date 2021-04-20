Woodbury Central School Board Minutes/Bills — April 12, 2021
Woodbury Central Community School
Regular Board Meeting
April 12, 2021
The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session in the high school library on April 12, 2021 with call to order by President Frafjord at 7:30 pm.
Members present: Frafjord, Reblitz, Lloyd, Nelson, Thomsen, Koele, Steffen. Absent: none. Visitors: Linda Fetterman, Denise Heiman, Faith Lambert, Blake Stubbs.
Agenda: Moved by Steffen, second by Koele to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried, all voting aye.
Minutes: Moved by Lloyd, second by Nelson to waive the reading of and approve the minutes with revisions for March 8, 2021 to correct location typo and add a nay vote from Thomsen on the Wrestling Room Bid approval. Motion carried, all voting aye.
Bills: Moved by Koele, second by Steffen to approve bills in the amounts of $56,268.00 from the General Fund, $13,735.27 from the PPEL Fund, $11,520.00 from the Sales Tax Fund, $7,210.55 from the Activity Fund, $15,535.00 from the Lunch fund and prepaid checks for $34,526.52 from the General Fund, $8,058.29 from the PPEL Fund, $11,384.54 from the Activity Fund, and $72.48 from the Nutrition Fund. Motion carried, all voting aye.
Visitor Comments: none
Budget Hearing: President Frafjord opened the hearing on the 2021-22 Budget at 7:33 pm.
• Supt. Glackin presented details on what made up the budget figures
• Brief discussion about misc. income and ESSER funding impacts on the budget
• President Frafjord closed the hearing at 7:42
• Moved by Nelson, second by Reblitz to approve the published 2021-22 Budget. Motion carried, all voting aye.
Buildings, Grounds, and Transportation
• Moved by Steffen, second by Koele to approve the quote/estimate from Thomsen Electric to install lighting on the parking lot. Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Moved by Lloyd, second by Steffen to approve the purchase of the mat lift from H2I for $28,546. Motion carried, 3 voting aye, Lloyd and Thomsen voting nay.
• Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen to approve the purchase, from ESSER funds, of a new scrubber for $13,000 (with trade in) from Hillyard. Motion carried, all voting aye.
Personnel:
• Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen to approve the lane change of Morgan Wright to BA+30. Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Moved by Reblitz, second by Nelson to approve the list of contracts for 2021-22 with Rebekah Russom and Hailey Peasely at 8 hrs. per day and Charlie Polkinghorn at 5.8 hours per day and also for 2020-21 for Sue Bock to add 0.5 and Mikayla Mitchell at 1.0 contracts to assist with lost learning due to student absences this year. Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Moved by Thomsen, second by Nelson to approve the Elementary Principal salary for Nicki Metcalf at $89,000 annually. Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Discussion regarding Use of ESSER Funds.
* HVAC & Environmental Controls can be taken from these funds
* Reblitz suggested staff bonuses
* Doug recommended using Sue Bock and additional 0.5 and Mikayla Mitchell (1.0) to tutor students who have fallen behind due to COVID
* Chris Howrey mentioned that we still have GEER funds that can be used to connect students to technology.
• WC Board proposal to the WCEA: Total package increase of 2.29%. Includes $800 added to each lane base, $800 per teacher increase, $125-225 coaching/sponsor increase and adding Archery Coach and Asst. Speech Coach.
• Discussion regarding stipends for additional duties during FY21: Reblitz –add Doug Glackin to the list. Topic will be sent to the negotiations committee and brought to the board next month.
• Moved by Thomsen, second by Nelson to reluctantly accept the resignations of Brian Alfredson from his teaching/instructional coach position and Gary Frafjord from his board position. Motion carried, all voting aye.
Board Items:
• Moved by Reblitz, second by Lloyd to approve the contract with Timberline for Medicaid billing services for FY21-22. Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Moved by Steffen, second by Koele to approve the AEA purchasing agreement for FY22. Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Moved by Thomsen, second by Koele to approve the 5 year agreement with Coke as presented. Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen to approve lunch prices as presented. Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Moved by Thomsen, second by Nelson to approve textbook rental fees as presented. Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Moved by Steffen, second by Thomsen to approve Activity pass fees as presented. Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Moved by Reblitz, second by Nelson to approve the Extended Day Program fees as presented. Motion carried, all voting aye.
Good of the Cause:
• Possible property adjacent to school might be available. Building and Grounds Committee will discuss. Steffen will replace Frafjord on the Building and Grounds Committee.
• Glackin presented information regarding using weighted grades to calculate GPA and Valedictorian status.
Adjourn: Moved by Lloyd, second by Steffen to adjourn at 9:21 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.
Christen Howrey, Secretary
Gary Frafjord, Board President
BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS FOR April 2021
OPERATING FUND
ADVANTAGE ADMINISTRATORS 3RD PARTY ADMIN FOR FLEX PLAN 85.80
BEKINS FIRE & SAFETY SERVICES
EXTINGUISHER SERVICE 323.50
EXTINGUISHER SERVICE 145.00
Vendor Total: 468.50
BOBIER STUDIOS COMPOSITES 304.50
Broad Reach LIBRARY BOOKS 399.99
CULLIGAN
SOFTENER RENTAL 25.00
SOFTENER SALT 19.20
SOFTENER RENTAL 20.00
SOFTENER SALT 57.60
Vendor Total: 121.80
Gill Hauling GARBAGE DISPOSAL 600.00
GOODWILL OF THE GREAT PLAINS
DEC2020 SPEC ED COST 174.00
SPECIAL ED SERVICES 262.43
Vendor Total: 436.43
Graham Tire TRACTOR TIRE 357.07
IOWA ASSN of SCHOOL BOARDS PLAQUE AND PASS 50.00
Iowa High School Music Association
CHOIR FEE 100.00
CONCERT BAND ENTRY FEE 125.00
Vendor Total: 225.00
ISTATE TRUCK CENTER FILL LEVEL SENSOR 100.39
JOSTENS
VALEDICTORIAN PLAQUES 107.50
HS AWARDS 255.95
Vendor Total: 363.45
LINDEN CHIROPRACTIC CLINIC DRIVER
PHYSICAL-THOMAS 125.00
DRIVER PHYSICAL-OFERT 85.00
Vendor Total: 210.00
Matheson Tri-Gas TANK RENTAL FOR AG CLASS 77.89
MID AMERICAN ENERGY
ELECTRICITY 36.59
ELECTRICITY 204.02
ELECTRICITY 49.25
ELECTRICITY 6,405.75
NATURAL GAS 218.62
NATURAL GAS 222.85
ELECTRICITY 339.14
Vendor Total: 7,476.22
MID-BELL MUSIC
GUITAR REPAIR 103.12
CREDIT (2.84)
50 KAZOOS 49.50
Vendor Total: 149.78
Mississippi Bend AEA #9
ONLINE LEARNING 600.00
ONLINE LEARNING 680.00
ONLINE LEARNING 8.19
Vendor Total: 1,288.19
MOVILLE, CITY OF WATER/SEWER 451.80
MPIRE PLUMBING & HEATING LLC REMOVE/REPLACE 3 WATER FOUNTAINS 736.36
NOLTE, CORNMAN & JOHNSON P.C. FINAL PAYMENT FOR FY20 5,340.00
NWAEA HEARING INTERPRETER 15,649.50
MENTOR PROGRAM 450.00
Vendor Total: 16,099.50
ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECKS 99.00
PEPPER & SON, INC., J. W.
INST MUSIC 31.99
INST MUSIC 79.99
INST MUSIC 105.00
INST MUSIC 50.00
INST MUSIC 60.00
INST MUSIC 50.00
Vendor Total: 376.98
Petersen, Randall DRIVER PHYSICAL 105.00
RECORD, THE
PUBLISHING 631.66
PUBLISHING 904.55
Vendor Total: 1,536.21
Rolling Oil
FUEL 2,991.50
BALANCE DUE-FUEL 155.43
Vendor Total: 3,146.93
Safeguard Business Systems, Inc. CHECKS 248.52
SCHOOL BUS SALES 15-2 STOP ARM REPAIR PARTS 519.19
Stateline Electric & Automation
ELECTRICAL REPAIRS 634.84
DIMMER IN ELEMENTARY ROOM 289.35
Vendor Total: 924.19
SYMMETRY ENERGY SOLUTIONS, LLC NATURAL GAS 12,891.34
THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA
13-MIRROR 156.76
06-LEVER, BEARING 123.53
15-2 STROBE LIGHT/PART 176.77
Vendor Total: 457.06
TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE MEDICAID BILLING 540.91
WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE CPR FOR AIDES 80.00
Fund Total: 56,268.00
Checking Account Total: 56,268.00
PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT
Cannon, Moss, Brygger & Associates ARCHITECT FEES WRESTLING ROOM ADDITION 10,510.64
ENGINEERING DESIGN ASSOCIATES HVAC SYSTEM PROJECT 1,735.00
HVAC PROJECT 412.64
Vendor Total: 2,147.64
MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC COPIER LEASE 1,076.99
Fund Total: 13,735.27
Checking Account Total: 13,735.27
SALES TAX FUND
MPIRE UNLIMITED JUNIOR HIGH LOCKER ROOMS 11,520.00
Fund Total: 11,520.00
Checking Account Total: 11,520.00
ACTIVITY FUND
BOOMBAH BASEBALL JERSEYS 4,935.51
CHESTERMAN CO. WATER 48.00
CNOS WR REGIONAL DUALS TRAINER 90.00
IHSAA ADDITIONAL ST WR PLAQUES 531.60
Iowa High School Speech Association
V DISTRICT 104.00
JV DISTRICT 48.00
V STATE 88.00
JV STATE 27.50
LG GRP ALL STATE 43.00
Vendor Total: 310.50
NELSON, AVERY JH WR OFFICIAL 100.00
Sanford, Dennis JH WR OFFICIAL 100.00
Walsworth Publishing Company 2ND DEPOSIT 2021 1,094.94
Fund Total: 7,210.55
Checking Account Total: 7,210.55
NUTRITION FUND
BIMBO BAKERIES USA
FOOD 79.81
FOOD 77.46
FOOD 54.38
FOOD 166.58
FOOD 46.86
Vendor Total: 425.09
DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE
FOOD 358.88
FOOD 180.98
FOOD 294.25
FOOD 294.25
FOOD 294.25
FOOD 271.47
FOOD 225.91
FOOD 265.80
FOOD 227.80
FOOD 272.10
Vendor Total: 2,685.69
GREENBERG FRUIT CO. FOOD 131.46
HOBART SALES AND SERVICE 12 X 30 STAINLESS TABLE 145.00
MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING
CREDIT FOOD (481.32)
FOOD 2,442.27
SUPPLIES 41.34
FOOD 2,289.30
SUPPLIES 957.53
FOOD 2,651.78
SUPPLIES 160.54
CREDIT FOOD (190.70)
CREDIT FOOD (430.32)
CUTLERY DISPOSABLE 349.82
SUPPLIES 499.20
FOOD 2,416.23
CREDIT FOOD (220.55)
CREDIT SUPPLIES (152.00)
FOOD 1,814.64
Vendor Total: 12,147.76
Fund Total: 15,535.00
Checking Account Total: 15,535.00
MARCH 2021 BMO ACTIVITY — P-CARD PAYMENT
Vendor ID: American Popcorn Co
Amount: 4.50
Description: POPCORN OIL
Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.
Amount: 28.46
Description: DONUTS FOR CONTEST Invoice Date:
Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.
Amount: 75.93
Description: SPEECH PIZZA CONCESSIONS
Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.
Amount: 463.60
CONCESS PIZZA 311.74
CONCESS PIZZA 151.86
Vendor ID: DOLLAR GENERAL
Amount: 4.50
Description:CONCESS SUPPLIES
Vendor ID: IOWA EVENT CENTER
Amount: 483.00
Description: WR TICKETS ST
Vendor ID: IOWA EVENT CENTER
Amount: 575.00
Description: WR TICKETS ST
Vendor ID: IOWA EVENT CENTER
Amount: 575.00
Description: WR TICKETS ST
Vendor ID: IOWA EVENT CENTER
Amount: 6,744.75
Description: WR TICKETS ST
Vendor ID: IOWA EVENT CENTER
Amount: 517.50
Description: WR TICKETS ST
Vendor ID: SAM’S CLUB
Amount: 273.32
Description: CONCESSIONS SUPPLIES
Vendor ID: SUNNYBROOK
Amount: 40.00
Description: SWEETHEART FLOWERS
Batch 1099 Total: 0.00
Batch Total: 9,822.30
Batch Description: MARCH 2021 BMO-LUNCH
Vendor ID: DOLLAR GENERAL
Amount: 5.00
Description: FOOD
Vendor ID: DOLLAR GENERAL
Amount: 13.20
Description: FOOD
Vendor ID: WALMART
Amount: 54.28
Description: FOOD
Batch 1099 Total: 0.00
Batch Total: 72.48
Batch Description: MAR21 BMO_GEN
Vendor ID: 4 WAY STOP SHOP
Amount: 65.50
Description: GASOLINE
Vendor ID: 4 WAY STOP SHOP
Amount: 73.75
Description: GAS
Vendor ID: 4 WAY STOP SHOP
Amount: 24.90
Description: GAS
Vendor ID: 4 WAY STOP SHOP
Amount: 155.55
Description: GAS
Vendor ID: 4 WAY STOP SHOP
Amount: 164.24
Description: GAS
Vendor ID: ADVANTAGE ADMINISTRATORS
Amount: 150.00
Description: 3RD PARTY ADMIN.
Vendor ID: AMAZON
Amount: 26.88
Description: NURSE SUPPLIES
Vendor ID: AMAZON
Amount: 179.00
Description: SUBSCRIPTION-AMAZON PRIME
Vendor ID: AMAZON
Amount: 130.97
Description: LIBRARY SUPPLIES
Vendor ID: AMAZON
Amount: 249.94
Description: 2CS YOUTH DISPOSABLE MASK
Vendor ID: AMAZON
Amount: 1,593.26
Description: SUPPLIES
IPAD HOLDER, COAX, IPAD CASE, WHISTLES 1,052.34 INK AND TONER 372.93 SMART TV & TABLETOP MICROPHONE 167.99
Vendor ID: BOMGAARS
Amount: 9.99
Description: SHOP SUPPLIES
Vendor ID: BOMGAARS
Amount: 594.95
Description: PLANER FOR SHOP/PERKINS/HOSE CLAMPS
Vendor ID: BURKE ENGR. SALES COMPANY
Amount: 154.62
Description: DOOR OVERHEAD STOP
Vendor ID: CAROLINA BIOLOGICAL SUPPLY CO.
Amount: 133.28
Description: KS SUPPLIES
Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.
Amount: 74.20
Description: GAS
Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.
Amount: 24.27
Description: PIZZA FOR VACCINATION CLINIC HELP
Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.
Amount: 42.20
Description: GAS
Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.
Amount: 38.20
Description: GAS
Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.
Amount: 55.76
Description: GAS
Vendor ID: CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING, INC.
Amount: 569.50
Description: GARBAGE BAGS
Vendor ID: Crown Awards
Amount: 26.47
Description: SPELLING BEE AND SCIENCE FAIR AWARDS
Vendor ID: DOLLAR GENERAL
Amount: 7.00
Description: SHOP SUPPLIES
Vendor ID: DOLLAR GENERAL
Amount: 20.75
Description: FCS SUPPLIES
Vendor ID: GIT N GO
Amount: 63.66
Description: GASOLINE
Vendor ID: GIT N GO
Amount: 63.98
Description: GASOLINE
Vendor ID: HILLYARD INC.
Amount: 1,947.83
Description: SUPPLIES
CLEANING SUPPLIES 1,616.19
5OZ COLD CUPS 331.64
Vendor ID: Home Depot, The
Amount: 152.40
Description:CLEANING SUPPLIES
Vendor ID: IDITAROD TRAIL
Amount: 67.95
Description: 3D SUBSCRIPTION
Vendor ID: J&J MOTORS
Amount: 5,369.46
Description: REPAIRS/INSPECTIONS
15-2: SERPENTINE BELT 49.49
BUS 99: REPAIR BLOWN AIR LINE, COOLANT 156.54
09: REPAIR LIGHT 17.50
17: REPLACE FUEL FILTER, SEATBELT BUCKLE 195.17
11: FUEL FILTER, DOOR GLASS REPAIR 243.05
13: STEPWELL HEATER, CLEAR ROD DRAIN WA 111.34
06: CHANGE FUEL FILTER, BLEED SYSTEM 219.84
1: CHECK FLUID LEVELS, TIRE PRESSURES 22.00
03: INSTALL NEW SWITCH FOR FILTER HEATER 76.28
17: REPLACE FUEL FILTER, WINDOW 575.31
17: BATTERY, REMOVE AND REPLACE 166.78
15-2: BELT TENSIONER 224.83
09: REPLACE BLOWER MOTORS 184.56
S MALIBU 18: WIPER BLADE 24.14
11-2: NEW STARTER 626.22
19: HOOK UP SCANNER 111.34
ALL BUSES WINTER FRONTS 75.00
11: REPLACE FUEL FILTERS 391.68
17: REPLACE BLOCK HEATER, CHAN. FUEL FIL 439.50
IMPALA: WIPER BLADE 24.14
BLUE SUB: OIL FILTER, AIR FILTER 22.00
11: FIX BROKEN MIRROR 147.95
15-2: FIX MIRROR, CHECK RADIO 177.24
BUS 06: REPLACE GASKET, AIR LINE FITTINGS 657.00
09: REPLACE STEPWELL HEATER 75.00
BUS 13: HEATED MIRRORS, COOLANT LEAK 285.56
1: 6QTS OIL 30.00
1: 8QTS OIL 40.00
Vendor ID: KUM & GO
Amount: 20.50
Description: GASOLINE
Vendor ID: LEARNING A-Z
Amount: 118.00
Description: ELEM. LEARNING
Vendor ID: Lowe’s Commercial
Amount: 159.48
Description: SHOP SUPPLIES
Vendor ID: MENARDS
Amount: 46.34
Description: SHOP SUPPLIES
Vendor ID:MENARDS
Amount: 74.88
Description: SUPPLIES
Vendor ID: MENARDS
Amount: 11.99
Description: KEYHOLE ROUTER BIT
Vendor ID: MENARDS
Amount: 59.76
Description: DIESEL SUPPLIES
Vendor ID: NETFLIX
Amount: 19.25
Description: SUBSCRIPTION
Vendor ID: O’REILLY
Amount: 7.48
Description: DIGITAL CLOCKS
Vendor ID: PRESTO-X-COMPANY
Amount: 60.00
Description: PEST CONTROL
Vendor ID: QUILL CORPORATION
Amount: 680.11
Description: SUPPLIES
Vendor ID: SAM’S CLUB
Amount: 42.90
Description: EXT DAY SUPPLIES
Vendor ID: SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY, INC
Amount: 190.80
Description: ART SUPPLIES
Vendor ID: SCREENCAST-O-MATIC
Amount: 48.00
Description: SUBSCRIPTION
Vendor ID: Splash-N-Dash
Amount: 9.00
Description: WASH VAN #1
Vendor ID: STAYBRIDGE SUITES
Amount: 971.94
Description:STATE WR HOTEL AD
Vendor ID :SUNNYBROOK
Amount: 65.00
Description: FUNERAL PLANT
Vendor ID: TARGET
Amount: 19.44
Description: LAB SUPPLIES
Vendor ID: U.S. POST OFFICE
Amount: 2.00
Description: POSTAGE
Vendor ID: U.S. POST OFFICE
Amount: 1.20
Description: POSTAGE
Vendor ID: VERIZON WIRELESS
Amount: 459.09
Description: CELL PHONE CHARGES Invoice Date:
Vendor ID: WALMART
Amount: 227.18
Description: FCS SUPPLIES
Vendor ID: WALMART
Amount: 86.80
Description: AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAM SNACKS, 3 GAMES, DECK OF CARDS 78.08
VALENTINE TREATS, SNACKS 8.72
Vendor ID: West Sioux Ceramics & Dakota Potters
Amount: 25.29
Description: CLAY
Vendor ID: WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASSN
Amount: 246.61
Description: PHONE & INTERNET
Batch 1099 Total: 439.89
Batch Total: 15,883.50
Report 1099 Total: 439.89
Report Total: 25,778.28
PREPAID — APPOVED APRIL 2021
Checking Account ID: 1
Check Type: Automatic Payment
John Deere Financial 173.72
SYMMETRY ENERGY SOLUTIONS, LLC 1,963.48
Void Total: 0.00
Total without Voids: 2,137.20
Checking Account ID: 1
Check Type: Check
MFC 273.00
VERIZON WIRELESS 459.09
MID AMERICAN ENERGY 31.47
Phonak 2,985.09
BOYER MACHINE 365.00
QUALITY TELECOMMUNICATION 75.00
RICK’S COMPUTERS LC 802.00
MID AMERICAN ENERGY 11,048.17
OFFICE OF AUDITOR OF STATE 425.00
Charity Koehler 42.00
Void Total: 0.00
Total without Voids: 16,505.82
Checking Account ID:2
Check Type: Check
JMC COMPUTER SERVICE
INC. 8,058.29
Void Total: 0.00
Total without Voids: 8,058.29
Checking Account ID: 6
Check Type: Check
ANDI PRIOR 100.00
Denise Knaack 100.00
JEFF NEARY 100.00
BLAKE STRATTON 100.00
CARLY MEISTER 100.00
BRENDAN NORRIS 100.00
BECKY SHEETS 100.00
Abbi Franson 32.24
Jacob Thomas 230.00
Mr Tune’s 600.00
Void Total: 0.00
Total without Voids: 1,562.24
Grand Total:
Void Total: 0.00
Total without Voids: 28,263.55
Published in The Record
Thursday, April 22, 2021