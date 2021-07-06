Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — June 8, 2021

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

JUNE 8, 2021

TWENTY-THIRD MEETING OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Monson, Radig, Ung, Wright, and De Witt. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Joshua Widman, Board Attorney, Dennis Butler, Finance Director, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Gary Brown, Emergency Services Director, addressed the Board with concerns about the replacement of his position after his retirement.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the agenda for June 8, 2021. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:35 p.m. for authorization of a Loan Agreement and the issuance of Notes to evidence the obligation of the County thereunder. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Monson second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution Instituting Proceedings to take Additional Action for the Issuance of not to Exceed $1,094,445 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes (Essential County Purpose #1). Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION #13,186

RESOLUTION INSTITUTING PROCEEDINGS TO TAKE ADDITIONAL ACTION FOR THE ISSUANCE OF NOT TO EXCEED $1,094,445 GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL LOAN NOTES (ESSENTIAL COUNTY PURPOSE #1)

WHEREAS, pursuant to notice published as required by law, the Board of Supervisors has held a public meeting and hearing upon the proposal to institute proceedings for the authorization of a Loan Agreement and the issuance of Not to Exceed $1,094,445 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes, for the essential county purposes, in order to provide funds to pay the costs of the erection, equipment, remodeling, or reconstruction of, and additions or extensions to public buildings, including the site or grounds thereof and including, but not limited to chiller for the Courthouse, and has considered the extent of objections received from residents or property owners as to the proposed issuance of Notes; and following action is now considered to be in the best interests of the County and residents thereof.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA:

Section 1. That this Board does hereby institute proceedings and take additional action for the authorization and issuance in the manner required by law of Not to Exceed $1,094,445 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes, for the foregoing essential county purposes.

Section 2. This Resolution shall serve as a declaration of official intent under Treasury Regulation 1.150-2 and shall be maintained on file as a public record of such intent. It is reasonably expected that the general fund moneys may be advanced from time to time for capital expenditures which are to be paid from the proceeds of the above Notes. The amounts so advanced shall be reimbursed from the proceeds of the Notes not later than eighteen months after the initial payment of the capital expenditures or eighteen months after the property is placed in service. Such advancements shall not exceed the amount authorized in this Resolution unless the same are for preliminary expenditures or unless another declaration of intention is adopted.

PASSED AND APPROVED this 8th day of June, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:37 p.m. for authorization of a Loan Agreement and the issuance of Notes to evidence the obligation of the County thereunder. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Monson second by De Witt to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Monson to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution Instituting Proceedings to take Additional Action for the Issuance of not to Exceed $630,111 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes (Essential County Purpose #2). Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION #13,187

RESOLUTION INSTITUTING PROCEEDINGS TO TAKE ADDITIONAL ACTION FOR THE ISSUANCE OF NOT TO EXCEED $630,111 GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL LOAN NOTES (ESSENTIAL COUNTY PURPOSE #2)

WHEREAS, pursuant to notice published as required by law, the Board of Supervisors has held a public meeting and hearing upon the proposal to institute proceedings for the authorization of a Loan Agreement and the issuance of Not to Exceed $630,111 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes, for the essential county purposes, in order to provide funds to pay the costs of the erection, equipment, remodeling, or reconstruction of, and additions or extensions to public buildings, including the site or grounds thereof and including, but not limited to structural and foundation repairs, computer software for the Sheriff, computer hardware and software equipment, and has considered the extent of objections received from residents or property owners as to the proposed issuance of Notes; and following action is now considered to be in the best interests of the County and residents thereof.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA:

Section 1. That this Board does hereby institute proceedings and take additional action for the authorization and issuance in the manner required by law of not to exceed $630,111 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes, for the foregoing essential county purposes.

Section 2. This Resolution shall serve as a declaration of official intent under Treasury Regulation 1.150-2 and shall be maintained on file as a public record of such intent. It is reasonably expected that the general fund moneys may be advanced from time to time for capital expenditures which are to be paid from the proceeds of the above Notes. The amounts so advanced shall be reimbursed from the proceeds of the Notes not later than eighteen months after the initial payment of the capital expenditures or eighteen months after the property is placed in service. Such advancements shall not exceed the amount authorized in this Resolution unless the same are for preliminary expenditures or unless another declaration of intention is adopted.

PASSED AND APPROVED this 8th day of June, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:39 p.m. for authorization of a Loan Agreement and the issuance of Notes to evidence the obligation of the County thereunder. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Monson second by De Witt to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution Instituting Proceedings to take Additional Action for the Issuance of not to Exceed $75,444 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes (Essential County Purpose #3). Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION #13,188

RESOLUTION INSTITUTING PROCEEDINGS TO TAKE ADDITIONAL ACTION FOR THE ISSUANCE OF NOT TO EXCEED $75,444 GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL LOAN NOTES

(ESSENTIAL COUNTY PURPOSE #3)

WHEREAS, pursuant to notice published as required by law, the Board of Supervisors has held a public meeting and hearing upon the proposal to institute proceedings for the authorization of a Loan Agreement and the issuance of Not to Exceed $75,444 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes, for the general county purposes, in order to provide funds to pay the costs of equipping emergency management services with a vehicle and turnout gear that is necessary for the operation of the county or the health and welfare of its citizens, and has considered the extent of objections received from residents or property owners as to the proposed issuance of Notes; and no petition was filed calling for a referendum thereon. The following action is now considered to be in the best interests of the County and residents thereof.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA:

Section 1. That this Board does hereby institute proceedings and take additional action for the authorization and issuance in the manner required by law of Not to Exceed $75,444 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes, for the foregoing general county purposes.

