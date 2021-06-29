Woodbury Central Board Minutes/Bills/Checks — June 14, 2021

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

June 14, 2021

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session in the high school library on June 14, 2021 with call to order by President Nelson at 7:30 pm.

Members present: Reblitz, Lloyd (via phone), Nelson, Thomsen (via phone), Koele, Steffen. Absent: none.

Visitors: Chet Verschoor, Denise Heiman, Faith Lambert, Blake Stubbs, Tyler Bremer.

Agenda: Moved by Reblitz, second by Koele to approve the agenda as amended. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes: Moved by Steffen, second by Koele to waive the reading of and approve the minutes from May 10, 2021 as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills: Moved by Steffen, second by Cross to approve bills in the amounts of $68,473.64 from the General Fund, $73,992.52 from the PPEL Fund, $16,500 from the Sales Tax Fund, $3,957.37 from the Activity Fund, $6,162.33 from the Lunch fund and prepaid checks for $29,222.50 from the General Fund, $92.38 from the Extended Day Program, $45,410.47 from the PPEL Fund, $2,198.72 from the Activity Fund and $154.89 from the Nutrition Fund. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Visitor Comments: none

Hearing on Transfer of Flex Funds: Opened by President Nelson at 7:35 pm. After discussion hearing closed at 7:38.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Koele to approve the resolution stating that all requirements of the Core Curriculum PD funding and to transfer unexpended funds of $16,000 to the Flex Account to cover deficit in the Talented and Gifted program in the 2020-21 school year. Motion carried, all voting aye in a roll call vote.

Hearing on Transfer to Activity Fund: Opened by President Nelson at 7:39 pm. After discussion hearing closed at 7:42.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Koele to approve the Resolution to transfer from the General Fund to the Activity Fund $4,886.68 for safety equipment purchased in FY20-21 and $14,160.95 for moneys the student activities did not collect to cover expenses due to the COVID Pandemic. Motion carried, all voting aye in a roll call vote.

Hearing on Budget Amendment: Opened by President Nelson at 7:42 pm. After discussion hearing closed at 7:46.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Reblitz to approve the budget amendment to the 2020-21 Budget as presented to increase expenses in the Support Services by $200,000 to account for the increased expenditures from ESSER Funds received. Motion carried, all voting aye after a roll call vote.

Buildings & Grounds

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen to approve the changes for the HVAC system to add controls to the Wrestling Room addition, additional Davis Bacon Act requirements, and replacing the antifreeze in the current HVAC system. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Koele to approve adding transparent panels to the bus barns for added light. Motion not approved, all voting against.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Cross to approve Mid American Energy to move the main electrical line at a cost of $17,822.71. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Koele to approve the maximum cost for ground work at the bus barn site at $32,265 with possible deducts of $3000 for hydro seeding and reusing gravel from main parking lot. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Lloyd to approve the installation of an Iowa Hydrant at bus lot. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Cross to approve the waterline replacement costs by Stubbs Construction of $4,170.00. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Koele, second by Cross to approve the addition of conduit for camera installation on 2 far east poles in the main parking lot. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Personnel:

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Cross to approve the summer workers as presented. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Koele, second by Cross to accept the resignations of Denise Heiman – Indiv. Speech Coach, Charity Koehler-vocal music teacher, Katherine Clayton-HS English teacher, Marvy Frafjord – para-professional. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Koele to offer contracts to Shawn Star-HS English teacher & Ind. Speech Coach, Mary Trudeau-FACS teacher. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Cross, second by Reblitz to approve Lanette Peterson as behind the wheel driving instructor for Summer 2021. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Cross, second by Reblitz to approve stipend for Kylie Coyne for flag choreographer at same rate as previous stipend. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Cross to approve moving Melissa Wulf, nurse, to the teacher’s salary schedule and benefits. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Reblitz to approve the Shared Social Worker Contract with NWAEA for the 2021-22 school year. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen to approve, Heath Destigter as volunteer Asst. Softball Coach for summer 2021. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Koele to raise sports officials’ salaries to $120 for varsity and $85 for JV games. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Board Items:

• Moved by Steffen, second by Reblitz to approve the use of the Write to Learn program. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Koele to approve the MOU with WITCC for the Gateway to College program for up to 23 students for FY22. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Cross to adopt the SAI Mentoring program for FY22, which will be utilized to support our new elem. principal this year at a cost of $500. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Koele to approve the roll over valuation for GASB 75 by Gallagher Services. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Koele, second by Steffen to approve the liability and property insurance from EMC Insurance at a cost of $103,699 for FY22 and the worker compensation insurance from SFM Insurance at a cost of $62,986 for FY22. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Closed Session:

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen to go into closed session pursuant Iowa Code 21.5(1)(i) to discuss the purchase of a particular piece of real estate where premature disclosure could be reasonably expected to increase the price the school district would have to pay for the property. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Board went into closed session at 8:29 pm.

