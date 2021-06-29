Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — May 25, 2021

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date Range: 05/25/2021 – 05/25/2021

Advanced Correction 105264 Medical 96,513.69

Arthur Gallagher Risk 100804 Installment 3 or 4 62,542.00

AT&T Mobility Telephone 63.50

Billion GMC Cadillac 103948 Maintenance; Vehicle 214.63

Bob Barker Co 21770 Suicide blanket 364.90

Bomgaars Equip Maint 206.05

Bound Tree Medical 99477 Gloves 6,398.00

Bryce***, Richard Mileage 8.96

Burke Engineering 36400 Padlocks (12) & master 316.99

Canon Financial Serv. 40698 Contract# 3091-16103 334.77

Centurylink 103380 Shop Telephone 161.26

Chesterman CO 321643 Bottled water 40.00

Christian Home Association 65495 shelter 1,623.60

Cole Papers Inc. 500417 Custodial supplies 817.23

Community Action Agency 99895 General Relief 882.00

Cornerstone Commission Chiller project – Comm 6,050.60

Costar Realty Information 105575 CoStar 109.20

Cott Systems Inc 104074 Monthly hosted online 275.00

Counsel (Columbus, 105618) Monthly Ricoh printer 29.27

Danbury Review 62875 Help wanted ad – seasonal 24.00

Days Door Co. 164644 Garage door & installation 1,621.00

DCI-SOR SOR School 60.00

Delta Dental Of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 3,898.41

DLT Solutions Inc. 98498 Civil 3D Subscription 4,981.00

Eakes Office Solutions 105329 Janitorial Supplies 334.14

Ecolab Pest Elimination Cockroach treatment AP 294.68

Emergency Medical Paramedic-Medical Supp 872.86

Forest Ridge Youth 104539 shelter 2,239.20

Frontier Communications 712-378-3670-070192-7 129.95

Gill Hauling Inc. 100935 Garbage service MR21 200.20

Gill Hauling Inc. 500533 Garbage Service 224.00

Gordon Flesch Company Lexmark Lease Jan to A 1,698.90

Graves Constr Co 96894 L-B(K46)–73-97 67,217.40

H20 4 U bottled water 61.00

Heissel***, Daniel 105571 Reimbursement – travel 10.24

Home Depot Pro 105875 Mulch for planter area 66.60

Imko & Diversified 102026 Temp – Erica 1,026.25

Inland Truck Parts 117762 Bolts #302 78.02

Innovational Water Hydronic system treatment 2,132.00

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 4,266.41

Institute of Iowa 117773 Summer Conference & Work 315.00

Iowa Law Enforcement 118798 Implicit Bias/De-Escalate.. 50.00

Iowa Sportsman 102041 Classified ad – May 14 100.00

Iowa State Associat 100789 Dental Premium 5,141.27

Jacks Uniforms & Equipment 121600 Uniforms 430.90

Jebro Inc. 142321 AMZ Materials 2,023.00

Jessen Automotive 105818 Spark plug & boot, oil 167.22

Jim Hawk Truck Trailers 99918 Parts 6.50

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Klass Law Firm LLP 1785 J/M Matters 157.50

Knoepfler Chevrolet 131700 Parts & Labor #26 753.53

LA Carlson Contract 267488 FEMA Erosion Repair 18,370.11

LG Everist Inc. 281374 AMZ Materials 404.47

Lambert***, Brett P 98896 Clothing Allowance 225.00

Language Line Services 1369 Interpreting 105.42

Leeds Pharmacy 141229 Work Comp 379.50

Loffler Companies 500177 Acct #OS-WC049/Canon 92.40

Long Lines LTD (Sgt 182816) 911 Circuits 400.66

Lowe’s Companies Inc. 100074 Electrical supplies 225.90

Mail House 148553 Metering Contract/Post 3,081.73

Matheson-Linweld 103164 Acct. #67687 – Oxygen 54.99

McDanel, Patti 155930 Office Supplies 61.74

Menards 199721 Equipment Maint. 244.73

MercyOne Siouxland 1529 Pre-employment Physical 1,913.50

Mid American Energy 159813 Electric service-04/14 2,278.95

Midwest Monitoring 102504 bracelet rental 1,800.00

Moore, Corbett, Heffernan 105204 C&B Cejka Real Estate 108.00

MPH Ind. Inc. (C-IL) 337 Radio Repairs 46.86

Murphy Tractor Filters 260.34

New Cooperative Inc. Gasoline, Diesel, Prop 27,093.42

Nextlink 500349 Internet service 05/16 254.93

Northern Tool and Equip 500627 55-gallon sprayer unit.. 1,799.99

Northwest Environmental Removal and Sampling 1,892.50

Nutrien Ag Solution 500020 Herbicides 410.00

One Office Solution 104853 Office Supplies 799.84

O’Reilly Auto Parts 102797 Filters #201 190.27

Pathology Medical Services 1859 Autopsy Fees 800.00

Petersen***, Jason 102050 Clothing Allowance 225.00

Point Emblems Coins 6,450.00

Ray Allen MFG Co. 209878 K9 Supplies 299.98

Reserve Account 105853 Postage – BOS 319.22

Security National Bank 208800 Loan Note 2027 1,525,998.00

Security National Bank 208797 Cartridges & Exercise 984.51

Sedgwick Talley Abstract 331400 Lien Search – Public B 200.00

Sergeant Bluff Advocate 100648 Legal Publications 1,597.28

Service Master Restoration 209426 Janitorial Service 670.00

SFM Mutual Insurance 500520 Work Comp 547.00

Shupe***, Douglas K 599 Clothing Allowance 68.82

Sidwell Co. (Carol S. 99847) Parcel Builder Maintenance 3,135.41

Sioux City Paint 214400 Auditor Remodel Project 3,874.00

Sioux City Treasurer (4 213400) Data Processing 158,506.49

Sioux Sales Co/ Uniforms 59.90

Siouxland Grass & Forage Grass seed & mulch/BL 4,641.25

Sooland Bobcat 218771 Rental soil conditioner 175.00

Square Tire Gordon 102019 Oil Change #100 26.75

Staples Advantage 105681 Office Supplies 525.98

Staples Credit Plan 104864 Office Supplies 219.08

Summit Food Service 500010 Food 20,456.25

Taggarts’ Powersports 101546 Starter motor – Polaris 115.95

Transource 105522 Parts & Battery #99 948.06

Ultra No Touch Car Wash 19 Car Washes 640.64

United Healthcare 102482 June 2021 Coverage 700.00

Verizon Wireless 98927 phone charges: Verizon 8,103.70

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Wellmark Claims 105,986.65

Western Iowa Equipment 105859 Parts #40 457.99

Western Iowa Tech 248200 TSI Rent May 2021 3,666.62

Wilson, Lisa M 1618 Civil Service Commission 375.00

Woodbury County Rec 254200 Electricity 81.65

Woodbury County Soil Watershed Maint. Program 13,000.00

Woodbury County Treasurer 104770 10 Reams of 8 1/2 x11 600.00

Youth Shelter Care shelter 74.34

Ziegler Inc. Parts #513 633.39

———————————————–

Grand Total: 2,205,440

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 1, 2021