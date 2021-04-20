Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — April 6, 2021

APRIL 6, 2021

MEETING OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

AS TRUSTEES FOR THE WOLF CREEK DRAINAGE DISTRICT IN WOODBURY COUNTY

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, as Trustees for Wolf Creek Drainage District in Woodbury County. Board members present were De Witt, Radig, Wright, Monson, and Ung. Staff members present were Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Mark Nahra, County Engineer’s Office, Dennis Butler, Finance/Operations Controller and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The Chair called to order the Wolf Creek Drainage District Trustee meeting.

Motion by Radig second by Monson to approve minutes from the March 30, 2021 meeting. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Wolf Creek Drainage District Trustee meeting was adjourned.

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 22, 2021