• Moved by Koele, second by Reblitz to go out of closed session at 8:49 pm.

Adjourn: Moved by Reblitz, second by Koele to adjourn at 8:50 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Christen Howrey, Secretary

Eric Nelson, Vice President

BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS FOR JUNE 2021

OPERATING FUND

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. LEGAL SERVICES 442.00

American Septic & Portable Service EMPTY TANK 170.00

Anthony’s Express Wash BUS WASH 38.00

BARNES & NOBLE, INC. LIBRARY BOOKS 154.25

CULLIGAN RENTAL 25.00

RENTAL/SOLAR SALT 106.40

Vendor Total: 131.40

Gill Hauling APPLIANCE DISPOSAL 10.00

GARBAGE 600.00

DUMPSTER 175.00

Vendor Total: 785.00

GOODWILL OF GREAT PLAINS SPEC ED SERVICES 312.57

GOPHER SPORT DODGEBALLS – ELEM P.E. 198.78

DODGEBALLS-ELEM 169.90

Vendor Total: 368.68

Graffix, Inc. Wall of Fame RETIREE PLAQUE / PEN SET 54.00

Graham Tire 4 TIRES 1,955.92

Howrey Christen MILEAGE 68.32

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER 13 – RADIATOR HOSE 38.35

John Deere Financial DOOR 626.72

MAINTENANCE SUPP 127.11

Vendor Total: 753.83

KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 18,033.08

Lilly, Curtis DRIVER PHYSICAL 105.00

Lilly, Kimberly DRIVER PHYSICAL 105.00

MASTER TEACHER, THE SERVICE AWARDS 335.55

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc. SHOP SUPPLIES 77.89

MFC BANNER CABLE 951.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY

ELECTRICITY 97.27

ELECTRICITY 42.17

ELECTRICITY 7,167.25

NATURAL GAS 66.91

NATURAL GAS 146.29

ELECTRICITY 545.88

ELECTRICITY 49.60

ELECTRICITY 134.13

Vendor Total: 8,249.50

MID-BELL MUSIC FLUTE BOOK 10.44

KEYBOARD MALLETS 23.74

Vendor Total: 34.18

MIDWEST WHEEL 2 BULBS 20.58

MOVILLE, CITY OF WATER/SEWER 1,842.95

MPIRE UNLIMITED WATER HEATER SERVICE CALL 100.00

KINDERGARTEN ROOM TOO COOL 170.00

Vendor Total: 270.00

NWAEA GRADUATION PROGRAMS 105.00

RECORD, THE PUBLISHING 683.33

RIVERSIDE INSIGHTS COGAT TEST SCORING 150.00

Rolling Oil FUEL 2,980.57

REPAIR TIRE 50.00

Vendor Total: 3,030.57

Ruhrer, Joshua DRIVING/MILEAGE 345.00

S & S WILLER INC. 16.38 TONS GCS DELIVERED 773.79

SCHOOL BUS SALES TEMP SENSORS/GASKETS 532.36

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DIST. OPEN ENROLLMENT 17,200.00

OPEN ENROLLMENT 999.72

CONCURRENT ENROLLMENT 1,164.33

Vendor Total: 19,364.05

Stateline Electric & Automation, Inc. REPAIR OVERHEAD LINE BY BB FIELD+OUTLET.. 112.50

