Woodbury County Supervisors Claims — June 22, 2021

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date Range: 06/22/2021 – 06/22/2021

Absolute Screen Art 102152 DPNC Summer camp T-shirt 1,384.75

Ahlers & Cooney PC 500530 Jail Project – profess 354.00

Albers***, Ronald 101543 Clothing Allowance 29.04

Amazon Capital Serv 500176 Chain saw scabbard 99.95

Autry Reporting 14803 Depositions 163.40

Bomgaars 27646 Maintenance-Buildings 273.02

Centurylink 103380 Shop Telephone 240.54

Charm Tex Inc. 101919 Household Supplies 334.80

Chesterman CO 321643 Chesterman Water 109.70

Clausen***, Robert 103466 Clothing Allowance 105.21

Cole Papers Inc 500417 11×17 copy paper 15.18

Community Action Agency 99895 General Relief 8,721.50

Cornerstone Commission 500461 Chiller project-comm 3,619.70

Country Tire And Service 104222 Tire Repair #913 329.38

Dakota County Sheriff 62293 Notice 18.00

Delta Dental Of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 3,680.81

Dennis Supply 66052 Condensate pump 126.89

Dunwell LLC 103002 Walk in freezer repair 706.00

Eakes Office Solutions 105329 Janitorial Supplies 388.50

Ecolab Pest Elimination 104086 Cockroach treatment 294.68

Electronic Engineer 75647 Radio and Related 649.90

Emergency Medical Paramedic-Medical Supp 541.15

Finish Line Fuels 103922 Gas and Vehicle Repair 19,780.77

Forest Ridge Youth 84957 Shelter 2,892.30

Frontier Communication 291028 911 circuits 712-378-3 129.95

Gill Hauling Inc. 500533 Garbage – Lawton 62.00

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 LEASE 1,115.74

Graham Tire Co (SC) 95956 Tires for JD 5225 #220 1,557.18

Grainger Inc. Relays (6) 95.58

Graves Construction Co. 96894 L-B(K46)–73-97 222,050.00

H204U Inc. Bottled Water 76.00

Hancock Concrete 102849 Pipe – Stone Ave project 2,852.32

Hawk Equipment Comp New Equipment – Bottom 76,400.00

Hobart Sales & Service 104549 Repair range-gas leak 167.00

Holly Brown Construct 104955 Rail Road Pit Excavation.. 15,850.00

Home Depot Pro 105875 Concrete patch material 17.24

Imko & Diversified 102026 Temp – Erica 1,629.92

Independent Technology 500200 Propane Tank Monitor 40.00

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 4,245.25

Institute of Iowa 117773 Application for Candid 10.00

Iowa Office of Stat Testimony, Preparation 5,537.00

Iowa Secretary of State 219 No Activity Cards 3,623.65

Istate Truck Center 103383 Parts & Labor #506 334.40

Jacks Uniforms & Equipment 121600 Uniforms 14,879.65

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

John Deere Financial 103342 AgriVision/Planter par 482.88

Johnson, Jami L 173039 Deposition 72.00

Josh’s Truck Alignment 500271 Parts & labor #201 195.52

KMK Apparel & Design 500642 Wearing/Safety Apparel 60.00

Knife River Midwest 101585 Cold Mix Asphalt 2,107.50

Knovas Carpets 131887 Sewer leak – carpet 477.60

Language Line Service 1369 Interpreting 83.82

Lowe’s Companies Inc. 100074 Door install materials 452.69

Lutgen CSR RPR, Amy 103690 Copy to AG’s Office 100.00

Mahon, Marcia L 250327 Depositions 169.75

Mail House 148553 Metering Contract & Po 834.83

Marx Dust Control 500274 Dust Control for Moville 4,042.50

