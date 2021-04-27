Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes — April 13, 2021

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

April 13, 2021

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on April 13, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the April 13, 2021 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the minutes of the March 30, 2021 meeting. Motion Carried. There was no meeting on April 6, 2021.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 4/15/21 payroll and 4/6/2021 claims. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve Hoffman Estates, a minor subdivision in Section 10 of Plymouth Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the January to March 2021 Recorder’s office quarterly report as presented by Recorder Jolynn Goodchild. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to award bid to Richards Construction for $183,445.10 for LC-371740. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to award the bid to Richards Construction for $111,935 for LC-282830. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to award the bid to Richards Construction for $243,641 for LC-150707. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Horton, a permit to Frontier Communications in Section 6/7 Grant Township on C12, Hickory Ave. in Section 1/2/12 of Preston Township on C12, Hickory Ave. and Hedge Ave. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve an agreement with the City of Le Mars on resurfacing C30. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve a permit to Southern Sioux Rural water in Section 27 of Liberty Township on 265th St. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to Southern Sioux Rural water in Section 4/9 of Plymouth Township on C44. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Anderson, to approve a permit for a tile crossing in Section 10/15 of Elgin Township on 120th St. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve Hungry Canyons project agreements 21-2 and 21-3. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve Stinton Addition, a minor subdivision in Section 26 of Washington Township. Motion Carried.

Doug Langel was present to review a parcel of land to be sold in Meadow Township prior to the survey and deed being recorded.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the budget and 5-year construction program to be filed with the State. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis,to approve final plans for LC-363009, LC-161552, LC-050330. Motion Carried.

The Board discussed the access to tower sites 46, 71, 72 and 24 with Engineer Tom Rohe.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 12:12 p.m.

