River Valley School Board Minutes/Bills — June 14, 2021

River Valley Community School

Regular Board Meeting

06/14/2021 — 6:30 AM

Board Room, Jr/Sr High School

Correctionville, IA

Attendees — Voting Members

Mr. Scott Knaack, President

Mrs. Kristi Krager, Vice President

Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member

Mr. Ted Mammen, Board Member

Mrs. Meagan Foresman, Board Member

1. Call to Order

The meeting was called to order at 6:30 am

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Open Forum (Visitors)/Hearings

5. Consent Items

It is recommended that the consent agenda be approved as presented. Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen Voting Unanimously Approved

A. Agenda

B. Minutes of May 17, 2021

C. Business Manager’s Financial Statements

1. Monthly Financial Statement

2. Activity Fund Financials

3. Lunch Fund Financials

D. Audit and Approval of Claims

1. Bills

6. Communication to the Board

A. Correspondence

B. Administrative Reports

1. Elementary Principal and Curriculum Director’s Report

2. JH/HS Principal and AD Report

7. Old Business

8. Information Only

9. Action Items

A. Resignations

Approve the resignations as presented. Kristi Krager – Board Member Taylor Jansen – 5th Grade Teacher Gabby Bauer-Olson – Elem Music Trisha Frerichs – 2nd Grade Mary Trudeau – Senior Class Sponsor Motion made by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt Voting Unanimously Approved

B. Contracts

Approve the contracts as presented. Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman Voting Unanimously Approved

C. Open Enrollment Requests

To approve Bagenstos request. To not approve Brandes request. Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen Voting Unanimously Approved

D. Workers Compensation Insurance

Approve paying Workers Compensation Insurance, for the 2022 school year. Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt Voting Unanimously Approved

E. Equipment Breakdown Insurance

Approve Equipment Breakdown Insurance policy with a premium of $79,532. Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman Voting Unanimously Approved

F. Shared Social Worker Agreement with Northwest AEA

Approve the Operational Sharing Agreement for shared social worker agreement with Northwest AEA. Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen Voting Unanimously Approved

G. Property and Casualty Insurance

Approve the purchase of property casualty insurance at a premium of $89,693.00 from EMC insurance and reimburse FNB. Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman Voting Unanimously Approved

10. Discussion Items

A. Board Member Report

The board discussed sharing wrestling with Kingsley Pierson for the 21-22 school year. The River Valley school board has voted and approved to share wrestling with K-P and the Kingsley Pierson board had not yet voted on this item.

B. Superintendent Report

11. Adjournment

The meeting was adjourned at 7:14 am.

Scott Knaack, Board President

Tish Evans, Board Secretary

