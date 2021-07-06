Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — June 22, 2021 (Grant Township)

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

JUNE 22, 2021

MEETING OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

AS TRUSTEES FOR THE GRANT TOWNSHIP IN WOODBURY COUNTY

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, acting as Trustees for Grant Township in Woodbury County. Board members present were De Witt, Radig, Wright, Monson, and Ung.

Motion by Wright second by Monson to approve the minutes of the June 15, 2021 meeting. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Grant Township meeting was adjourned.

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 8, 2021