Woodbury County Supervisors Claims — June 8, 2021

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date Range: 06/08/2021 – 06/08/2021

ABM Parking Service 104531 Attorney Parking 360.00

Access Systems Lease 105258 Copiers 590.03

Ace Refrigeration 1472 Lab Freezer Repair 314.50

Adame***, Anais 500537 Mileage Move Your Way 41.88

ADP Screening 104672 May Background Checks 507.00

Ahlers & Cooney PC 101156 28th Street Development 743.50

Alford***, Amy J. Mileage 208.32

Alignment Pros 98980 Parts & Labor #501 703.06

All Traffic Solutions 102141 Traffic Suite Service 5,400.00

Alton Well Company 500634 Well drilling at Fowler 6,455.00

American Collision 100309 Sheriff Liability 6,977.66

American Screening 103556 Med/Lab Supplies 396.86

Andresen***, Michael 105727 Clothing Allowance 209.65

Appel***, Emily 105302 Virtual Iowa Breastfeed 90.00

Arthur Gallagher 100804 Renewal insurance comm 26,727.00

Ashley Six Design 99730 DPNC gift shop inventory 53.60

AUCA Chicago Lockbox 157200 Rugs 216.60

Autry Reporting 14803 DH Investigation 2,567.50

Aventure Staffing 102513 Temp Staffing 8,715.80

Avera Merrill Pione 500609 Service Area 3 Prepare 4,769.43

Avery Outdoor 104034 Billboards Adv & Ed 4,565.00

Bainbridge, John D 100268 Clothing Allowance 225.00

Bark, Rashel 500203 MH Consultation 110.00

Batteries Plus-129 101820 Equipment: Safety 22.95

Biomerieux Vitec Inc. 25031 Med/Lab Supplies 198.47

Blankenship Meier 100437 Painting Covid Cares25 23,052.00

Blue Cell LLC 105529 G290 Basic PIO 6/24/21 3,400.00

Bomgaars 27646 Batteries PHEP 262.82

Bremer***, Ivy 103780 Retail HACCP Online 280.11

Bubke, Misty L CSR 1840 Motion to Transfer 91.00

Cardio Partners 105772 Heartsine AED for ISU 1,030.00

Century Business 45076 Animal Control-Profess 108.44

Centurylink 103380 Anthon Little Courthouse 369.28

Cherokee County CPC 100852 Service Area 3 Prepare.. 237.51

Chesterman CO 321643 Bottled water 40.00

CHN Garbage Service 76971 Garbage 104.00

City Farmers Inc. 104935 Lawn & WC TVC App 647.00

Cole Papers Inc. 500417 Floor Auto Scrubber 4,773.14

Community Action Agency 99895 Miechv 11,863.44

Concordance Healthcare 105837 Med/Lab Supplies 887.04

Cooperative Gas & Oil 104384 Fleet 89.79

Correctionville City Water 10.81

Counsel (Columbus, 105618) Ricoh Maint Contract 30.32

Crittenton Center 84100 Miechv 24,113.37

Dakota County Sheriff 62293 CINA Petition 36.00

Dakota County Court 104488 Certified Records 3.00

Dakota Traffic Serv 101153 Signing for D25/Glenn 390.00

De Witt***, Rocky 104362 Mileage Reimbursement 72.80

Delta Dental Of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 4,382.48

Dennis Supply Air Filters 266.28

Des Moines Area Comm 19046 WastewaterTraining IBr.. 325.00

Dorsey & Whitney LL 102138 Legal Services – Sgt Bluff 1,406.50

Drent***, Angela A 101024 Canva Pro Renewal 194.44

Electronic Engineer 75647 IP Solutions 1,017.59

Fedex 81003 Postage 9.01

FiberComm 99390 Clerk of Court 4,379.99

Fisher Healthcare (758) Med/Lab Supplies 2,267.65

Floyd Valley Health 99031 Service Area 3 Prepare 784.63

Getinge USA Sales 500018 Autoclave Repair 5,803.02

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 Toner 188.00

Graffix Inc 105073 HAWKI Notebooks 2,006.80

Grainger Inc. 241579 Motor, 3/4 hp 420.75

Graves Construction Co. 96894 L-B(K46)–73-97 13,850.00

Grieme***, Kevin 99984 Employee Reimbursement 572.55

Health Services of 99695 Service Area 3 Prepare 8.42

Healy Welding 101752 Parts, Labor & Welding 1,032.50

Home Depot Pro 105875 Shop supplies 256.54

Horn Memorial Hospital 101132 Service Area 3 Prepare.. 300.00

Hunwardsen***, Amber 98589 Mileage 22.68

Hy-Vee Inc. 101910 Board of Health Meeting 198.84

Idexx Distribution 99460 Med/Lab Supplies 3,689.82

Imko & Diversified 102026 Temp – Erica 999.42

Innovational Water Hydronic Mgmt Program 135.00

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 3,803.64

Iowa Dept of Agriculture 142093 Animal Control-Profess 75.00

Iowa Dept of Natural 98991 Well Permits 275.00

Istate Truck Center 103383 Parts & Labor #306 7,057.97

Jacks Uniforms & Equip 121600 Uniforms 1,925.10

Jebro Inc. 142321 AMZ Materials 1,156.00

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Johnson***, Jennifer 242312 Heartsaver CPR AED 15.00

