Hazel Klaus

Hazel Mae Klaus, 79, of Ute, Iowa passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021.

A private graveside service will be at 11:00 Saturday, April 24 at St. Clair Cemetery in Ute, Iowa. Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City is assisting the family with arrangements.

Hazel was born October 16, 1941 in Ute, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence and Rose (Fester) Hanson. She grew up in Ute graduating from Ute High School in 1959.

Hazel married William “Bill” Klaus January 7, 1962 in Soldier, Iowa. Together they farmed near Bronson for about 10 years before moving to a farm near Ute.

Hazel was a dedicated farm wife, always working alongside Bill. She enjoyed playing in card club, sewing and gardening.

She is survived by her husband William (Bill); 3 children, Warren Klaus of Sioux City, Jodie (Allen) Schoemaker of Omaha, and Angela Klaus of Sioux City; two grandchildren, Jacob Schoemaker and Elizabeth Klaus; two great-grandchildren, Bradley and Emma; and two sisters, Vera Veit of Ute, and Marie (Harry) Pitner of Omaha.

Hazel is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Glen Hanson.