Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — June 15, 2021

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date Range: 06/15/2021 – 06/15/2021

4-Way Stop Shop 1037 Gas – Bookmobile 28.93

Ahlers & Cooney PC 500530 Jail Project – profess 5,317.96

Amazon Capital Serv 500176 Gear shift cable Polar 75.58

American Septic 105419 Septic tank clean-out 170.00

Anthon City Of 125351 Anthon Little Courthouse 97.73

Associates For Psych 101002 MHMH029988 1,600.00

AT&T Mobility Telephone 45.54

B & B Cleaning Spec 43751 Janitorial service 1,450.00

Baker, Michael P PHD 16850 Professional Services 690.00

Bales***, Dylan 104810 Cell phone allowance 300.00

Barnes & Noble Books 445.03

Bean***, Derek 105318 Cell phone allowance 300.00

Beeson, Gary 104306 Anthon Little Courthouse 100.00

Bekins Fire & Safety 22060 Fire extinguisher serv 40.25

Bomgaars Parts #93, #94.. 218.67

Bound Tree Medical 99477 Household Supplies 3,199.00

Brice***, Letitia A 84855 Mileage for ICEOO brd 213.92

Bush Cleaners 101600 Dry Cleaning 32.00

Byers***, Jason 105444 Clothing Allowance 225.00

Calhoun Burns And Assoc. 2021 Bridge Inspection 4,204.46

Calhoun Communications Annual microwave maint 19,808.77

Canon Financial Service 40698 Contract Charge 97.02

CenturyLink Telephone 138.67

Chapman***, Donna M 156122 Employee Mileage 34.34

Chesterman CO. Water 341.85

CHN Garbage Service 76971 Garbage service/Little.. 1,503.11

Cincinnati Insurance Account # 1000125111 1,517.00

CJ Cooper & Associates Pre-employment Clearing 10.00

Clayton, Emily 103750 Commission Meeting 42.92

Cobb***, Thomas 500579 Cell phone allowance 200.00

Cole Papers Inc 500417 Custodial supplies 681.77

Concordance Healthcare 105837 Household Supplies 246.30

Correctionville Bldg Bolts 44.60

CTS Languagelink 105242 Professional Services 56.95

CWD Cash Way Distrib 101902 bill back 364.29

Delta Dental Of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 4,013.02

Dixon Constr. Co 68900 Payment #3-Final/Project 98,287.74

Document Depot & Destruction 100498 Shredding 435.00

Dreeszen, Kristin 500600 #1028 – Rental Assistance 700.00

Eakes Office Solution 105329 Vacuum repair 62.88

Fedex 81003 Postage 9.01

FiberComm 99390 Acct #49985-2/Phone 56.22

Finish Line 102297 Gasoline – Moville 1,834.03

Finish Line Fuels LLC 103922 Fuel 153.27

Flammang***, Tyler 104868 Cell phone allowance 300.00

Gale 104302 Books 228.65

Gardner Media LLC 102183 Books 77.71

Gill Hauling Inc 500533 Garbage service MY21 1,210.70

Gilreath***, Jacob 500638 Clothing Allowance 106.99

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 Copy usage 745.09

Gray***, Michael A. 605 Clothing Allowance 96.61

H20 4 U bottled water 142.00

Hisey, Randy S 110300 MHMH030007 207.90

Hornick City of 112900 Water – Hornick 72.45

Inland Truck Parts 117762 Parts & Labor #202 1,800.47

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 1,811.59

Iowa Law Enforcement 118798 School 14,200.00

Iowa State Cnty Treasurers ISCTA 2021 May Conference 250.00

ISAC Iowa State Assoc. 213063 2021 ISAC Annual Conf..420.00

Jacks Uniforms & Equipment 121600 Uniforms 1,836.00

Jebro Inc. AMZ Materials 773.50

JEO Consulting Group 98187 Proj. #R171160.00/BL sh 1,123.47

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

John Deere Financial 103342 Parts #234 66.41

Johnston Excavating 104961 storm water drainage 18,974.64

Joy Auto Supply Inc. 127342 Parts #93 1,290.29

Kiesler Police Supply 312 Ammo 2,626.50

Knight***,Tyler 500277 Cell phone allowance 300.00

Koster, Leon K 100574 Commission Meeting 31.72

Kruid***, Theresa D 326398 Cell phone allowance 300.00

LA Carlson Contract 267488 FEMA Eronsion Repair 32,453.43

Leckband***, Debra 1067 Mileage to WW School 26.76

Leroy Hanson Co 142030 1st Aid Kits 1,208.33

Lindsay***, Erik 104064 Cell phone allowance 300.00

Long Lines LTD (Sgt 182816) 911 circuits 546.35

Mail House 148553 Metering Contract & Po 1,796.71

Mansfield, John 105072 Commission Meeting 30.04