Johnson, Jami L. 173039 Deposition 185.50

Klass Law Firm LLP 1785 DH Investigation 3,736.50

LG Everist Inc 281374 AMZ Materials 395.53

Language Line Services 1369 DH Interpreter Service 2,386.08

Lewis***, Michelle Employee Reimbursement 19.45

Loffler Companies 500177 Canon Copier 248.35

Lutheran Services 100557 Miechv 14,705.40

Mail House 148553 Mail Service 2,763.41

Mail Services LLC 101677 Typing, Printing & Binding 3,012.83

Mason, Victoria 500629 MY21 Mental Health Con 110.00

McDonald, Marlon 500633 Surplus seed for fall 930.00

McKesson Medical Supply 101864 Office Supplies 1,945.02

Medical Waste Trans Sharps Disposal Vaccine 366.64

Merck and Co Inc (C 101873) Med/Lab Supply 3,423.52

Mercy Health Services 500120 Service Area 3 Prepare.. 976.23

MercyOne Siouxland 1529 Pre-employment Physical 397.50

Metal Culverts Inc. CP-2021 Culvert Pipe 15,853.70

MFASCO Health & Safety 103996 First Aid Kits 470.00

Mid American Energy 159813 Electric/natural gas 25,666.63

Midwest Wheel 161205 Parts #200 93.25

Mikes Repair 161687 Tire Repair #506 40.00

Moville Record 167400 Well Water Testing Ad 693.00

Murphy Tractor 99032 Parts & Labor #317 15,214.43

Nahra***, Mark 102470 Mileage for ICEA Execu 358.96

Nelson***, Heidi Mileage 48.16

New Sioux City Iron 213800 Shop Tools 54.88

Noodle Soup of Weingart 1919 Education Supplies 1,117.08

North Sioux Dental 500204 Title V Dental Service 1,381.26

Northern Balance 321791 Calibrate Lab Scales 332.00

NSI Solutions Inc 103777 Proficiency Testing 1,104.00

Oetken***, Lori A 99781 Mileage 37.52

Office Elements 100254 Office Furniture 19,026.35

Okoboji Motor Company 101578 Fleet Expense 75.27

One Office Solution 104853 Office Supplies 1,990.02

Orr***, Leann 103225 Employee Reimbursement 30.01

Page Cnty Sheriff 345200 Alejandro Espinoza Rey 30.00

Pathology Medical 1859 Autopsy Fees 1,525.00

Peterson, Jana 299169 DPNC gift shop inventory 308.00

Phoenix Plumbing 105731 Training Center work 2,892.68

Physicians Claims 99161 Maintenance Contracts 652.30

Pickermans 99767 Clinic Worker Box Lunch 357.50

Pitney Bowes (Pitts 188885) Red Ink for Postage 226.08

Pomps Tire Service 99584 Tire Repair #401 384.00

Presto-X Inc. 102694 Pest Control 119.00

Prevent Child Abuse 99197 HFA Affiliation Fee 2nd 1,837.00

Ryan, Maria 500635 Arab Trial Babysitting 135.00

Ryan’s Lawn Care 500082 Vacant lot maintenance 640.00

Sanderson***, Kyle 500632 Clothing Allowance 109.10

Sanofi Pasteur Inc. 100782 Med/Lab Supplies 1,146.78

SDHS – District Health 68472 Tax Allocation 226,273.00

Security National Bank 208797 Notary Classes, Travel 729.33

Sedgwick Talley Abs 331400 Lien Search – Pub Bidding 140.00

Sioux City Fire Rescue 105704 ME Transport 5,600.00

Sioux City Journal 102790 Job Opening Ads 1,075.96

Sioux City Rotary 101050 Kevin Grieme Membership 250.00

Sioux City Treasurer (4 213400) Payroll 47,660.36

Siouxland District 218021 GTC Admin Fee JN-MR21 2,949.60

Siouxland Grass & Forage 104570 Seed & Fertilizer 570.00

Siouxland Lock & Key 301000 Keys 3.40

Siouxland Taxi 102147 Taxi CAH XIX 28.40

Skaare***, Olivia Mileage 57.68

Stan Houston Equipment 100666 Safety 13.99

Staples Advantage 105681 Office Supplies 889.57

Staples Credit Plan 104713 Office Supplies 935.93

State Hygienic Lab 115680 Arsenic Testing 366.00

Sterner***, Jean A 101126 Registration for LLytt 90.00

Steve’s Beane Plumb 102093 Replace Water Heater 1,794.00

Ten Point Construction 115 PCC Patching 2020 50,967.40

Thompson Electric 231500 Board Room Data Recept 2,070.95

Ultra No Touch Car 19 Fleet Car Wash 46.80

Ung***, Matthew A 103823 Naco conf reimbursement 1,387.03

United Auto Body Co 248762 Sheriff Liability 1,976.00

Warrior Hotel Limit 500628 District Health Employ 1,884.37

Weaver***, Tyler 500239 Clothing Allowance 192.59

Weeks, Mindi Mileage 3.92

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Wellmark Claims 83,091.13

Western Iowa Tech 248200 CPR- 10 employee recert 478.00

Western Iowa Telephone 248000 Telephone 476.41

Williams & Company 1766 Fiscal Audit 13,900.00

Woodbury Cnty Treas 104770 Copy Paper 30.00

Woodbury County Debt 99643 Rent 6,667.00

Woodbury County Emerg 104689 Tax Allocation 1,788.29

Ziegler Inc 274129 Filters & Oil #217 324.79

Zvirgzdinas***, Kelly 101368 Mileage 58.80

———————————————–

Grand Total: 786,462.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 8, 2021