Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes — April 22, 2021

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A SPECIAL MEETING OF THE

KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

April 22, 2021

CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

• The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 6:00 p.m.

2. ROLL CALL

• Present: Members Haggin, Collins, Pratt. Virtual: Herbold

3. AGENDA

• Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt, to approve the amended agenda. A resignation was added to the agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. NEW BUSINESS

• Project Update – FEH Design:

Mr. Bailey and Matt Basye, Architect from FEH Design met with L&L Builders on Thursday, 4/22 for a construction progress report on the gymnasium project. Construction progress meetings update every two weeks. In the next 3-4 weeks, outside earth work will be completed for the ramps and eastside of the windows. In the April regular board meeting, change orders for additional eleven parking spaces were approved on the west side of the building and additional conduit for a potential sign on the south side of the building. At this time, project completion date is scheduled for late June or early July. Finishing work will begin on the lighting, painting and roofing within the next month. To date, there is $36,000 remaining for any change orders that may occur in the next two months. The Board will continue discussions on parking options for the north side and south side of the building as a priority. Once the project is close to completion, a discussion will continue for a lighted sign on the south side of the building.

• 2020-2021 Budget Amendment – Review/Set Hearing Date:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to set the budget amendment hearing date for May 10th at 7:00 p.m. and publish the amended budget in the paper. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Delta Dental FY21-22 Renewal:

Motion Pratt, second by Collins to approve the Delta Dental 2021/2022 renewal agreement. Delta Dental premiums are paid by the employees. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Timberline FY21-22 Renewal:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the Timberline FY21-22 renewal agreement. Timberline processes the special education Medicaid billing. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Lunchtime Solutions Contract Renewal FY21-22:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the Lunchtime Solutions contract renewal for FY2021/2022. This is a one year extension renewal contract as the Food Service Management Company, due to the pandemic. All voted aye, motion carried.

• ISEBA FY21-22 Renewal:

Motion by Pratt, seconded by Collins to approve ISEBA FY21-22 Renewal agreement. ISEBA provides Life, AD&D and LTD. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Secure Benefits Carry Over of Funds Temporary Change:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve Secure Benefits carryover FSA and DCAP funds from 2020-2021 to 2021/2022. A temporary change due to the pandemic for FY2021-2022.

FSA funds are limited to $2,700 and DCAP funds are limited to $10,500 to carry forward. All voted aye, motion carried

• Resolution approving the participation by the School District in a joint agreement establishing the local government risk pool and the agreement to participate in the natural gas risk management program for the FY 2022 school year: After due consideration and discussion, Collins made a motion to adopt the resolution approving the participation in a joint agreement establishing the local government risk pool and the agreement to participate in the natural gas risk management program for the FY2022 school year, seconded by Pratt. A roll call vote was taken. Ayes: Collins, Pratt, Haggin, Herbold and Bubke. Motion carried. President Bubke declared the resolution duly adopted.

• Resignation (Added to Agenda):

Motion by Pratt, seconded by Collins to approve the resignation of Wendy Seggerman as the Special Education teacher. All voted aye, motion carried. Mr. Bailey thanked Wendy for her years of service to the school district.

• K-4/9-12 Principal Position – Exempt Session 21.9:

President Bubke stated the meeting would be going into an exempt session. An Exempt Session: Iowa law allows going into exempt session to discuss strategy in matters relating to employment conditions of employees of the governmental body who are not covered by collective bargaining agreement. This is less formal than a closed session and does not require taping or motions-just an announcement that an exempt session will be held.

President Bubke stated the meeting would come out of Exempt Session.

• K-4/9-12 Principal Contract:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve Rob Wiese as the K-4/9-12 Principal with contract terms to be discussed during the normal contract renewal periods. All voted aye, motion carried.

5. ADJOURNMENT

• At 7:21 p.m., motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to adjourn the meeting. All voted aye, motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Matt Bubke, Board President

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 22, 2021