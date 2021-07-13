Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — June 29, 2021

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

JUNE 29, 2021

MEETING OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

AS TRUSTEES FOR THE BENNETT MCDONALD SMITHLAND DRAINAGE

DISTRICT IN WOODBURY COUNTY

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, as Trustees for Bennett McDonald Smithland Drainage District in Woodbury County. Board members present were De Witt, Radig, Wright, Monson, and Ung (by phone). Staff members present were Heather Satterwhite, Public Bidder, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Mark Nahra, County Engineer’s Office, Dennis Butler, Finance Director, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The Chair called to order the Bennett McDonald Smithland Drainage District Trustee meeting.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve minutes from the April 27, 2021 meeting. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Bennett McDonald Smithland Drainage District Trustee meeting was adjourned.

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 15, 2021