SYMMETRY ENERGY SOLUTIONS, LLC NATURAL GAS 898.83

THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA

SWITCH KITS 94.92

GUARD RAILS/ RUB RAILS/ 11-2 – MOTOR *D 153.14

side skirt 74.97

17 – PARTS 368.24

POLY ROD/3-CYLINDER LOCK VANDALOCK 236.39

17-BLACK SEAT BELT 70.00

Vendor Total: 997.66

THOMPSON ELECTRIC CO. REPLACE LIGHTS AT BALLFIELDS 686.66

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE MEDICAID BILLING 1,723.61

WESTWOOD COMM. SCHOOLS

OPEN ENROLLMENT .3,440.00

OPEN ENROLLMENT 333.23

Vendor Total: 3,773.23

Fund Total: 68,473.64

Checking Account Total: 68,473.64

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

Cannon, Moss, Brygger & Associates WR. ROOM PROJECT 809.28

ENGINEERING DESIGN ASSOCIATES HS GYM HVAC PROJECT 2,273.75

FIRM FOUNDATION CONCRETE PARKING LOT PROJECT 59,612.50

H2I GROUP MS GYM REMODEL 10,000.00

MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC COPIER LEASE 1,076.99

SIOUX CITY TARP BASEBALL-BATTERS EYE TARP 220.00

Fund Total: 73,992.52

Checking Account Total: 73,992.52

SALES TAX FUND

GRELL ROOFING LLC NEW ROOF 16,500.00

Fund Total: 16,500.00

Checking Account Total: 16,500.00

ACTIVITY FUND

ARCHER, CURTIS OR THERESA PROM GLASS REFUND.. 14.00

BECKMAN, LIBBY PROM GLASS REFUND 14.00

Bishop Heelan High School SB ENTRY FEE 100.00

BRUNEAU, TRAVIS PROM GLASS REFUND 7.00

BUCKHOLTZ, RUSS OR CARISSA PROM GLASS REFUND 7.00

CHESTERMAN CO.

FINE ART CONCESS 506.23

BB CONCESS CREDIT (388.40)

FINE ART CONCESS 874.44

Vendor Total: 992.27

Dennison, Shawna PROM GLASS REFUND 14.00

DOUCETTE, JEREMY OR COURTNEY PROM GLASS REFUND 7.00

DUFFY, KEITH OR ANGELA PROM GLASS REFUND.. 14.00

FIVE STAR AWARDS ENGRAVE PLATES 18.00

Gene & Jill Groetken PROM GLASS REFUND 14.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS SUPPLIES 1,229.00

JOSTENS DRAMA LETTERS 275.10

KOPPELMAN, SHAWN PROM GLASS REFUND 14.00

KP BOOSTER CLUB MS TRACK MEET MEALS 120.00

Lenz, Melissa PROM GLASS REFUND 7.00

Locke, Justin & Sonia PROM GLASS REFUND 14.00

MONK, CARMEN PROM GLASS REFUND 14.00

Newell Fonda Community School SB ENTRY FEE 90.00

STANGL, ASHLEY PROM GLASS REFUND 7.00

STORM LAKE COMM. SCHOOL BB ENTRY FEE 100.00

Sunnybrook GRADUATION FLOWERS 879.00

Todd, Priscilla PROM GLASS REFUND 7.00

Fund Total: 3,957.37

Checking Account Total: 3,957.37

NUTRITION FUND

BIMBO BAKERIES USA

FOOD 127.12

FOOD 106.72

Vendor Total: 233.84

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE

FOOD 295.52

FOOD 317.96

FOOD 204.24

FOOD 340.40

FOOD 182.56

FOOD 113.53

FOOD 22.63

Vendor Total: 1,476.84

GREENBERG FRUIT CO. FOOD 87.48

HOBART SALES AND SERVICE KITCHEN INSPECTION 369.00

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING

CREDIT SUPPLIES (91.64)

CREDIT SUPPLIES (20.00)