Menards 199721 Program supplies & bir 153.87

Mercyone Siouxland 1529 Pre-employment Physical 524.00

Mid American Energy 159813 Electric MY21 728.34

Mills Pharmacy Paramedic-Medical Supp 6,587.27

Moore, Corbett, Heffernan 105204 Sioux City Assessor 36.00

Motorola Inc (C-IL) 167133 Service Agreement 4/1 57,236.98

Moville Record 167400 Legal Publications 1,985.70

MPire Heating & Cooling 105635 HVAC repair at Hawk 614.32

Municipal Emergency 100088 Machine & Equipment 50.00

Murphy Tractor 99032 Parts & Labor #327 9,796.10

National Academy Em 98469 Recert Gonzalez 55.00

Neogov 105319 NeoGov Services 11,247.23

New Cooperative Inc. Gasoline, Diesel & Oil 23,284.12

Northwest Environme 99508 LEC SMR Preparation 750.00

Office Elements 100254 Folders, pens, DVD-R 348.96

One Office Solution 104853 Office Supplies 358.53

O’Reilly Auto Parts 102797 Brake caliper & pads 168.98

Patrol PC 105567 Tablet and Antennas 586.20

Pomps Tire Service 99584 Tire Repair #40 375.35

Prahm Construction 500510 L-B(C274)–73-97 193,830.51

Reserve Account 105853 Postage – BOS 530.40

Safelite Fulfillment 104428 Vehicle Repairs 165.00

Sandage***, Kari 500497 Iowa DOT chauffeur license 33.50

Sapp Bros Petroleum 100280 Gasohol-500 gallons 5,156.83

Scheels All Sport 101917 Rifle for Golf Tournament 1,048.56

Schneider Corporation 101237 COMPUTER SOFTWARE 6,765.00

Security National Bank 208797 Credit Card 401.60

Service Master Rest 209426 Janitorial Service 670.00

Sherwin Williams Paint 26.58

Sioux City Journal 102790 Legal Publications 1,518.65

Sioux City Treas. (4 213400) Data Processing MY21 268,931.53

Sioux City Treas. (4 500592) Water/sewer MY21 53.26

Siouxland District 218021 Kitchen inspection 100.00

Siouxland Grass 104570 Hydro mulch & grass seed 295.00

Smith, Cheryl Bond Hearing 7.00

Sparklight 952 Cable 314.60

Standard Insurance STD, LTD & Life Insurance 13,309.11

Staples Credit Plan 104713 Office Supplies 505.20

Steffen Truck Equip 105183 Parts & Labor #406 809.94

Summit Food Service 500010 Food 10,951.38

Superior Plumbing & Heating Plumbing repairs 1,049.33

Thomson West 99678 Legal Research 2,068.67

Titan Machinery (Ki 105010) Parts & Filters #915 495.79

Travelers Insurance 13 Tina Bertrand Bond 175.00

Tyler Technologies 100663 Incode 10 Personnel Ma 550.00

Ultra No Touch Car 19 CARWASH 17.76

Ung***, Matthew A 103823 Hotel Fees DC Naco 1,472.62

United Healthcare 102482 July 2021 Coverage 700.00

Vanguard Appraisals 239251 Sioux City Assessor 13,450.00

Verizon Wireless 98927 phone charges: Verizon 7,829.67

Vertiv Corporation 500231 UPS annual preventive 1,595.48

Wall of Fame uniforms 30.36

Warren County Audit 103879 Autopsy Fees 490.00

Waterbury Funeral Service 100534 ME Transports 1,500.00

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Wellmark Claims 77,819.87

Wells Fargo Financial 500191 Ricoh Lease-12th Mth 132.25

Williges LLC PARKING 3,100.00

Woodbury County Rec 254200 Electricity 81.65

Woodbury Cnty Second 208650 Maintenance: Buildings 140.00

Woodbury Cnty Treasurer 104770 Copy Paper 390.00

Ziegler Inc 274129 Parts 829.35

———————————————–

Grand Total: 1,139,090

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 8, 2021