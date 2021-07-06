Woodbury County Supervisors Claims — June 1, 2021

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date Range: 06/01/2021 – 06/01/2021

Allendan Seed Company 100880 CP 42 Mesic 20/20 500.00

Associated Fire Pro 102810 Annual inspection 190.00

Autry Reporting 14803 Deposition 349.00

Baker Group 104718 28th St. development 7,500.00

Baker Group 500426 Jail project – project 65,000.00

Barry Motor Co 19400 Filters #93, #43 84.12

Bekins Fire & Safety 22060 Equip Maint 64.58

Boiler Room Service 100571 Maintenance: Buildings 334.00

Bomgaars Softener salt 1,576.11

Brooke Supplies 105647 Household Supplies 2,600.00

Brown Supply Co. 103194 Pipe Culvert 1,064.30

Calhoun Burns And Assoc. 1737 Bridge K-46 Profession 809.60

Calhoun Communications 100833 Anthon & Homer tower 298.91

Canon Financial Serv. 40698 HR Lanier Printer Char 141.82

Coban Technologies 500134 Camera 5,325.25

Cole Papers Inc 500417 Custodial supplies 727.70

Colonial Research 99887 Janitorial Supplies 220.40

Colwell, Rick 500302 Professional Services 1,000.00

Conolly***, Julie M 223777 MILEAGE 134.96

Culligan Water Condition 98620 Maintenance; Buildings 66.00

Cummins Central Power 101862 Charger, battery 1,331.92

Danbury Review 62875 Help wanted ad/Park supp 42.00

Delta Dental Of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 5,202.50

Dunwell LLC HVAC repair 274.00

Eakes Office Solutions 105329 Custodial Supplies 172.16

Electronic Engineer 75647 Alarm Monitor Fee 41.77

Feathers, Susan BOR 2021 600.00

Fedex 81003 Postage 9.01

Fenceroy, Kathleen 81258 BOR 2021 600.00

Fox***, Jacklyn 103858 Dinner for out of state 20.56

Gordon Flesch Company Repair/Maintenance Equip 150.00

Healy Welding 101752 Parts, Labor, & Welding 500.46

HGM Assoc Inc. Consult 128272 Professional Services 936.70

Hisey, Randy S 110300 MHMH028130 774.90

Hobart Sales & Service 104549 Steamer repair 191.75

Hoffman, Rheane Hearing 43.00

Hydraulic Sales & Service 115400 Parts #420 389.64

Imko & Diversified 102026 Temp – Erica 952.47

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 5,169.64

Iowa Municipalities 103885 Deposit -Work Comp Prem. 67,882.00

Ipers Reg (Employee 120600) Ipers Adjustment Inter 300.00

ISAC Iowa State Assoc. 213063 ISAC-Steve Hofmeyer 100.00

Iverson, Darrell 488 BOARD OF REVIEW 175.76

Jacks Uniforms & Equipment 121600 Uniforms 459.50

Jebro Inc. 142321 AMZ Materials 1,334.50

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Johnston Excavating 104961 Repairs & materials 59,840.00

Johnstone Supply Filters 283.56

Jorgensen CSR, Jami 22738 Plea and Sentencing 10.00

Joy Auto Supply Inc. 127342 Oil & filters #401 68.09

Jung, James BOR 2021 600.00

LG Everist Inc 281374 AMZ Materials 289.66

Lawson, John 105517 BOR 2021 Parking 26.80

LeadsOnline LLC 500005 Maint Contract 3,227.00

Lindblom Services 143600 Portable toilets 262.50

Loffler Companies 500177 copier 117.75

L-Tron Corp Printers 1,674.85

M & M Copy Quick Inc. 147040 Letterhead, business 1,415.00

Mail House 148553 Metering Contract & Post 1,945.41

Mammen, Ted 500625 BOARD OF REVIEW 792.64

Menards 199721 Maintenance; Buildings 531.39

Metal Culverts Inc. CP-2021 Culvert Pipe 19,592.00

Mid American Energy 159813 Electrical 887.85

Midwest Wheel Parts #34 308.10

Mike’s Repair 161687 Tire Repair #506 45.00

Moore, Corbett, Heffernan 105204 Title opinion/Zook pro 570.00

Moville Record 167400 Legal Publications 1,498.81

Munger Reinschmidt 98836 general counsel 1,710.95

Murphy Tractor Filters #413 635.85

New Coop (Hornick-IA) 104720 Propane 91.00

New Sioux City Iron 213800 Hand Tools 18.06

Nextlink 500349 Luton Shed Internet 133.98

Northeast Nebr. Public 100448 Homer utilities 259.00

Northside Glass Serv. 485 Labor #512, #517 90.00

Northwest Environment Remove the MPE System 4,252.00

Novelty Machine & Supply 175801 Belts 45.12

Office Elements 100254 HP toner cartridge 132.61

One Office Solution 104853 supplies 119.39

Parker, Barbara 99064 BOARD OF REVIEW 434.84

Pathology Medical 1859 Autopsy Fees 6,166.51

Petersen, Dale 99724 BOARD OF REVIEW 644.80

Petersen, Joe 105616 BOARD REVIEW 689.60

Pomps Tire Service 99584 Tire Repair #504 63.50

Postmaster (Anthon) 167119 Postage 200.00

Precision Midwest 500631 Computer Software 10,224.00

Quality Telecommunications 103001 phone 105.00

Ray Allen MFG Co. 209878 K9 Expense 139.99

Safelite Fulfillment 104428 Vehicle Repairs 29.95

Sapp Bros Petroleum 100280 Gas & Fuel 1,254.56

Security National Bank 208797 Credit Card Stmt 16,249.85

Signs By Tomorrow 264044 Maintenance; Motor Veh 11.22

Sioux City Fire Rescue 105704 ME Transport 4,550.00

Sioux City Journal 102790 Legal Publications 1,831.95

SIOUX VALLEY AUTOMOTIVE Vehicle side window 215.00

Siouxland Grass & Forage 104570 Hydro mulch & stakes 645.00

Siouxland Lock & Key 301000 Keys 22.50

Smith, Constance E 98429 Greetings cards sold 147.00

Stan Houston Equipment 100666 Backpack blower/Parks.. 479.96

Staples (Box 900103) 100895 Maintenance; Buildings 476.05

Summit Food Service 500010 Weekly Meals 1,729.20

Sundquist Engineering 226817 FEMA Admin Task 5 1,451.25

Superior Vision 104058 June Vision Insurance 2,679.56

Taggarts’ Powersports 101546 Starter motor – Polaris 1.00

Thomson West 99678 Legal Research 2,068.67

Titan Machinery Inc. 104494 Parts #526 318.60

Toth and Associates 500522 28th Street development 13,976.63

Travelers Insurance 13 Crime Policy 3,020.00

Tri-State Overhead 105503 Buildings – Anthon 717.80

TRUAX CO (NEW HOPE) 1335 Wheel assembly & parts 81.92

Turk, Mari H. Termination 41.00

VSP Vision Service 104078 June Vision Insurance 36.64

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Wellmark Claims 134,349.27

Wiatel Western Iowa 104550 911 circuits 2,975.55

Wigman Co 250300 Plumbing supplies 6.91

Williges LLC 102485 Sioux City Assessor 4,250.00

Woodbury County Treasurer 104770 Copy Paper 360.00

Grand Total: 490,015.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 8, 2021