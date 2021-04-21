Vera Pierick

Vera M. Pierick, age 85, of Anthon, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, surrounded by family at her residence of Anthon, Iowa.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at the Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Anthon, Iowa, with Msgr. Mark Duchaine officiating. Committal will follow in the Mount St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery of Anthon, Iowa. A Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at the Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Anthon.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are encouraged and social distancing rules apply during all services. The Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Anthon, Iowa, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.

Vera Mable Pierick, the daughter of Thomas and June (Strawn) Martens, was born on December 8, 1935 in Battle Creek, Iowa. Vera grew up on the farm near Anthon, Iowa.

On May 19, 1952, Vera was united in marriage to James Pierick. They farmed near Anthon until 1966 when they moved to a new farmstead near Danbury, Iowa. In 2016 Vera moved back to Anthon and lived in town.

The couple was blessed with 12 children: Ray, Patty, Sue, Camilla, Donna, Mary, Jack, Paul, Joe, Larry, Frank and Kathi Jo. After her children were all in school, Vera worked at the Gothier Mink Ranch, the Anthon Post Office, and then as a cook at the Anthon School until her stroke in December of 2017.

Vera loved spending time with her family and was a great inspiration to them all. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, and traveling. Vera was a wonderful seamstress and enjoyed making her special Christmas “kletchens” cookies each year for her children. She will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.

Left to cherish her memory include her children Patty Pierick of Sioux City, IA, Sue (Mike) Gooch of Mingo, IA, Dr. Camilla (Bill) Frederick of Illinois City, IL, Donna Christophersen of Danbury, IA, Mary (Joe) Gates of Denver, CO, Jack (Helen) Pierick of Cameron, MO, Paul Pierick of Whiting, IA, Joe (Trudy) Pierick of Iowa City, IA, Larry (Linda) Pierick of Mingo, IA, Frank (Jill) Pierick of Whiting, IA, Kathi Jo (Tadd) Knobloch of Hartley, IA and daughter-in-law Becky (Tracy) Smizer of Anthon, IA. There are 19 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 10 step-grandchildren, 21 step great-grandchildren and 2 step great-great-grandchildren. Brothers Tom (MaryEllen) Martens, George (Pat) Martens, Walter (Wanda) Martens, Pat (Donna) Martens, Larry Martens and Roger Martens; sister Mamie (Don) Joy; sister-in-law Barb Martens; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family as well as her dear friend and caregiver, Kim Pope.

Vera was preceded in death by her husband James Pierick; son Ray Pierick; her parents June and Thomas Martens; brother Martin Martens; in-laws Barney and Camilla “Tillie” Pierick; brothers-in-law Richard and Edward Pierick; and sister-in-law Mary “Bernadette” Hoffman.