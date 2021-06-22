Frank Stanfield

Frank D. Stanfield, 72, of Salix, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 11, 2021.

Private family services will be held. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

Frank proudly served in the Iowa Air National Guard for over 31 years. He was employed by the State of Iowa at the 185th for 35 years.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Jackie; his daughter, Kristy; his son, Derek (Heidi); and two grandchildren, Colby and Kalie.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Forrest and Margaret, and his twin brother, Myles.