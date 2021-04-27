Cushing City Council — April 6, 2021

Cushing City Council Minutes

April 6, 2021

Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present: Alex Rabbass, Jerry Wittrock, Shawn Joy, and Mary Tyler. Absent: Jesse VanHouten

Also present: Deputy Reising

Motion by Joy, seconded by Rabbass to approve consent agenda which includes:

1) Meeting agenda

2) March 2, 2021 Minutes

3) Financial Statement & Budget Report

4) Claims as Presented

5) Building Permits

Motion passed 4/0.

Claims

ACCO Liquid Chlorine 363.80

A1 Heating and Plumbing Fire Station Bathroom 252.49

AT&T Firemen Cell 63.07

CBC Fire Station Bathroom 950.08

Elaine Droegmiller Library Books 53.56

EMC New Truck Insurance 64.00

Foundation Analytical Lab Water testing 13.00

Goettsch Dispatch Trucking 1549.62

Nicole Huisinga Mileage 39.96

ISG Operator Services 25.00

Joy Auto Fire Dept./City 176.04

Joy Dirt Crushed Concrete 49.50

LP Gill 4th Qtr. Landfill 1100.00

MCI Telephone 26.60

Menards Fire Station Bathroom 1350.97

Mid-American Electricity 1844.40

One Source Library Printer Ink 118.48

NW REC Standpipe Electricity 123.53

Petersen Oil Fuel 719.59

Sargent Drilling Water Pump 5925.00

SCE Parts 378.34

The Record Publishing 85.74

Schaller Telephone Phone Service 67.41

Stevenson Hardware Fire Station 206.43

Terry Clarkson Burial 1200.00

Revenues by Fund:

General 7755.10

Library 1000.01

Road Use 670.86

Water Fund 3773.35

Sewer Fund 2088.00

Solid Waste Fund 1906.50

Fire Fund 0.00

Total Revenue: 17,193.82

Sheriff’s Report. Deputy Reising reported that Cushing had 1 call last month.

Library Report. Report given.

Clerk Report. Report given.

City Maintenance. Council discussed potholes needing repaired and mowing for the park this summer.

E911/Landfill Board. No report given.

Old 20 CDC. No report given.

Committee & Appointments.

Motion made by Wittrock to approve Reports as given. Seconded by Joy. Motion carried 4/0.

Old Business

• City Wide Cleanup. May 20th will be the day the garbage service picks up extra things, and the clerk will get a dumpster ordered for larger items that residents will pay a fee to dispose of in dumpster.

General Business

• Sheep Grazing. Council will allow Curt Wiese to graze sheep at the lagoons for the summer.

• Park Party. A resident requested to have a birthday party at the city park, with a blow-up castle for kids. Council would like the clerk to check with insurance, or lawyer, about liability.

• Liquor License. Council was asked to pre-approve a liquor license for Old 20 Bar & Grill. Council would like to wait until the license comes through from the state.

• Nuisances. Council instructed clerk to send letters to a few residents about their property.

Resolutions

Ordinances

Next regular meeting has been set for Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 6:30 p.m.

With no further business, motion by Wittrock, seconded by Tyler to adjourn at 7:20 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by:

City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

