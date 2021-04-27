River Valley School Board Minutes — April 21, 2021
River Valley Community School
Special Board Meeting
04/21/2021 — 5:30 PM
Board Room
Jr./Sr. High School
Correctionville, IA
Attendees — Voting Members
Mr. Scott Knaack, President
Mrs. Kristi Krager, Vice President
Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member
Mr. Ted Mammen, Board Member
Mrs. Meagan Foresman, Board Member
1. Call to Order
The meeting was called to order at 5:30 pm
Please visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Index.aspx?S=36030888 for additional school board information and presented items.
2. Pledge of Allegiance
3. Roll Call
4. Approve Agenda
Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Voting
Mr. Scott Knaack – Yes
Mrs. Kristi Krager – Yes
Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt – Yes
Mr. Ted Mammen – Yes
Mrs. Meagan Foresman – Absent
5. Seniors Out of State Trip
Approve senior class out of state trip to Sioux Falls SD.
Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Voting
Mr. Scott Knaack – Yes
Mrs. Kristi Krager – Yes
Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt – Yes
Mr. Ted Mammen – Yes
Mrs. Meagan Foresman – Absent
6. Resignations
Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Kristi Krager
Voting
Mr. Scott Knaack – Yes
Mrs. Kristi Krager – Yes
Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt – Yes
Mr. Ted Mammen – Yes
Mrs. Meagan Foresman – Absent
7. Contracts
Approve the teaching contracts as presented.
A. Haley Jungers
Approve contract as recommended.
Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Voting Unanimously Approved
B. Meghan Heying
Approve contract as recommended.
Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Voting Unanimously Approved
C. Molly Henshaw
Approve contract as presented.
Motion made by: Mrs. Kristi Krager
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman
Voting
Mr. Scott Knaack – Yes
Mrs. Kristi Krager – Yes
Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt – No
Mr. Ted Mammen – No
Mrs. Meagan Foresman – Yes
D. Gabby Todd
Approve contract as presented.
Motion made by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Kristi Krager
Voting Unanimously Approved
8. Copier Lease
Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Voting Unanimously Approved
9. Equipment Breakdown Insurance
Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Kristi Krager
Voting Unanimously Approved
10. Amend the agenda to add board discussion
The board discussed how the district conducts the interviewing processes of potential new employees.
Motion made by: Mrs. Kristi Krager
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Voting Unanimously Approved
11. Elementary Principal Search – Closed Exempt Session 21.5(1)(i)
Motion to enter into Closed Session pursuant to Iowa Code 21.5(1)(i) to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to the individual’s reputation and when that individual has requested a closed session.
Board entered into closed session at 6:11 p.m.
Board President Scott Knaack announced returning back to open session at 7:08 p.m.
Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Kristi Krager
Voting Unanimously Approved
A. Motion to Enter Closed Session
B. Motion to Exit Closed Session
12. Hire Elementary Principal
Approve Noah Phillips as Elementary Principal – 75,000
13. Adjourn
The meeting was adjourned at 7:12 pm.
Scott Knaack, Board President
Tish Evans, Board Secretary
Published in The Record
Thursday, April 22, 2021