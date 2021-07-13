Robert Franker

Robert Harlan Franker, age 69, of Peterson, Iowa passed away July 8, 2021 at MercyOne in Sioux City, Iowa.

Memorial Services will be Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Albert City, Iowa. Burial will be at the Fairfield Township Cemetery in Albert City. The Sliefert Funeral Home in Albert City is in charge of arrangements.

Robert “Bob” Harlan Franker, son of Harlan and Marcel Guthrie Franker, was born at home during a snowstorm on a family farm outside of Milford, Iowa on November 4, 1951. He lived his youth in Laurens, Iowa helping his parents in the family business Franker Locker until 1973. He started elementary school in Early, Iowa and graduated from Laurens High School in 1971.

Robert was united in marriage to Evelyn Marie Bolte on November 11, 1972 in Albert City, Iowa. They were blessed with four daughters: Linda Sue, Nancy Lee, Toni Marie, and Kathy Ann. Bob was a jack of all trades. He was a carpenter, mechanic, welder and eventually opened his own business, B&E Welding, in Correctionville, Iowa in 1997.

Bob retired in 2013 after being hospitalized. He always enjoyed raising & training horses, fishing, hunting, building a cabin in Minnesota, antique tractor pulling, and restoring his classic cars.

Robert’s life is loved and cherished by his family which includes his wife of 48 1/2 years, Evelyn of Peterson, Iowa; his children: Linda (Scott) Wahrman of Scribner, Nebraska; Nancy (Rick) Sydow of Newcastle, Nebraska; Toni (Judson) Manthey of Lakeville, Minnesota; Kathy (Mitch) Hanna of Altoona, Iowa, nine grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; two great grandchildren; six step-great grandchildren and his extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harlan and Marcel Guthrie Franker; sister, Cherie Thuemling; and his father in-law, Henry H. Bolte.