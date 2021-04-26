Sharen Leaverton

Sharen J. Leaverton, 73 of Sioux City, died Friday, April 23, 2021.

Visitation Wednesday, April 28th at 11 am to noon at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, with Graveside services 12:30 pm at West Fork Township Cemetery in Climbing Hill.

Sharen was born on June 9, 1947 in Omaha, Nebraska, the daughter of Robert and Florence (Roush) Carrell. Sharen grew up in the Moville/ Climbing Hill area, graduating from Woodbury Central High School.

On January 5, 1981 Sharen was united in marriage to William Leaverton. Together they made their home in Sioux City. Over the years she worked at Hirschbach Trucking and Mercer Trucking.

Sharen loved spending time with her family and also enjoyed sewing, gardening and baking. She enjoyed learning using her cell phone and Facebook to stay in touch with her family.

Sharen is survived by her children, Kimberly (Gregg England) Leaverton of Sioux City, Tom (Laura) Sanderson of Sioux City, Sheri Capron of Anthon, Keri (Frank) Tope of Sioux City and Christina (Jim) LaCroix also of Sioux City, 20 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren; two sisters, Joyce (Phillip) Sanderson and Bonnie Johnson of Moville and her brother, Roy (Patty) Carrell of Sioux City.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandson Travis Gutierrez, great grandchild Arabella Cobbs, and four siblings, Marvin Carrell, Barb Larson Arlene Plummer and Karen Snyder.

The family wishes to include a special thank you to her Hospice care takers; Sherri, Melissa, Ida, Nicole and Sheila.