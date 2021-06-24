Franklin Slater

Franklin Henry Slater passed away surrounded by friends and family in Phoenix on June 19, 2021, after a long battle with cancer.

There was a rosary and a memorial service for Frank on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 4:00PM at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, located at 4800 E. Indian School Road in Phoenix. Condolences and Hugs from Home may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com

Frank was born on July 3, 1943, to Cecil and Roxine (Diamond) Slater in Correctionville, Iowa. He was the second of their three children, and he had two sisters, Jackie and Wyma. After graduating high school, he joined the Navy and then moved in 1965 to Phoenix, where he lived the rest of his life.

He worked for over 20 years with Valley Crest Landscape, before he retired in 2010. Frank was a great friend and an endlessly generous and kind soul. He would do anything for those he loved and cared for, and often even for those he didn’t.

Frank was a lover of animals, a voracious reader, and a collector of many things.

He is survived by his younger sister, Wyma, as well as several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his beloved dog, Bella.