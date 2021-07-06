Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Agenda — July 12, 2021

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING AND BOARD RETREAT

• Date: Monday, July 12, 2021

• Time: 7:00 PM

• Place: MVAO High School Library, Mapleton, Iowa

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

II. Communications

A. Public Forum

B. Correspondence

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes

C. Financial Reports

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills

E. Activity Account

F. School Meal Program

IV. Approval of Annual Reports

A. Secretary’s/Treasurer’s Reports for Filing

B. End-of-Year Administrative Budget Reports

1. Activity Accounts

2. School Lunch Program

IV. Opening of New Fiscal Year

A. Appointment and Swearing in of School Board Secretary/Treasurer

B. Designation of School District Depository Banks as per Policy 701.1

C. Designation of Legal Counsel for District as per Policy 207

D. Authorization to Participate in the Free/Reduced Cost National School Lunch/Breakfast Program

V. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring

B. Memorandum of Understanding Agreement with Monona County Fair Board

C. Beverage Contract

VI. Adjourn

AGENDA FOR BOARD RETREAT: Will begin 10 minutes after regular meeting adjourns.

I. Opening of RETREAT

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

II. Vision Casting & Planning for MVAO Community School

A. Goal-Setting for Student Achievement

B. Consideration of vision and mission statements

III. Adjourn Board Retreat

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 8, 2021