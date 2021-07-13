Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — July 15, 2021 (Grant Township)

JUNE 15, 2021

MEETING OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS AS TRUSTEES

FOR THE GRANT TOWNSHIP IN WOODBURY COUNTY

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, acting as Trustees for Grant Township in Woodbury County. Board members present were De Witt, Radig, Wright, Monson, and Ung.

A public hearing was held at 4:45 p.m. for proposed budget. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by De Witt second by Monson to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by De Witt second by to Radig adopt the Grant Township budget a proposed levy. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Monson second by Radig to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution of the Woodbury county Board of Supervisors Sitting as Grant Township Trustees to Designate members to Sign Documents for Grant Township. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION #13,191

RESOLUTION OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS SITTING AS GRANT TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES TO DESIGNATE MEMBERS TO SIGN DOCUMENTS FOR GRANT TOWNSHIP

WHEREAS, Grant Township is a township located in Woodbury County, Iowa and governed by Iowa Code Chapter 359; and

WHEREAS, by law, Grant Township is allocated three elected township trustees that conduct the business of the township; and

WHEREAS, all the previously elected and/or appointed trustees of Grant Township have resigned from office; and

WHEREAS, no one came forward to agree to be appointed as a trustee for Grant Township; and

WHEREAS, Grant Township cannot independently conduct business without trustees;

WHEREAS, when the offices of three trustees of a township are vacant, Iowa Code Section 69.8(5.)(b.) allows the Board of Supervisors by resolution to agree to exercise the duties and powers assigned by law to the township trustees until the next general election.

WHEREAS, on May 25, 2021, pursuant to Section 69.8, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors agreed by resolution to exercise the duties and powers assigned by law to the township trustees of Grant Township until the next general election in 2022.

WHEREAS, Grant Township’s financial institution has requested a resolution designating members of the Board of Supervisors as signatories for the township and Supervisors Rocky De Witt and Matthew Ung are willing to be so designated.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA SITTING AS GRANT TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES that Rocky De Witt and Matthew Ung are hereby designated and authorized to execute any documents and be signatories on any Township accounts necessary to carry out the duties of Grant Township Trustees.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Ung to approve claims. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Ung to require two signatures on any checks issued for payment of claims. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Beth Swearingen, Oto Fire, addressed the trustees with concerns for Oto Fire budgetary needs.

The Grant Township meeting was adjourned.

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 15, 2021