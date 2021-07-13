John D. “Jack” Burright, 88, of Pierson, Iowa passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

Funeral services took place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the Johnson – Earnest Funeral Home in Kingsley, Iowa. Burial with military honors followed at 1:30 p.m. at the Good Hope Cemetery in rural Correctionville, Iowa.

John Drummond “Jack” Burright was born on August 19, 1932, in Rock Rapids, Iowa to John Blaine and Gertrude (McKinlay) Burright.

After graduating from Rock Rapids High School in 1949, Jack attended Iowa State College in Ames, Iowa where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agricultural Education. He also enrolled in the Air Force ROTC program. Jack played his trombone in the college marching band and a brass group called “4 Rips and a Snort” and participated in Bethany Fellowship.

Upon graduation, he served for two years in the United States Air Force, attaining the rank of Captain prior to his Honorable Discharge.

On June 15, 1955, Jack and Nancy Nannen were united in marriage at Pierson, Iowa. After Jack’s discharge, they returned to the Nannen family farm south of Pierson. Along with farming and raising dairy cows, Jack taught at Correctionville and Bronson, Iowa. He would later teach math and science for 8 years in Washta, Iowa.

Jack was a life-long member of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Rock Rapids and Pierson where he was active on Regional Boards and served on many committees for the Christian Conference Center in Newton.

He was a 32nd Degree Mason with the lodges in Pierson and Kingsley.

Jack was an active member of Harrison F. Pedersen American Legion Post #291 in Pierson. He was a Farm Bureau member for 58 years. He served as a 4-H leader and as the Woodbury County Fair Manager for 18 years and later with the Woodbury County 4-H Foundation.

Jack served as treasurer of the Pierson Town and Country Club for many years. He kept an extensive stamp collection and made numerous crafts by growing gourds and working with the Loess Hills Gourd Society.

Grateful to have shared his life are his wife of 66 years, Nancy Burright of Pierson, IA; his children, Beth Campbell of Marshalltown, IA; John (Diann) Burright of Ames, IA; Janette (Russ) Smith of Indianapolis, IN and Blaine Burright of West Des Moines, IA; three grandchildren, Cassandra Lyn Campbell, Katherine Grace Smith and Benjamin Paul Burright; a sister, Janice Billings of The Dalles, OR; a sister-in-law, Joyce Burright of Mendota, IL; a brother-in-law, Don Anderson of Kiel, WI; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Vera Anderson; and brothers, Ken, Leon, Blaine and Howard.

Memorials in Jack’s name may be directed to the Christian Conference Center online at www.newtonccc.org/donate or by mail at CCC, Attn: Burright Memorial, 5064 Lincoln St., Newton, IA 50208 or the Iowa 4-H Foundation/Woodbury County www.iowa4hfoundation.org