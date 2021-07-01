Page One — Bronson & Correctionville to Celebrate 4th of July By Editor | July 1, 2021 | 0 Big Fourth of July celebrations are happening in Bronson and Correctionville this weekend to celebrate Independence Day. Read about both events on Page One of this week’s Record. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Pages 3 & 11 — This week’s Obituaries July 1, 2021 | No Comments » Page 10 — Bryan Farr of Hwy. 20 Project to Visit Correctionville July 1, 2021 | No Comments » What’s Cooking on Page 2 — Fourth of July BBQ Favorites July 1, 2021 | No Comments »