River Valley School Board Minutes/Bills — April 12, 2021

River Valley Community School

Regular Board Meeting

04/12/2021 — 6:30 PM

Board Room

Jr/Sr High School

Correctionville, IA

Attendees — Voting Members

Mr. Scott Knaack, President

Mrs. Kristi Krager, Vice President

Mr. Ted Mammen, Board Member

Mrs. Meagan Foresman, Board Member

1. Call to Order

The meeting was called to order at 6:30 pm

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Open Forum (Visitors) / Hearings

A. FY2022 School Budget Hearing

5. Consent Items

It is recommended that the consent agenda be approved as presented.

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Kristi Krager

Voting Unanimously Approved

A. Agenda

B. Minutes of March 15, 2021

C. Business Manager’s Financial Statements

1. Monthly Financial Statement

2. Activity Account

3. Lunch Fund

D. Audit and Approval of Claims

1. Bills

6. Communication to the Board

A. Correspondence

B. Administrative Reports

1. Elementary Principal and Curriculum Director’s Report

2. JH/HS Principal and AD Report

7. Old Business

8. Information Only

A. Sound Absorption Panels (Old Gym/New Gym)

9. New Business

A. Resignations

Approve Dawn Bate’s and Maddison Glade’s resignations.

Motion made by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Kristi Krager

Voting Unanimously Approved

B. Contracts

Amanda Tentinger as elementary teacher base salary $37,675.01 plus TSS $4,988.00

Nathan Utesch – Assistant Baseball 1,353.00

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Voting Unanimously Approved

C. Share High School Wrestling with Kingsley-Pierson

Approve the cooperational sharing agreement with Kingsley-Pierson for the 2021-2022 school year.

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Kristi Krager

Voting Unanimously Approved

D. AEA Purchasing Agreements

Approve participation in the AEA Purchasing program.

Motion made by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Kristi Krager

Voting Unanimously Approved

E. Western Iowa Tech Community College Concurrent Enrollment Contract

Motion made by: Mrs. Kristi Krager

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Voting Unanimously Approved

F. Sherman Scholarship Winner

Approve the Sherman Scholarship recipient (Confidential)

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Voting Unanimously Approved

G. Approve Auditor

Approve Kay L. Chapman as River Valley Community School District’s auditor.

Motion made by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting Unanimously Approved

H. 2021 Graduates

Approve requests as presented.

Motion made by: Mrs. Kristi Krager

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Voting Unanimously Approved

I. Certified Contracts

Approve a 2.4% Increase to the base salaries and the teachers salaries.

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Voting Unanimously Approved

J. Administrator Contracts

Approve the administrator contracts as shown.

Motion made by: Mrs. Kristi Krager

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Voting Unanimously Approved

K. Change Insurance Agent of Record

Approve the change of agent record for our school insurance to Candace Jacobson of FNB.

Motion made by: Mrs. Kristi Krager

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Voting Unanimously Approved

L. Longevity Incentive Plan for Teachers

Approve plan as recommended.

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Voting Unanimously Approved

M. Non-certified Staff Contracts

N. Lease with GFC Service for Copiers

Table until next meeting.

O. FY2022 School Budget

Motion made by: Mrs. Kristi Krager

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting Unanimously Approved

P. Stage Lighting

Table until next meeting.

Q. Auditorium Curtains

Table until next meeting.

R. Epoxy Flooring

Approve the new epoxy flooring for the locker rooms, the middle hallway bathrooms, and the laundry room for $29,875.

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Voting Unanimously Approved

S. Concession Stand Management Stipend (Spring)

Approve stipend of $1000 for Tauni Pry for spring and summer concessions.

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Kristi Krager

Voting Unanimously Approved

T. Closed Session (Iowa Code 21.5 (1) (i) to discuss Hiring of Elementary Principal Position

Motion to enter into Closed Session pursuant to Iowa Code 21.5(1)(i) to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to the individual’s reputation and when that individual has requested a closed session and Iowa Code 21.9 to discuss strategy concerning employment conditions of employees of a governmental body who are not covered by a collective bargaining agreement under Iowa Code chapter 20.

Board entered into closed session at 7:20 p.m.

Board President Scott Knaack announced returning back to open session at 8:37 p.m.

U. Exempt Session per Iowa Code section 21.9 to discuss Administrative Makeup

10. Discussion Items

A. Board Member Report

B. Superintendent Report

11. Adjournment

Meeting was adjourned at 7:46.

Scott Knaack. Board President

Tish Evans, Board Secretary

APRIL 2021 BOARD REPORT

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL

ADAM BISENIUS PHONE STIPEND 50.00

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. PROFESSIONAL LEGAL COUNSEL 1,374.50

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES TV monitor cart 123.99

ANC DBA LONG LINES PHONE SERVICE 403.13

APPLE INC. 5 IPADS CELL DATA 60 32GB IPADS 2,145.00

AUDITOR OF STATE FILING FEE FOR AUDIT 425.00

AWARD EMBLEM Shipping/Handling 240.45

BALDWIN, LORI MARCH 21 MILEAGE 134.40

CENTRAL U.S. COATINGS INC. repair epoxy floor finish for both bathroom 3,955.00

CHARLES KNAACK PHONE STIPEND 20.00

COLLEEN HECHT, TREASURER NWIBA NWIBA Honor Band Registration 5.00

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CTR 3/16” washers 70.59

CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE cable ties 34.33

CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF WATER METER BODY FOR CONCESSION STAND 313.98

CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING PUMP RENTAL – C’VILLE 139.00

DELUXE DRIVING ACADEMY LLC DRIVER’S ED CLASSES 3,500.00

DOLLAR GENERAL Energizer Max AA-16 pk 34.95

FELD FIRE QUARTERLY SECURITY MONITORING – WASHTA 90.00

GORDON FLESCH FREIGHT 117.40

HEARTLAND SCENIC STUDIO shipping & handling 179.99

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CREDIT FOR THEIR ERROR IN NOT TURNING ON 3,022.57

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK DATA SERVICES – INTERNET 391.38

JCL – SIOUX FALLS BRANCH replace motor housing, vacuum housing 146.81

JOHNSON PROPANE PROPANE – BUS BARN 1,379.40

JOHNSON, JOHNNIE PHONE STIPEND 15.34

JOY AUTO SUPPLY BELT 51.65

JW PEPPER & SONS, INC. CD for Concert Song. Shipping included 283.67

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING OFFICE SUPPLIES 196.95

MELISSA HOLTZ PHONE STIPEND 50.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRICITY – FB FIELD 13,886.29

MODERN HEATING & COOLING, INC. FIXING TOILET 586.42

NEW COOP GASOLINE 959.20

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECK BACKGROUND CHECKS 71.50

PETERSEN OIL COMPANY DIESEL FUEL 2,155.10

PITNEY BOWES GLOBAL FINANCIAL PBI Postal Ink for Postage Meter 80.74

PRAXAIR Plasma cutter part – air fitting 124.55

RAY’S MID BELL MUSIC CO Instrument Repair 53.50

RECORD, THE MARCH LEGAL PUBLICATIONS 528.34

RICK’S COMPUTERS KB Project Fix 1,355.90

SANITARY SERVICES GARBAGE – WASHTA 241.50

SECURE SHRED SOLUTIONS SHREDDING 92.00

SLATER, KEN MILEAGE STIPEND 275.00

SOCIAL THINKING ELEMENTARY POSTERS & GAMES 180.82

STAPLES ADVANTAGE Cyan, Magenta, and Yellow Printer Ink 998.23

TRANE U.S. INC. DBA TRANE 3 YEAR SERVICE AGREEMENT YEAR 1 3260 YEAR 3,260.00

TRIPLE C PEST CONTROL PEST CONTROL – C’VILLE 150.00

WASHTA, CITY OF WATER & SEWER – BUS BARN 743.95

WEDES LOCK SERVICE FIX THE LOCK ON PERSONNEL FILE 250.00

Fund Total: 44,887.52

Checking 1 Fund: 22 MANAGEMENT LEVY

SU INSURANCE PREMIUM ENDORSEMENT #16. 4,948.00

Fund Total: 4,948.00

Checking 1 Fund: 82 LINN TRUST

NORTHWEST AEA 2020-21 MENTORING & INDUCTION PROGRAM 675.00

Fund Total: 675.00

Checking Account Total: 50,510.52

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES threadarart super soft ultra 50”x 60” th 113.90

BROADCAST MUSIC INC. License to play music at events 152.72

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER Paint for play set design 226.06

CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE PVC PIPE FOR SOFTBALL 2.90

DECKER SPORTING GOODS Starting Blocks with Booster Reimbursement 361.25

DOLLAR GENERAL Diet Dr. Pepper, 12 oz. cans 43.00

GILL ATHLETICS indoor boy rubber disc 1.6k weight 154.02

IHSSA All State Banner 55.00

IMPACT APPLICATIONS IMPACT RENEWAL 1 YEAR SUB 435.00

KMK APPAREL & DESIGN Boys Golf Apparel from 2020 230.00

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. CONCESSIONS 177.92

MATHERS, BILL MILEAGE FOR JR HI WRESTLING 221.34

TROPHIES PLUS SHIPPING 20.82

Fund Total: 2,193.93

Checking Account Total: 2,193.93

Checking 3 Fund: 33 LOCAL OPTION SALES & SERV. TAX

BUILDERS SHARPENING & SERV NEW MOWER LESS TRADE IN (LEASE) 2,725.60

Fund Total: 2,725.60

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL

RICKS COMPUTERS SERVICE LABOR — Q3 ‘20-’21 TECH CONTRACT 7,579.00

STEVENSON HARDWARE PRESSURE WASHER & SUPPLIES 515.68

Fund Total: 8,094.68

Checking Account Total: 10,820.28

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION

ASKVIG, JEFFREY LUNCH REFUND 15.90

COURTNEY, TRISTAN REFUND OF LUNCH MONEY 4.00

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC SFP 2,258.04

DOLLAR GENERAL Ranch Dressing 6.25

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. SFP 12,586.31

Fund Total: 14,870.50

Checking Account Total: 14,870.50

APRIL 2021 ADDITIONAL — PAID PRIOR TO MEETING

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY

CORRECTIONVILLE CONSIGNMENT SHOP Play props from the consignment store 66.29

LESLIE GRAY Violin case from Ebay 75.13

Fund Total 141.42

Checking Account Total 141.42

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 22, 2021