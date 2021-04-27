Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto School Board Minutes — April 19, 2021

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON

OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL

SPECIAL BOARD MEETING

Date: Monday, April 19th, 2021

Time: 6:30 PM

Place: The meeting will originate in the Board Room, Mapleton Central Office. Board members may also join the meeting via Zoom.

Present: Wimmer, Kennedy, and Streck in person; Schram and Mead via zoom.

Absent: None

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 6:30 pm.

II. Communications – none

III. Action Items

A. Schram moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the assistant baseball coaching contract for Zach Paulsen. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

B. Streck moved and Mead seconded to accept the resignation of Frederick Burow as MS Language Arts Teacher. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

C. Schram moved and Kennedy seconded to approve Hoffman Agency and United Healthcare for our health insurance needs. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

IV. Announcements – none

A. Next Meeting – Monday, May 10th, 2021, 7:00 PM – in Mapleton

IX. Adjourn – Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 6:45 PM.

The board may continue to meet in an exempt session regarding employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.

MVAO Board President -– Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 29, 2021