River Valley School Board Minutes — April 21, 2021

River Valley Community School

Special Board Meeting

04/21/2021 — 5:30 PM

Board Room

Jr./Sr. High School

Correctionville, IA

Attendees — Voting Members

Mr. Scott Knaack, President

Mrs. Kristi Krager, Vice President

Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member

Mr. Ted Mammen, Board Member

Mrs. Meagan Foresman, Board Member

1. Call to Order

The meeting was called to order at 5:30 pm

Please visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Index.aspx?S=36030888 for additional school board information and presented items.

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Approve Agenda

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting

Mr. Scott Knaack – Yes

Mrs. Kristi Krager – Yes

Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt – Yes

Mr. Ted Mammen – Yes

Mrs. Meagan Foresman – Absent

5. Seniors Out of State Trip

Approve senior class out of state trip to Sioux Falls SD.

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting

Mr. Scott Knaack – Yes

Mrs. Kristi Krager – Yes

Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt – Yes

Mr. Ted Mammen – Yes

Mrs. Meagan Foresman – Absent

6. Resignations

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Kristi Krager

Voting

Mr. Scott Knaack – Yes

Mrs. Kristi Krager – Yes

Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt – Yes

Mr. Ted Mammen – Yes

Mrs. Meagan Foresman – Absent

7. Contracts

Approve the teaching contracts as presented.

A. Haley Jungers

Approve contract as recommended.

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting Unanimously Approved

B. Meghan Heying

Approve contract as recommended.

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting Unanimously Approved

C. Molly Henshaw

Approve contract as presented.

Motion made by: Mrs. Kristi Krager

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Voting

Mr. Scott Knaack – Yes

Mrs. Kristi Krager – Yes

Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt – No

Mr. Ted Mammen – No

Mrs. Meagan Foresman – Yes

D. Gabby Todd

Approve contract as presented.

Motion made by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Kristi Krager

Voting Unanimously Approved

8. Copier Lease

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting Unanimously Approved

9. Equipment Breakdown Insurance

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Kristi Krager

Voting Unanimously Approved

10. Amend the agenda to add board discussion

The board discussed how the district conducts the interviewing processes of potential new employees.

Motion made by: Mrs. Kristi Krager

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting Unanimously Approved

11. Elementary Principal Search – Closed Exempt Session 21.5(1)(i)

Motion to enter into Closed Session pursuant to Iowa Code 21.5(1)(i) to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to the individual’s reputation and when that individual has requested a closed session.

Board entered into closed session at 6:11 p.m.

Board President Scott Knaack announced returning back to open session at 7:08 p.m.

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Kristi Krager

Voting Unanimously Approved

A. Motion to Enter Closed Session

B. Motion to Exit Closed Session

12. Hire Elementary Principal

Approve Noah Phillips as Elementary Principal – 75,000

13. Adjourn

The meeting was adjourned at 7:12 pm.

Scott Knaack, Board President

Tish Evans, Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 22, 2021