Section 2. This Resolution shall serve as a declaration of official intent under Treasury Regulation 1.150-2 and shall be maintained on file as a public record of such intent. It is reasonably expected that the general fund moneys may be advanced from time to time for capital expenditures which are to be paid from the proceeds of the above Notes. The amounts so advanced shall be reimbursed from the proceeds of the Notes not later than eighteen months after the initial payment of the capital expenditures or eighteen months after the property is placed in service. Such advancements shall not exceed the amount authorized in this Resolution unless the same are for preliminary expenditures or unless another declaration of intention is adopted.

PASSED AND APPROVED this 8th day of June, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Monson second by De Witt to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the June 1, 2021 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $526,470.63. Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Bradley Carlson, P/T Courthouse Safety & Security Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 06-02-21. Resignation.; the separation of Emma Sonier, P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 06-12-21. Resignation.; the appointment of Jessica Waderich, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 06-14-21, $20.46/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 4-14-21. Entry Level Salary: $20.46/hour.; and reclassification of Randy Uhl, Civilian Lieutenant, County Sheriff Dept., effective 06-28-21, $77,402.72/year, 3.25%=$2,436.72/yr. Per Wage Plan Matrix, 6 month Salary Increase. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept. AFSCME Juvenile Detention: $19.83/hour. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving petition for suspension of taxes for Mary Kreisel & Paul Kreisel, parcel #894717438006, 3123 Morrison Ave. St., Sioux City.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,185

RESOLUTION APPROVING PETITION FOR SUSPENSION OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Mary Kreisel and Paul Kreisel, are the titleholders of property located at 3123 Morrison Ave. St., Sioux City, IA, Woodbury County, Iowa, and legally described as follows:

Parcel #894717438006

SUNSET VIEW WLY 12 Ω FT LOT 6 BLK 11 LOT 7 BLK 11

WHEREAS, Mary Kreisel and Paul Kreisel are the titleholders of the aforementioned property have petitioned the Board of Supervisors for a suspension of taxes pursuant to the 2017 Iowa Code section 427.9, and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors recognizes from documents provided that the petitioner is unable to provide to the public revenue; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby grants the request for a suspension of taxes, and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to so record the approval of this tax suspension for this property.

SO RESOLVED this 8th day of June, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the lifting of tax suspensions for petitioners who failed to re-certify their income or income does not qualify for continues tax suspension. Copy filed.

To approve the permit to work in the right of way for Larry Eisenhauer. Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

Information was presented by John Torbert, Iowa Drainage District Association, about the annual report from Iowa Drainage District Association. Copy filed.

Motion by Monson second by Radig to receive for signatures a 28E Agreement for Rolling Hills Community Services Region, effective July 1, 2021. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Monson second by De Witt to postpone, for two weeks, action to approve the funding request from LAMB Arts Ltd. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Monson to approve the plans for project #L-B(O102)ó73-97. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Monson to award the bid for a new Freightliner 108SD with truck equipment to Istate Truck Center for $151,448. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Monson second by Radig to approve funding means necessary toward Woodbury County LEC Authority Project costs, including (if available) but not limited to, allocating $10,000,000.00 of 2021 Fiscal Recovery Funds (ARPA) & up to $5,576,000.00 of 2022 Fiscal Recovery Funds (ARPA) to the Woodbury County LEC Authority.

Motion by Wright second by Monson to defer on the previous motion. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Monson second by Wright to receive a document from the Baker Group. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Ernie Colt, Shane Albrect, Gene Boykin, Dean Bradham, Shelby Barrett, Kevin Zost, Colleen Bochmann, Marty Pottebaum and David Parker addressed the Board about the funding for the law enforcement center project.

The previous motion was considered. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve plans, specifications, & form of contract for the 28th Street Development (LEC off-site improvements) Project. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig approve the setting of public hearing date & publish notice of June 22, 2021, 4:45 p.m. Woodbury County Board of Supervisorís meeting (Courthouse lower level) on the 28th Street Development Project (LEC off-site improvements). Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Monson second by Radig to approve setting bid opening date on the 28th Street Development Project (LEC off-site improvements) July 8, 2021, 2:30 p.m. Woodbury County Courthouse, & authorize the County Auditor or his designee to open bids at that time. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Monson to receive competitive bids and award contract July 13, 2021, 4:45 p.m. Woodbury County Board of Supervisors meeting (Courthouse lower level) for the 28th Street Development Project (LEC off-site improvements). Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until June 15, 2021.

Meeting sign in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 8, 2021