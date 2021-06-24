What’s Cooking on Page 2 — Pulled Pork Sandwiches with Boston Pork Roast

“What’s Cooking” on page 2 this week?  Boston Pork Roast, which Pam used to make pulled pork sandwiches.  Also on page 2 are the weekly crossword and Jon Kilstrom’s “Staying Well” column about shin splints.

Breaking News

