Edward “Jake” Fundermann, age 83, of Anthon, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021 at the Horn Memorial Hospital of Ida Grove.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 26, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the St. John’s Lutheran Church of Battle Creek with Pastor Randall Cormeny officiating. Burial will be held at the St. Paul Lutheran (Midway) Cemetery of Battle Creek.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the St. John’s Lutheran Church of Battle Creek.