Shirlee Petersen

Shirlee Irene Petersen, age 89, of Ames, Iowa (formerly of Danbury, Iowa) passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at the Mary Greeley Medical Center of Ames, Iowa.

A Private Family Graveside Service was held at the St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery – Midway of rural Battle Creek, Iowa. Rev. Randy D. Cormeny officiated.

The Armstrong – Van Houten Funeral Home of Anthon, Iowa, was in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online to www.armstrongfuneral.com.

Shirlee Irene Petersen was born September 5, 1931, in South Sioux City, Nebraska, the daughter of Clarence F. and Margaret M. (Gill) Hungerford. In 1933 the family moved to Littleton, Colorado.

Shirlee attended a country school until the family moved to Englewood, Colorado where she attended St. John’s School for five years.

Because of World War II, the family moved to Fresno, California. In 1946 they returned to Nebraska and she graduated from Waterbury Public High School in 1949.

She married Orville L. Petersen in 1950. The couple farmed near Danbury, Iowa, for many years and retired there. Shirlee held many church offices, but her love was teaching preschool at The Tottery in Anthon and Battle Creek and later was the director of “Sealed with A Kid” Day Care in Ida Grove.

Survivors left to cherish her memory include her children Valarie Petersen of Ames, IA; Jim & LoJean Petersen of Ames, IA; Jane & Keith Petersen of Carroll, IA and Vonise Petersen of Salt Lake City, UT.

Grandchildren include Sarah & Nathan Buss, Josh Petersen & Ioana West, Hannah & Drew Eanes, Tera & Chris Petersen and 11 great-grandchildren.

Shirlee was preceded in death by her husband Orville Petersen; son Garth Petersen; sister Mary Sweem; and brothers Joseph, John “Jack”, Mark and James Hungerford.

Condolences may be sent to Jim & LoJean Petersen, 2814 Duff Avenue, Ames, IA 50010 and Valarie Petersen, 1103 Johnson Street, Ames, IA 50010.