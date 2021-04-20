Woodbury County Supervisors Claims — April 6, 2021

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date: 04/06/2021

Access Systems Leas 105258 Lease 161.96

Amazon Capital Services 500176 WCCB office supplies 261.51

B & B Cleaning Specialist 43751 Janitorial service 1,450.00

Bader Service and Sales 500409 Parts & Labor #506 411.58

Boggs***, Jerry D 101161 Stock – District #3 6.21

Bomgaars 27646 Diesel Fuel Additive 440.20

Bound Tree Medical

Gloves 1,407.56

Brooke Supplies Household Supplies 699.00

Centurylink 103380 Anthon Little Courthouse 281.45

Charm Tex Inc. 101919 Household Supplies 97.70

Chesterman CO 321643 Bottled water 56.00

CHN Garbage Service 76971 Garbage service-FB21 494.64

Clerk Of District Court 50815 Guardianship 10.00

Cole Papers Inc 500417 Jail autoscrubber repair 1,474.55

Comtech Solacom Tech 500591 911 Firewall project 2,642.50

Correctionville Bldg. Paint 66.73

Correctionville City Water 16.80

Culligan Water Condition 98620 Maintenance: Buildings 44.00

Delaney***, Brigid Uniforms.. 73.15

Delta Dental Of Iowa 962 Dental Insurance 5,409.16

Don’s Pro Shop Plaque 240.00

Dunwell LLC 103002 HVAC for new room 17,011.43

Eakes Office Solutions 105329 Custodial supplies 40.68

Echo Group (Sioux City 105054) Electrical outlets 141.55

Electronic Engineer pager 166.91

Foulk Brothers P & H 85600 Repair HVAC pump, repl 444.46

Foundation Building 105788 Texture brush 22.50

Graffix Inc. Uniforms 922.70

Hobart Sales & Service 104549 Mixer repair 117.50

Home Depot Pro 105875 Trim, coaxial cable 261.04

Hudson Blankets 500593 Foundation blankets 1,144.00

Imko & Diversified 102026 Temp – Erica 858.56

Innovational Water Hydronic management pr 2,591.71

Innovative Benefit 105492 Flex Benefits 3,626.01

Interstate Battery 133771 Fire alarm batteries 311.90

Istate Truck Center 103383 Filters #200 639.42

Jacks Uniforms & Equip 121600 Uniforms 1,029.95

JEO Consulting Group 98187 Proj. #R171160.00/Const 324.00

Jim Hawk Truck Trailers 99918 Parts #503 29.95

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Kingsbury Electronics DPNC nature camera exh 2,829.82

Leeds Pharmacy 141229 Work Comp 200.00

Mail House 148553 Metering Contract 1,214.31

Mail Services LLC 101677 Typing, Printing & Binding 2,814.18

Mapleton Hometown 99674 Fabric for Flagging 287.52

Master’s Touch LLC 500297 Postage 199.36

Menards 199721 Remodeling supplies/BL 629.55

Mid American Energy 159813 Electric MR21 9,680.70

Midwest Wheel 161205 Parts #503 163.91

Monona County Audit 165262 MONONA COUNTY

DRAINAGE 15,563.49

Motor Parts Central 166397 Vehicle Repairs 251.79

MPH Ind Inc (C-IL) 337 Moving Radars GTSB 3,624.00

Murphy Tractor 99032 Parts & Labor #316 2,783.11

New Coop (Hornick-IA) 104720 Propane 280.00

New Cooperative Inc. 104730 Propane 380.59

Northwest Iowa Assess 105547 Residential Grading 175.00

One Office Solution 104853 Office Supplies 483.02

O’Reilly Auto Parts 102797 Filters AMZ 87.13

Patrol PC 105567 In Car Computers 22,485.88

Peterbilt of Sioux City 103682 Oil Change 70.76

Physicians Claims Professional Services 1,038.22

Productivity Plus 104845 Vetter Equip/Filters 113.58

Quality Traffic Control 103155 Safety Apparel 160.00

Roto Rooter (SC-IA) 200770 Clear drain line in 240.00

Ryan’s Lawn Care LLC 500082 Lot maintenance June 2 2,250.00

Sam’s Club (A-GA) Food 625.15

Sapp Bros Petroleum 100280 Gas & Fuel 474.70

SDHS – District Health 68472 Tax Allocation 226,273.00

Security National Bank 208797 Credit Card Stmt 1,697.37

Signs By Tomorrow 264044 Parking Sign 172.50

Sioux City Journal 102790 Civilian Jailer and Mo 1,111.68

Sioux City Treasurer (4 213400) Advertising in 2021 75.00

Sioux Sales Co. 214700 Wearing/Safety Apparel 34.95

Siouxland Animal Hospital 98985 K9 expense 71.66

Siouxland Lock & Key 301000 Keys 75.00

Standard Insurance 500112 April Insurance Premium 13,618.74

Staples Advantage 105681 Office Supplies 38.90

Steffen Truck Equip 105183 Parts & Labor #406 1,643.22

Summit Food Service 500010 Food 27,181.50

Titan Machinery Inc 104494 Parts #526 140.00

Trumbull Recreation 235813 Clean-out station 2,059.80

Tucker Glass LLC 103936 Cut glass for window 10.00

Tyler Technologies 100663 Tyler implementation 1,587.50

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Wellmark Claims 63,952.99

Western Iowa Tech 248200 TSI Rent March 2021 3,666.62

Wiatel Western Iowa 104550 Phone & internet service.. 89.15

Woodbury Cnty Sheriff 245900 Check reimb 129.18

Woodbury County Treas. 104770 Copy Paper 300.00

Woodbury County Emerg. 104689 Tax Allocation 61,173.71

Ziegler Inc. Parts #514 362.84

Grand Total: 520,255

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 22, 2021