Massey***, Michael 105315 Cell phone allowance 300.00

Meister, Corey D 100044 Mileage Reimbursement 26.88

Menards 199721 Mulch & insect repellent 205.91

Mercy Medical Center 105842 DJA Work Comp 375.00

MercyOne Siouxland 1529 Wellness Exams 3,001.48

Metal Culverts Inc 158327 CP-2021 Culvert Pipe 28,155.90

Meyer Bros Colonial 159000 #1197 – Burial Assistance 2,000.00

Mid American Energy 159813 West tower utilities 622.29

Mid Country Machine 102695 Diesel Fuel Additive 1,278.40

Midwest Alarm Co. 102416 Annual alarm monitoring 848.00

Midwest Alarm Company 103589 DPNC alarm monitoring 94.00

Midwest Wheel Parts #35 10.18

Mike Barkley Business 103770 Install 1 1/2 hp contr 375.00

Moreno***, Katherin 98484 Commission Meeting 31.16

Moville City of 167600 Water, Garbage, Sewer 31.50

Moville Record 167400 2021 Delinquent Tax List 3,483.00

Murphy Tractor Parts #413 33.37

Nebraska Journal 102277 Advertising – Ponca 61.00

New Cooperative Inc. Ticket #3900000 & 3906 622.90

New Sioux City Iron 213800 Ladders #93, #94 882.67

Northside Glass Service 485 Parts & labor #34 290.00

Northwest Environmental Water Sample and Analysis 687.50

Northwest Iowa Assessor 500639 District Dues 350.00

Nutrien Ag Solution 105686 Maintenance-Buildings 40.48

One Office Solution 104853 Supplies 160.59

Pathology Medical 1859 Autopsy Fees 11,774.84

Pestbusters Inc 500040 Pest control service 100.00

Petersen Oil Co. 100875 Diesel 24,229.13

Pierson, City of 100875 Water 45.72

Pitney Bowes (Pitts 99291) Acct 10630655/Postage 171.96

Quality Telecommunication 103001 Service & Labor 105.00

Radio Time Billing 105861 Radio ads-July 4th Tro 311.00

Resource Consulting 105042 Chiller project – prof 4,000.00

Road Machinery & Supply 978 Batteries #319 238.00

Roto Rooter (SC-IA) 200770 Clear 4th floor blockage 175.00

Ryan***, Colin 105324 Clothing Allowance 203.20

Ryan, Lincoln 104642 Commission Meeting 32.84

S & S Equipment Inc 100686 Filters #913 187.91

Sandage***, Kari 500497 Cell phone allowance 300.00

Schultz***, Jakob 500637 Clothing Allowance 171.19

Security National Bank 208800 Yearly rent safe deposit.. 176.95

Security National Bank EMD-Q Classes and Exam 1,735.85

Sergeant Bluff Advocate 100648 Legal Publications 1,565.68

Sherwin Williams 210963 Paint supplies 40.17

Signs By Tomorrow 264044 Rubber Stamps 262.00

Silfies***, Nathan 105079 Cell phone allowance 300.00

Silverstar Car Wash 500401 Truck wash (3) MY21 29.97

Sioux City Treasurer (4 213400) 2018DJBX0917 31,106.02

Sioux City Treasurer (4 500592) Water 26.91

Sioux Laundry Inc. 214615 Laundry 2,857.80

Siouxland Animal Hospital 98985 K9 Expense 359.89

Siouxland Lock & Key 301000 File cabinet key 10.00

Snyder***, Dawn M 218107 Cell phone allowance 300.00

Sparklight DH Cable TV 218.63

Spectra Food Service 105615 PBR Sponsorship 1,500.00

Spee Dee Delivery 104385 Standard Shipping 175.40

Stan Houston Equipment 100666 Safety Equipment 1,103.99

Stehr***, Brian 101358 Cell phone allowance 300.00

Summit Food Service 500010 Food 11,910.38

Truax Co (New Hope- 1335 Parts for truax drills 452.63

Uline 103247 Household Supplies 122.25

Ultra No Touch Car Wash 19 Car Washes 922.21

United Auto Body Co. 248762 Sheriff Liability 5,936.00

US Bank (STL-MO) 101339 May 2021 Statement 1,551.16

UST Testing Service 99704 Monthly tank stick rea 300.00

Vanvoorst***, Josh 99784 Cell phone allowance 300.00

Vaughn***, James 104324 Clothing Allowance 225.00

Verizon Connect 500622 GPS Equipment & Rental 894.45

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Wellmark Claims 117,158.95

Wiatel Western Iowa 104550 Shop Telephone 842.93

Wigman Co Water Tank 70.88

Woodbury County Rec 254200 Electric service-MY21.. 5,222.71

Xcessories Squared 104652 Signs 12,187.01

Zee Medical Co 258089 First aid supplies-DPN 230.25

Ziegler Inc 274129 Parts & Labor #217 2,308.05

Grand Total: 523,719.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 8, 2021