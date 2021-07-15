Page 9 — Fair Book Dedicated to Leonard Cassens By Editor | July 15, 2021 | 0 This year’s edition of the Woodbury County Fair Book is dedicated to Leonard Cassens, who served on the Fair Board from 1979 to 2006 and as president from 1988 to 2001. Read about Cassens’ dedication on page 9 of today’s Record. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Page 4 — Art Cullen Speaks on Small-Town Newspapers July 15, 2021 | No Comments » Pages 3 & 7 — This week’s Obituaries July 15, 2021 | No Comments » What’s Cooking on Page 2 — Zucchini Bread w/ Frosting July 15, 2021 | No Comments »