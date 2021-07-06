Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — June 22, 2021 (Bennett McDonald Smithland)

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

JUNE 22, 2021

MEETING OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

AS TRUSTEES FOR THE BENNETT MCDONALD SMITHLAND

DRAINAGE DISTRICT IN WOODBURY COUNTY

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, as Trustees for Bennett McDonald Smithland Drainage District in Woodbury County. Board members present were De Witt, Radig, Wright, Monson, and Ung. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Mark Nahra, County Engineer’s Office, and Michelle Skaff, Deputy Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The Chair called to order the Bennett McDonald Smithland Drainage District Trustee meeting.

Motion by Monson second by De Witt to approve the contract from RP Constructors for culvert clean out for the affected drainage districts. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Bennett McDonald Smithland Drainage District Trustee meeting was adjourned.

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 8, 2021