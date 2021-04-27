Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto School Board Minutes — April 19, 2021
MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON
OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL
SPECIAL BOARD MEETING
Date: Monday, April 19th, 2021
Time: 6:30 PM
Place: The meeting will originate in the Board Room, Mapleton Central Office. Board members may also join the meeting via Zoom.
Present: Wimmer, Kennedy, and Streck in person; Schram and Mead via zoom.
Absent: None
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 6:30 pm.
II. Communications – none
III. Action Items
A. Schram moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the assistant baseball coaching contract for Zach Paulsen. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
B. Streck moved and Mead seconded to accept the resignation of Frederick Burow as MS Language Arts Teacher. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
C. Schram moved and Kennedy seconded to approve Hoffman Agency and United Healthcare for our health insurance needs. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
IV. Announcements – none
A. Next Meeting – Monday, May 10th, 2021, 7:00 PM – in Mapleton
IX. Adjourn – Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 6:45 PM.
The board may continue to meet in an exempt session regarding employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.
MVAO Board President -– Wimmer
MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith
Published in The Record
Thursday, April 29, 2021