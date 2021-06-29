Correctionville City Council — Notice of Public Hearing

Correctionville City Council

LEGAL NOTICE

The City of Correctionville shall hold a public hearing concerning the sale of the following described property:

Lots Six (6), Seven (7), Eight (8), Nine (9), and Ten (10), Block Eighteen (18), all in Railroad Addition to the City of Correctionville, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa;

AND Approximately the Northwesterly 1.252 acres of that part of the East Half (E ½) of the Southeast Quarter (SE ¼) of Section Thirty-four (34), Township Eighty-nine (89) North, Range Forty-two (42), West of the 5th P.M., bounded and described as follows: Beginning at a point on the East line of Main Street (being the Northerly extension of the Sixty-six (66) Foot wide portion thereof), which line is along the East line of the West Thirty-three Feet (W 33’) of the East Half (E ½) of the Southeast Quarter (SE ¼) of Scction Thirty-four (34), distant Eighty Feet (80’) Northeasterly measured at right angles, from the center line of the main track of the Maple River Railroad Company (now the Chicago and North Western Railway Company), as said main tract was originally located and established across said Section Thirty-four (34); thence Southeasterly along a line parallel with said original main tract center line, a distance of Five Hundred Forty Feet (540’); thence Southwesterly along a line at right angles to the last described course, a distance of One Hundred Fifty-five Feet (155’), more or less, to a point distant Seventy-five Feet (75’) Southwesterly, measured at right angles, from said original main track center line; thence Northwesterly along a line parallel with said center line, a distance of Four Hundred Fifteen Feet (415’), more or less, to a point on said East line of Main Street; thence Northerly along said East line of Main Street, a distance of Two Hundred Five Feet (205’), more or less, to the point of beginning in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa; EXCEPT part of the Southeast Quarter (SE ¼) of the Southeast Quarter (SE ¼) of Section Thirty-four (34), Township Eighty-nine (89) North, Range Forty-two (42) West of the 5th P.M., described as follows: Commencing at the intersection of the East line of the West Thirty-three Feet (W 33’) of the East One-half (E ½) of the Southeast Quarter(SE ¼) of said Section Thirty-four (34), and the Northwesterly extension of the Southwesterly line of Block Eighteen (18), Railroad Addition to the Town of Correctionville; thence, Southeasterly along said Southeasterly line and the Northeasterly extension thereof, of said Block Eighteen (18), a distance of Five Hundred Forty Feet (540’); thence South Forty Degrees Four Minutes Zero Seconds (S 40°04’00’) West for One Hundred Seven and Ninety-two Hundredths Feet (107.92’) to the point of beginning; thence continuing South Forty Degrees Four Minutes Zero Seconds (S 40°04’00”) West for Forty-seven and Eight Hundredths Feet (47.08’) to the Northeasterly line of Lot Twelve (12), Castle’s Addition to Correctionville, thence North Forty-nine Degrees Fifty-six Minutes Zero Seconds (N 49°56’00”) West along said Northeasterly line and the Northeasterly line of the East Three Feet (3’) of Lot Eleven (11) in said Castle’s Addition for Forty-seven and Thirty-four Hundredths Feet (47.34’) to the Northeasterly corner of said East Three Feet (3’); thence North Zero Degrees Forty-seven Minutes Forty-eight Seconds (N 00°47’48’) East for Sixty-seven and Seven Hundredths Feet (67.07’); thence South Forty-six Degrees Fifty Minutes Thirty Seconds (S 46°50’30’) East for Eighty-nine and Ninety-two Hundredths Feet (E 89.92’) to the point of beginning. Containing 3,343 Square Feet.

NOTE: The SWly line of said Block 18 is assumed to bear N 49°56’00” West.

*Legal Description is subject to survey.

The Hearing will be held July 12, 2021, at the City Hall, City of Correctionville at 7:00 P.M. Seller will be accepting sealed bids on the above-described property until July 12, 2021, before 4:30 P.M. The minimum bid must not be any lower than $30,000.00. Any person interested in purchasing the property should submit a bid in writing in total dollars accurately describing the real estate to Carla Mathers, City Clerk, at 312 Driftwood Street, PO Box 46, Correctionville, Iowa 51016 on or before 4:30 P. M., July 12, 2021.

The bids on the property will be opened and an auction for the final sale of the property will occur on July 12, 2021, at 7:00 P.M at City Hall, City of Correctionville. The highest bidder on the day of sale will be expected to pay ten percent (10%) of the purchase price on that day and sign a contract for the balance of the purchase price.

The sale will be on contract and warranty deed delivered to the buyer at closing. Closing shall be within 45 days from the date the contract is executed and that is when the unpaid balance shall be paid in full. Seller shall pay all the real estate taxes that become delinquent as of April 1, 2021. Buyer shall pay all real estate taxes thereafter.

Possession shall be given at closing.

Any announcements day of sale shall supersede any statements made herein.

Seller reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

Any citizen may file oral or written comments for or against the sale of said property.

City of Correctionville

By: /s/ Nathan Heilman

Nathan Heilman, Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ Carla Mathers

Carla Mathers, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 1, 2021