Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — June 22, 2021 (Regular Meeting)

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

JUNE 22, 2021

TWENTY-FIFTH MEETING OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Monson, Radig, Ung, Wright, and De Witt. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, and Michelle Skaff, Deputy Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the agenda for June 22, 2021. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Monson to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the June 15, 2021 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $1,018,416.53. Copy filed.

To receive for signatures a Resolution thanking and commending Gary Brown for his years of service to Woodbury County.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,192

A RESOLUTION THANKING AND COMMENDING GARY BROWN FOR HIS SERVICE TO WOODBURY COUNTY

WHEREAS, Gary Brown has capably served Woodbury County as an employee of the Woodbury County Emergency Services Department for 39 years from August 20, 1982 to July 6, 2021 and his volunteering service since 1980;

WHEREAS, the service given by Gary Brown as a Woodbury County employee, has been characterized by his dedication to the best interests of the citizens of Woodbury County; and

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA that the undersigned members of this Board thanks and commends Gary Brown for his years of service to Woodbury County; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that it is the wish of all those signing below that the future hold only the best for this very deserving person, Gary Brown.

BE IT SO RESOLVED this 22nd day of June, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

Diana and Russ Wooley, Lamb Theater, addressed the Board regarding LAMB Arts funding needs.

Motion by Monson second by De Witt to defer for 2 weeks the request from LAMB Arts Ltd. for $1,000,000 to restore the historic building located at 625 Douglas. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:40 p.m. for the first reading of Commercial Wind Energy Conversion Systems Ordinance. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Director David Gleiser and County Engineer Mark Nahra presented information regarding the Ordinance.

Graham McGaffin, Nature Conservancy, and Matt Ott from MidAmerican addressed the Board in favor of the Ordinance.

Doug Nelson of Wayne NE, and Randy Wagner of Wayne NE, expressed concerns regarding Wind Turbines.

Motion by De Witt second by Monson to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Wright to approve the 1st reading of the Commercial Wind Energy Conversion Systems Ordinance as amended. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:45 p.m. for the 28th Street Development Project (LEC Off-site Improvements). The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by De Witt second by Monson to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

The Board recessed for a meeting of the Grant Township.

The Supervisors meeting was called back to order.

The Board recessed for a meeting of the Bennet McDonald Smithland Drainage Districts.

The Supervisors meeting was called back to order.

Motion by Radig second by Monson to award the bid for project #ER-CO97(145)ó58-97 to LA Carlson for $89,562.25. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Monson to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution bid award and designation and authorization of County Engineer for electronic signature of contract and bond. Carried 5-0.

BID AWARD AND DESIGNATION AND AUTHORIZATION OF COUNTY ENGINEER

FOR ELECTRONIC SIGNATURE OF CONTRACT AND BOND RESOLUTION #13,193

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors has received bids for the project captioned herein, and,

WHEREAS, the board has considered the bids and concurs with the Iowa DOT and the County Engineer’s recommendation to award the contract to the lowest responsible bidder, and:

WHEREAS, time is of the essence in locking in material prices in a rapidly changing cost environment currently being experienced by contractors and road agencies across the state, the Board is directing the County Engineer to electronically sign the contracts and bonds for the following project upon presentation of completed documents meeting contract requirements for the following project:

ER-CO97(145)ó58-97

Bank Protection and Repair, County route D12/110th Street

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby awards the bid and directs the County Engineer is directed to electronically sign the contracts and bonds for the above captioned project upon presentation of final contract documents.

Passed and approved this 22nd day of June, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the plans for project #STBG-SWAP-C097(142)óFG-97. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until June 29, 2021.

Meeting sign in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 8, 2021