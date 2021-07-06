Woodbury County Legal Notice — Public Notice for Vacation of Right-of-Way

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

LEGAL NOTICE

Public Hearing for vacation of Woodbury County Right of Way

WHEREAS, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in accordance with Section 306.11, (Code of Iowa), as amended, seeks to set a date for public hearing to vacate platted roads and alleys, and

WHEREAS, described roads and alleys were platted and dedicated to the public but never used or developed by the county or city as roads and alleys,

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors that on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 4:30 P.M. CST, at the Woodbury County Courthouse, 620 Douglas Street, Sioux City, Iowa, the County Board will hold a Public Hearing to vacate the right-of-way described as follows:

Vacate in Section 24, T89N R45W, the north one-half mile of Garner Avenue (Eldridge Road #291) more specifically described as beginning at the one-half section line thence north to the south right-of-way line of 130th Street.

SO RESOLVED this 29th day of June 2021. Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

Further information on all right of way vacations are available at the office of the Woodbury County Engineer, 759 E. Frontage Road, Moville, Iowa, phone no. 712-873-3215 fax no. 712-873-3235 email: [email protected]

At said Public Hearing, any person present, and so wishing will be given the opportunity to be heard, for or against, the proposed right of way vacations. Any person so wishing may file a document with the Woodbury County Auditor’s Office prior to the time of the hearing, should the person wish the document to be read for them at the time of the hearing.

Patrick Gill

Woodbury County Auditor

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 8, 2021