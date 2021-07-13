Jerry Boggs By Editor | July 13, 2021 | 0 It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Jerry Boggs of Anthon, Iowa, who passed away on July 12, 2021, leaving to mourn family and friends. Arrangements are pending with Rohde Funeral Home. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Jack Burright July 13, 2021 | No Comments » Russel Jahn July 13, 2021 | No Comments » Robert Franker July 13, 2021 | No Comments » Mary Dammann July 13, 2021 | No Comments » Jimmie Goodwin July 13, 2021 | No Comments »