Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes/Bills — June 8, 2021

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

June 8, 2021

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on June 8, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present, except Mike VanOtterloo. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the June 8, 2021 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the May 25, 2021 meeting. Motion Carried.

There was no Board meeting on June 1, 2021

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve claims paid on 6/1/21 and approve the 5/28/21 payroll. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve a fire-works display application for Carl Harrison at 26414 Imperial Road on July 20 & 21, 2021 pending a burn ban. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to set a public hearing date of June 22, 2021 for a FY 2020-21 County budget amendment. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors discussed the County handbook revisions with a further discussion next week.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a minor subdivision of Harper Addition in Section 21 of Remsen Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve Resolution #060821-1 as presented by David Grossklaus of Dorsey & Whitney Law Firm for the refunding bonds for Bishop Heelan and for a public hearing at 10 am on Tuesday, July 13th, 2021. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve contracts LC-270507, LC-161552, LC-363009. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit to Mid-American Energy for 5 overhead locations in Meadow and Remsen Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to Northwest Iowa Power Cooperative – Transmission Line in Union, Marion and Fredonia Townships. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve a contract for projects FM-CO75(164), FM-CO75(165) and Resolution #060821-2. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve right of way contracts for LC-052002 and LC-272703. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Anderson, to approve micro-surfacing MS-121, MS-221. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to purchase a side dump trailer for $53,448.63 from Smith Co. Mfg. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve 4 doors to be purchased and placed on the Akron Shed for $19,441.08 from Chapman Overhead Doors LLC. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:38 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

