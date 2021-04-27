Public Notice of Storm Water Discharge

Bainbridge Construction LLC plans to submit a Notice of Intent to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to be covered under the NPDES General Permit No. 2 – Storm Water Discharge Associated with Industrial Activity for Construction Activities

The storm water discharge will be from Reconstruction of street, sanitary sewer, and drain tile located in SW1/4, Section 1, T89 N, R-43W Pierson

Storm water will be discharged from 1 point source(s) and will be discharged to the following streams: Pierson Creek

Comments may be submitted to the Storm Water Discharge Coordinator, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Environmental Services Division, 502 E 9”‘ St, Des Moines IA 50319-0034. The public may review the Notice of Intent from 8:00am to 4:30pm, Monday through Friday, at the above address after it has been received by the department.

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 22, 2021

and Thursday, April 29, 2021