Stacey Feldman,

Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 4-6-2021

A & M Laundry SHOP SUPPLIES 91.50

Access Systems copier contract 428.60

Noel Ahmann mileage 67.20

City of Akron UTILITIES 94.22

Allied Oil & Supply fuel 2966.15

Jessica Anderson cell phone allowance 90.00

Anthony Plumbing, Heating plumbing supplies 290.80

Auditor of State audit of evidence room 14,884.74

Barry’s Electric well closing 500.00

Bentson Pest Control services 100.00

Bomgaars supplies 307.85

Robert B. Brock attorney fees 282.20

Budden Plumbing, Heating heating and a/c repairs 166.44

Brandon Cabney cellphone allowance 90.00

CAP, LLC GRANULAR 16,895.88

Casey’s fuel 4855.68

Century Link Telephone Service 67.58

Certified Testing Service MATERIAL TEST & INSPECT 360.00

Chicago Central & Pacific RR FLASHING LIGHTS 825.39

Culligan Water water 49.54

CWD kitchen supplies 2259.07

Conner Delfs cell phone allowance 90.00

Scott Dorhout cell phone allowance 90.00

Eakes Inc supplies 572.17

ESRI mapping software maint. 400.00

Executive Distributors International helmets 1599.80

Fastenal custodial supplies 144.06

Stacey Feldman Qtrly civil service mtgs 50.00

Dawn Fifita cell phone allowance 90.00

Floyd Valley Healthcare med examiner 369.37

FP Mailing Solutions postage meter-ink cart 228.91

Frontier phone 810.81

G & R Controls parts & labor 4736.00

Get Branded 360 uniforms 38.16

Jolynn Goodchild cell phone allowance 60.00

Gordon Flesch Company copier maint agreement 79.61

Kurt Haage SAFETY 58.68

Hardware Hank supplies 19.87

Kirk Hatting cell phone allowance 90.00

Jamie Hauser mileage 40.88

Brian Heidesch cell phone allowance 90.00

Pat Heissel cell phone allowance 90.00

Jenna Hodgson postage 17.80

Zach Holtgrewe MEALS & LODGING 10.88

Jill Holzman cell phone allowance 90.00

Nathan Hoss cell phone allowance 90.00

HyVee inmate meds 18.09

Iowa DOT PARTS 4919.12

Iowa Emergency Management conference registration 150.00

Iowa Prison Industries decals 5227.19

ISACA dues 225.00

I-State Truck Center FILTERS 251.12

J.B. Propane UTILITIES 229.64

Jensen Motors PARTS 67.47

Tamara Jorgensen cell phone allowance 90.00

J-W Tank Line DIESEL FUEL 3662.17

Don Kass mileage 224.00

KEMPS kitchen supplies 266.23

Kimball-Midwest PARTS 1585.85

City of Kingsley UTILITIES 33.62

Kunkel Cleaning, Inc. cleaning services 2580.00

City of Le Mars utilities 183.30

LeMars Daily Sentinel subscription/publications 1177.28

LeMars Truck and Trailer PARTS 74.68

L.G. Everist Inc. GRANULAR 19,139.94

Marcia Mahon deposition 238.00

Mail Services mv renewal notices 1333.64

Mark Marienau MEALS & LODGING 10.88

Doug McDougall well closing 500.00

Brian McKee RIGHT-OF-WAY 130.00

MD Products PARTS 605.90

Menards supplies 27.93

Metal Culverts CORRUGATED METAL PIPE 47,856.12

Microfilm Imaging Systems record management 3210.00

MidAmerican Energy utilities 2191.96

Midwest Wheel PARTS 392.96

Mouser Digging & Pump copper 24.50

Sharon K Nieman cell phone allowance 120.00

Northern Lights Foodservice kitchen supplies 693.53

Northside Glass Service PARTS 1048.00

O’Brien County Sheriff service 39.00

Shawn Olson reorder and switcher 2576.18

One Office Solutions office supplies 861.90

Orange City Dentistry inmate medical 479.00

City of Oyens UTILITIES 75.00

Page County Sheriff service 30.00

Kyle Petersen cell phone allowance 90.00

Pitchfork Ag OUTSIDE SERVICE 245.20

Ply. Co. Abstract Co. abstract for RCF 400.00

Ply. Co. Clerk of Court costs billed to state 150.00

Ply. Co. Employees health insurance reimb. 10,711.88

Ply. Co. Sheriff transport 30.00

Ply. Co. Solid Waste Agency assessment/hauling 36,110.18

Ply. Co. Treasurer flex benefit reimb. 1880.14

Pomp’s Tire Service TIRES & TUBES 3342.61

Premier Communications internet and phone 1016.90

Indira Probst postage 18.30

Prosecuting Attys Training IA law handbook 110.00

Quality Lawn Care snow removal 320.00

Darin Raymond office supplies 76.87

Northwest REC electric 1530.40

City of Remsen UTILITIES 712.56

Remsen Bell Enterprise publications 301.34

Rolling Oil Co. oil 6565.50

Safety X-treme SIGNS 1555.45

Schlotfeldt Engineering OUTSIDE ENGINEERING 3450.00

Sherwin Williams paint 26.50

SIMPCO Hazmat contract 11,780.00

Rick Singer cell phone allowance 90.00

Sioux Co Sheriff service 35.00

Siouxland Dist. Health Dept. well testing 75.00

Southern Sioux County RWS Hillview water 154.75

Stanard & Associates Inc. officer selection tests 37.50

Luke Steeg OFFICE CLEANING 148.00

Matt Struve cell phone allowance 90.00

Susemihl’s Uptown Auto service 79.30

Jeff TeBrink cell phone allowance 90.00

The Home Depot Pro custodial supplies 743.63

The Record publications 294.96

Total Motors repairs 1832.40

US POSTAL SERVICE stamps 550.00

Van’s Sanitation Inc. garbage pickup 125.00

Jaycee VanderBerg cell phone allowance 90.00

Vanguard Appraisals annual service comm 6435.00

Verizon cell phone services 988.76

VISA misc. supplies 1270.90

Wagner Auto Supply FILTERS 19.86

Wal-Mart supplies 358.19

Wex Bank fuel 5058.52

Willson & Pechacek, P.L.C. legal fee 12,487.00

Jacob Wingert cell phone allowance 90.00

Ziegler Inc PARTS 13,036.15

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 29, 2021