Rep. Tom Jeneary — April 22, 2021

As final budget numbers come together for FY 22, the Iowa House is working hard to invest in items like childcare, broadband, and mental health funding. As the budget process proceeds, I am confident that the Iowa Legislature will develop a balanced budget that funds these aforementioned issues. When drafting a budget, I believe that it is important to grant the next generation of Iowans fiscal security in their state so that down the road they will not have to correct deficit spending in the budget.

We are fortunate to live in one of the safest states in the nation. A big part of that is due to our peace officers who work night and day to protect law abiding citizens and ensure criminals are stopped. This past year has pushed our officers to their limits. Riots, assaults, looting, and destruction of public and private property have made an already difficult job nearly impossible. I have always supported law enforcement, and my district has echoed that support by rejecting calls to defund the police in the November election. Listening to the concerns and needs of everyday Iowans and law enforcement led to the creation of SF 342. This bill, as amended by the House, addresses problems faced by both peace officers, business owners and the public. The bill increases penalties for a variety of crimes, provides better administrative protection for law enforcement, and ensures laws are enforced across the state.

When laws are passed Iowans expect them to be enforced. Unfortunately, some cities across the nation have been actively discouraging and even prohibiting law enforcement from doing their job. Division 9 of the bill stops this practice in Iowa. If a city or county enacts a policy that prohibits the enforcement of laws, they risk the loss of state funding. This division sets up a system to file a complaint with the attorney general and for the investigation of these complaints. Language is also added to reiterate that race, skin color, language spoken, or national origin shall not be considered while enforcing laws.

Blocking roadways has become a favorite tactic of lawless protesters. This has put countless Iowans in immediate danger, created traffic safety issues, and terrified families caught in these crowds. SF 342 adds penalties for those who illegally block a roadway. The charges range from a serious misdemeanor for blocking a roadway and causing damage, to a class “C” felony for those who block a roadway and cause serious injury or death to another. The bill also protects a driver who is exercising due care but injures a person who is illegally blocking a roadway. This language will protect drivers and families who inadvertently end up in the middle of a chaotic mob blocking a roadway.

Everyone has seen the violent footage out of cities like Seattle, Portland, Kenosha and Minneapolis. Business have been destroyed, property has been damaged, and riots have spun out of control. That type of lawlessness is not acceptable in Iowa. SF 342 increases penalties on rioters, those who disturb the peace, damage public and private property, and harass law abiding Iowans. These increased penalties may not stop those who choose to break the law, but it will ensure they will face the consequences for their actions. Members of law enforcement and law-abiding Iowa families can count on Republicans when it comes to public safety.

Rep. Tom Jeneary

Serving the Citizens of House District 5