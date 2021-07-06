Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes — June 22, 2021

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

June 22, 2021

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on June 22, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the June 22, 2021 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis to, approve the minutes of the June 15, 2021 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the Tucker Hill Vineyard liquor license renewal for one year. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by VanOtterloo, to open the FY 2021-21 County Budget Amendment public hearing at 10:03 a.m. Motion Carried.

No members from the public were present and no comments were received.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to close the public hearing at 10:04 a.m. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to adopt and appropriate the FY 2020-21 County Budget amendment as published. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve Schilmoeller’s Ag Addition in Section 27 of Meadow Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Horton, to approve the OCIO technology agreement with Plymouth County. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by VanOtterloo, to move forward with the County address ordinance and to set the public hearing for 7/13/2021. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve reimbursing existing Plymouth County department heads and elected officials and designated staff who currently receive a cell phone reimbursement to receive a monthly reimbursement of $30 per month, reduced for the current $60 per month, and to pay $10 per month for a max. of 15 Secondary Road employees designated by the County Engineer with statement/invoices attached per month in order to receive the reimbursement and to maintain the 5 Conservation phones/plans, 1 I.T. phone/plan and 5 phones/plans at the County Engineer’s office with merging them onto one government plan for the least expensive rate and they must receive free phones. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to leave the current longevity schedule as it has been established in the County handbook and not to increase the schedule to add a $720 tier for 30+ years of service and to add the newly proposed Emergency Leave for Volunteer Fire Fighters and EMS to the handbook and to approve the remaining revised County handbook as presented from the Auditor’s office and consultant Jack Reed, to be effective July 1, 2021. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors would like to review the proposed Plymouth County Drug and alcohol testing policy for CDL employees and approve it on 6/29/21.

The Board of Supervisors discussed a process and would like to establish a committee to review requests for allocating American Recovery Plan Act Funds. The committee members will be assigned at the 6/29/21 Board meeting. The requests for funds will be directed to the chairman of the committee and are due Aug. 3rd 2021.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the right of way project LC-050330. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the repairs to the dust control area on Glacier Rd. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 12:10 pm.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 8, 2021