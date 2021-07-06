Woodbury Central School Board Agenda — July 12, 2021

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

Woodbury Central Library

Moville, Iowa

July 12, 2021 — 7:30 p.m.

1. Opening

a. Call to order

b. Roll call

c. Approve or amend the agenda

d. Approve minutes

e. Approve bills

2.Visitor/Community Comments

3. Open Hearing for public input on use of ESSER III Funds

4. Policies and Procedures

a. Accept the student handbook

b. Accept the staff handbooks

c. Accept the coach/sponsor handbook

d. Review Board Policy: Series 300 and 400

e. Return to Learn Plan Review

f. Approve Open Enrollment In

g. Notification of Open Enrollment Out

5. Personnel:

a. Additional bus route

b. Approve Volunteer coaches: Lane Nichols for football

6.Building/Grounds/Transportation:

a. Update on Summer Projects (Faith Lambert)

b. Wrestling Mat Discussion

c. Approve Bid for Painting Walls in the MS Gym

d. Approve Bid for Electrical in MS Gym

e. MS Gym Ceiling Paint

7. Board Items

a. Approve investments

b. Approve depositories

c. Appoint Secretary/Treasurer for 2021-2022

d. Appoint school attorney and negotiations agent

e. Accept Bids for bread and dairy

f. For the Good of the Cause

8. Adjourn

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 8, 2021