Kenneth “Kenny” Webb, 54, of Moville, Iowa passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021 at a local Hospital.

Memorial services were held at 11:00 Saturday, June 19 at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff is assisting the family with arrangements.

Kenny was born October 21, 1966 in Sioux City, Iowa the son of Marion and Hilda Webb. He grew up in Waterbury, Nebraska and graduated from Ponca High School.

Kenny joined the Army and was honorably discharged. He married Jayme Godfrey July 9, 1991. Together they made their home on the farm near Moville. Over the years, Kenny worked at Schaeff Manufacturing Inc. until its closing and at Walmart in Assembly for over eighteen years.

Kenny loved spending time with his family and playing pranks on them. His favorite place was on the farm, spending time outside, fishing and hunting. Kenny would stop everything at the drop of a hat to help anyone who needed help. He was a good friend.

Survivors include his wife, Jayme Webb of Moville; son, Jacob (Shawn) Anthony of Omaha, Nebraska; two sisters, Sue (Alan) Mackling of Waterbury, Nebraska and Alice Webb and Mike Cohen of Iowa; mother-in-law, Kay Godfrey of Sioux City; brother-in-laws, Chris Godfrey and Sean Larson, of Washington DC; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; his dog, Bonnie and his cat, Keeker.

He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother.