Probate — Roger Heinle
Public Notice
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF IOWA
IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ROGER M. HEINLE, Deceased.
CASE NO. ESPR056230
Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executor, And Notice To Creditors
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of ROGER M. HEINLE, Deceased, who died on or about June 8, 2021:
You are hereby notified that on June 24, 2021, the Last Will and Testament of Roger M. Heinle, deceased, bearing date of March 30, 1995, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Joan L. Heinle was appointed executor of the estate.
Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated June 24, 2021
Joan L. Heinle
Executor of the Estate
3398 Fayette Ave.
Whiting, Iowa 51063
Dale B. Smith
Attorney for Executor
PO Box AC
423 Evans St.
Sloan, Iowa 51055
Date of second publication:
July 15, 2021
Probate Code Section 304
*Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).
Published in The Record
Thursday, July 8, 2021
and Thursday, July 15, 2021