FOOD 884.57

SUPPLIES 360.21

FOOD 659.34

WAREWASH 119.66

SUPPLIES 92.46

FOOD 1,152.46

FOOD 119.42

SUPPLIES 380.98

Food 337.71

Vendor Total: 3,995.17

Fund Total: 6,162.33

Checking Account Total: 6,162.33

BMO Financial Group — MAY 21

Checking Account: 1

Check Total: 20,079.46

GAS 73.44

GARDEN GRANT $ 35.12

WELLNESS ACTIVITY FOR

HS 51.27

CPR SUPPLIES 234.50

GASOLINE 108.80

SHOP ITEMS 61.96

GAS 32.00

SUPPLIES 225.05

POSTAGE 17.35

KEYS 14.95

HS SUPPLIES 1,279.00

SUPPLIES 163.25

PEST CONTROL 60.00

FUEL 90.15

FUEL 36.30

FUEL 58.37

PHONE/INTERNET 642.29

SALES TAX 37.87

DOORS/SECURITY 540.99

ATV SPRAYER 499.99

FUEL 26.72

HOLE PUNCH 90.95

RENEW SOFTWARE 190.67

POSTAGE 110.00

15 – 18 QTS. OIL 63.00

13 – 18 QTS. OIL 63.00

97 – 18 QTS. OIL 63.00

99 – 18 QTS OIL 63.00

09 – 18 QTS. OIL 63.00

09 – SERVICE/LIGHTS/AIR FILTER 138.47

06 – ADJ DOOR/CHECK AIR LEAK 352.50

17 – REPLACE STROBE & STICKERS 271.68

99 – SEATS/WIPER PACK/FLOOR TRIM 262.74

09 – REAR WINDOW ALARM 147.95

03 – SEAT COVERS/BACKUP ALARM 294.40

97 – CHECK AIR FILTER 79.89

15-2 – HEADLIGHTS/BRAKE CHAMBERS/STROBE 352.50

09 – HEADLIGHTS/MARKER LIGHTS/DOME LIGHT 257.79

11-2 – BACK HEATER 75.00

03-NEW HORN/AIR BAG 206.14

97 – REPLACE WHEEL SEAL 207.40

12 PASS VAN-BACKUP LIGHTS/ALARMS 60.50

99 – STOP ARM LIGHT/SEAT BOLTS/LED LIGHT 184.56

GRAY – REATTACH REAR PANEL ON DOOR 23.58

13 – INSPECT BUS 60.50

11 – REPLACE HEADLIGHTS/CROSS ARM 118.66

17- REMOVE FITTING/CLEAN 53.50

13 – SERVICE/FILTER/STROBE LIGHT 153.11

15 – SERVICE/FILTERS/WINDOW STICKERS 125.34

FUEL 52.86

FACULTY BREAKFAST 157.49

FUEL 26.31

FUEL 47.00

FACS SUPPLIES 283.64

MATH OLYMPIAD 26.00

KIDWIND 49.26

BATTLE OF THE BOOKS

FOOD 136.37

EXT. DAY PROGRAM

SUPPLIES 92.38

PRES. GRAD. SUPPLIES 67.45

GLOVES, MASKS,

CUPS 6,585.85

LEAF VACUUM 303.13

GROUNDS MAINT 70.95

CABLE TIES, BATTERIES, FAUCETS 105.19

GARBAGE BAGS 437.00

CLEANING SUPPLIES 1,436.70

SALES TAX 0.22

SALES TAX 327.74

STUDENT PROJECT

SUPPLIES 9.80

STUDENT PROJECT

SUPPLIES 19.90

STUDENT PROJECT

SUPPLIES 3.13

FUELS 25.97

FUEL 112.53

SCORES FOR IHSMA LG

GROUP 38.52

HONOR BAND

REGISTRATION 60.00

INK 159.56

SUBSCRIPTION 19.25

SUBSCRIPTION 21.39

SURGE PROTECTORS/FUSES/CABLES/BATTERY 594.82

DIESEL EXHAUST FLUID.. 319.60

FUEL 67.25

Checking Account: 2

Check Total: 2,287.76

DASH CAMS 907.76

MS GYM WALL PADS 1,380.00

Checking Account: 6

Check Total: 1,741.22

GOLF BAGS 175.00

PAWS FOR BUTTERFLY

GARDEN 259.70

STATE FFA CONVENTION

HOTEL 635.04

PINS FOR BANQUET 88.00

HUDL 450.00

FLOWERS FOR PROM 64.25

PROM SUPPLIES 64.23

PROM SUPPLIES 5.00

Checking Account: 7

Check Total: 48.89

FOOD 12.94

SUPPLIES 4.00

FOOD 22.50

FOOD 9.45

Prepaid Checks from May 2021

Checking Account ID: 1

Check Type: Check

Gill Hauling 645.00

COUNTRY TOWING LLC 175.00

VERIZON WIRELESS 459.55

DHS CASHIER 1ST

FLOOR 7,955.87

Void Total: 0.00

Total without Voids: 9,235.42

Checking Account ID: 2

Check Type: Check

PIPER SANDLER 25,300.00

MID AMERICAN

ENERGY 17,822.71

Void Total: 0.00

Total without Voids: 43,122.71

Checking Account ID: 6

Check Type: Check

rSchoolToday 407.50

Galva Holstein Schools 50.00

Void Total: 0.00

Total without Voids: 457.50

Checking Account ID: 7

Check Type: Check

ACE REFRIGERATION CO..106.00

Void Total: 0.00

Total without Voids: 106.00

Grand Total:

Void Total: 0.00

Total without Voids: 52,921.63

