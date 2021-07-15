Pages 3 & 7 — This week’s Obituaries

| | 0

Local obituaries are on pages 3 & 7 of this week’s Record.  You can also find them by clicking the links below:

Jack Burright
Russel Jahn
Jimmie Goodwin
Robert Franker
Mary Dammann
Jerry Boggs
Alene Johnson
Bonita Diamond

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment