Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes/Bills — June 15, 2021

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

June 15, 2021 — Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on June 16, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Anderson, to approve the June 15, 2021 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the minutes of the June 8, 2021 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve claims paid on 6/15/21 and approve the 6/11/2021 & 6/15/21 payroll. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve Resolution #061521 for an extension through June 30, 2021 to file Wenzel 2nd Addition. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors reviewed plans of the Courtroom renovation project with Stone Group Architect Jordan Metzger.

The Board of Supervisors discussed the Plymouth County handbook revisions.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by no board member, to approve $40 per month reimbursement for elected official, departmental heads & sheriff deputies for phone and data use and $10 for staff designated by department heads for phone use. Motion died for lack of a second.

Chairman Kass asked for the phone reimbursement issue to be discussed for 10 minutes on June 22nd Board meeting.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve contracts LC-042639 & LC-050330. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the right of way contracts for project LC-270507. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:32 am.

Stacey Feldman,

Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 6-15-2021

Ace Refrigeration freezer fan blade 7.00

Advanced Supply mower deck tires 63.80

AgriVision Equipment Group parts 77.87

Akron Hometowner publications 503.12

Allied Oil & Supply oil 1271.13

Anthony Plumbing, Heating freon and serv call 270.00

Amy Augustine mileage 28.00

Chris Beeck mileage 84.00

Nick Beeck uniforms-boots 174.90

Cole Beitelspacher cell phone allowance 60.00

Bekins Fire & Safety personal protective equip 186.24

Bob Barker kitchen supplies 45.33

Lonnie Bohlke diffuser 198.56

Bomgaars wood posts/panels 253.90

Bugman Pest & Rodent pest control 50.00

Jim Bybee Law Office attorney fees 63.00

CDW Government monitor, ink, battery 1374.56

CenTec Cast Metal Products burial markers 238.35

Central Valley Ag herbicide/sunflower 247.34

Certified Testing Services OUTSIDE ENGINEERING 1918.00

Chapman Overhead Door BUILDINGS 3888.22

Cherokee Co. Sheriff transport 40.50

Chicken Feed LLC rent assistance 200.00

D.A. Davidson & Co. disclosure filing 1000.00

The Dailey Stop fuel 62.96

Victoria DeVos misc. reimbursements 2294.14

Shawna Ditsworth attorney fees 176.40

Eakes Inc. supplies 1159.95

Fareway kitchen supplies 242.52

Farmers Coop-Craig fuel 533.19

Fastenal custodial supplies 127.71

Stacey Feldman misc. reimbursements 351.47

Floyd River Materials shoulder stone 635.43

Floyd Valley Healthcare medical services 3653.34

Woodward Youth Corporation Juvenile shelter care 2425.80

Frericks Repair tires 3112.35

Frontier phone 1272.88

G & R Controls part 66.04

GCC Alliance Concrete BOX CULVERTS 1974.50

Get Branded 360 uniform 400.35

Gordon Flesch Company copier contract 237.42

GovConnection USB webcam 134.50

Hardware Hank supplies 7.99

Lisa Harris mileage 253.12

City of Hinton UTILITIES 106.75

Brent Hobson GROUNDS 665.00

Horizon Distribution car wash card 50.00

Gary Horton mileage 26.32

ICIT 21/22 membership 100.00

Inspiron Logistics ply alert contract 2875.00

Intoximeters Inc. intox equipment 790.00

Iowa Conservation Educ. Coalition conference registration 225.00

Iowa DNR well permit fees 75.00

Iowa Dept of Public Safety online warrants and articles 3894.00

Iowa Division of Labor permit fee 80.00

Iowa Law Enforcement Academy online jail inservice 375.00

Iowa Secretary of State no activity cards 806.89

Iowa State University SCHOOLS & MEETING FEES 125.00

ISAC FY 2021-22 memberships 7370.00

ISCTA dues 250.00

I-State Truck Center PARTS 34.91

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 2409.05

Jensen Motors service 280.57

Justice Fire & Safety fire alarm inspection 200.00

J-W Tank Line fuel 2809.62

Kappler Mechanical Services plumbing work 378.18

Donald Kellen housing assistance 1200.00

Kimball-Midwest Co. PARTS 501.42

Colleen King menu review 262.25

City of Kingsley UTILITIES 38.62

Klass Law Firm legal fees 165.00

Dave Klohs mileage 144.48

Kunkel Cleaning cleaning services 1720.00

Laminating & Binding Solutions laminator 3097.98

City of Le Mars water 607.77

Le Mars Ambulance Service transport 225.00

LeMars Daily Sentinel publications 1213.23

L.G. Everist Inc. GRANULAR 3905.75

Alan Lucken office supplies 53.38

M.A.T.A.I. ‘21 Matai conference 450.00

Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home burial services 1250.00

Menards supplies 2947.70

MidAmerican Energy utilities 5333.94

Midwest Honda Suzuki mower parts/repairs 1299.60

Mike’s Inc fuel 3027.25

David Moller GROUNDS 210.00

Mr Muffler brakes & service 457.29

Northern Lights Foodservice kitchen supplies 273.30

Northside Glass Service PARTS 682.00

O.C. Sanitation restroom 405.68

Shawn Olson misc. reimbursements 1492.82

One Office Solutions supplies 60.63

City of Oyens UTILITIES 60.00

Pictometry International Corp. 2nd yr Aerial flights 52,030.33

Ply. Co. Sheriff transport 2.50

Ply. Co. Solid Waste Agency hauling/assessment 51,648.62

Ply. Co. Treasurer flex benefit reimb 1262.20

Pomp’s Tire Service TIRES & TUBES 3875.36

Premier Communications box rental 2080.27

Quality Lube Center service 57.35

Darin Raymond cell phone, vehicle 241.12

Northwest REC electric park 658.04

Red’s Printing envelopes/printing 4054.60

City of Remsen UTILITIES 236.98

Remsen Bell Enterprise publications 172.76

Thomas Rohe SCHOOLS & MEETING FEES 20.00

Stacy Rolfes deputy patches 30.00

Rolling Oil Co. oil 5221.89

Sapp Bros. Petroleum fuel 14,967.33

Bob Schlesser mileage 188.16

Le Mont Schmid L&D Mowing pioneer cemetery mowing 240.00

Schmillen Construction TILE & INTAKES-REIMB. 19,180.00

Schneider Geospatial ag land and crop noncrop 2670.00

Janet Schroeder mileage 245.28

Sherwin Williams paint/supplies 130.77

SHRED-IT USA shredding 52.72

Siouxland Humane Society holding/incoming fees 37.00

Shelly Sitzmann mtg. reimbursement 382.74

Solutions evault backup for iseries 37000.00

Southern Sioux County RWS Hillview water 174.40

State Medical Examiners Office autopsy 2027.00

Luke Steeg OFFICE CLEANING 148.00

Stone Group Architects courtroom renovation 6300.00

The Home Depot Pro custodial supplies 340.44

The Record publications 157.68

The Wood Shop renovation 50,073.10

Thomson West Group court library 1329.57

Union County Electric tower 90.00

UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD FLASHING LIGHTS 198.90

US POSTAL SERVICE NCOA cards postage 3.62

USIC Locating Services locate service 225.51

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 489.25

Verizon UTILITIES 209.86

Verizon Wireless data fee 469.37

VISA fuel 85.69

Wagner Auto Supply generator parts 269.12

Wal-Mart office supplies 667.13

Duane Walhof misc. reimbursements 206.22

Wigman Co. plumbing parts 139.05

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 1, 2021