Beloved husband, father, and grandfather Dennis Cadwell, 80, of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Kingsley, died Sunday, April 11 in his home after a brief illness.

A graveside service and burial will be held at 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021 at Kingsley Cemetery in Kingsley. Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley is assisting the family with arrangements.

Dennis was born in Sioux City, Iowa to Holden Kenyon and Margaret Irene Salberg Cadwell. His mother was born to Norwegian immigrants with strong ties to home. He was very proud of his heritage and kept connection with cousins in Norway.

As a young man, he enjoyed working on old cars with his friends. He showed an early aptitude for music, woodworking, and mechanics. Music was a vital part of his life, both in the military and in church choirs. He was always strongly committed to God, family, friends, and country.

Shortly after graduation, he enlisted in the US Air Force. After training, he was stationed in Dover, Delaware, assigned as an aircraft mechanic for the C-133 Cargomaster. The plane he worked on now resides in the National Air Force Museum in Dayton, Ohio. He proudly served his country for 22 years (1960-82). His service took him and family to Delaware, Okinawa, Ohio, Texas, and Illinois. Also a few times alone to England, Panama, and Taiwan.

After retiring, he made his home in Columbus, Ohio. Where he worked for Battelle Memorial Institute Credit Union for 27 years as a mainframe computer technician before retiring to Florida.

Dennis began his walk with Christ in his 30s and never wavered in his commitment to his Lord and Savior, knowing he would spend eternity in heaven.

Dennis is survived by his wife of 59 years Carol; daughter and son-in-law, Darla and Steve Burlage and treasured grandson, Dennis Lukas Burlage, who all live nearby.

He was preceded in death by his son, Douglas Brian Cadwell; his father Holden, his mother Margaret, and his brother, Harold.