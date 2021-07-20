Anthon City Council Minutes/Bills — July 12, 2021

Anthon City Council

JULY 12, 2021

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Reimer called the regular meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on July 12, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Council members present were Barbara Benson, Lisa Petersen and Allan Pithan. Also present: Jonathan Kuhlmann, Karen Newman, Amy Buck, Allyson Dirksen, Kurt & Katie Cloud Paulson, Amy McFarland and Polly Pithan.

AGENDA: Motion by Pithan, seconded by Petersen, to approve the meeting agenda. Carried 3-0.

POLICE REPORT: Mayor Reimer presented the monthly Police report that showed the Deputies patrolled 24 hours and 9 minutes and responded to 4 calls for service.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Benson, to approve the consent agenda, which includes minutes from June 14, 2021 meeting, financial reports as filed, building, water & sewer permits to Alan Petersen and Keith Parker at 102 Westgate Rd for a house, water and sewer lines, a building permit to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church at 404 E. Randolph St. for a canopy and a building permit to Jeffry Allen at 307 E Randolph St. for a house/basement. Passed with a record vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Petersen and Pithan; nays – none.

PAYMENT OF CLAIMS: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Pithan, to approve the list of bills as presented. Carried 3-0.

JOLYNNE REIMERT: Jolynne Reimert was not present to discuss the Hamann Memorial Library window leak.

ANTHON COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION: Kurt & Katie Cloud Paulson and Amy McFarland were present and requested the Council consider the ACDC’s future ideas for installing restrooms or a pavilion at O’Neill Park. They also discussed an end of the summer bash which would include a kickball tournament, water inflatables, food trucks, a beer garden and entertainment. Licensing for the beer garden will need to be approved. Attorney Dirksen proposed the development agreement between the City and the ACDC be finalized at the August meeting.

COUNCIL VACANCY: Notice of intent to fill a vacancy by appointment was published June 24, 2021. Motion by Benson, seconded by Petersen, to appoint Jonathan Kuhlmann to fill the remaining term of office vacated by Corey Hamman. Carried 3-0. Oath of Office given at 6:13pm.

COUNCIL VACANCY: Jerry Boggs submitted his resignation from the City Council effective June 17, 2021. Mayor Reimer instructed the City Clerk to publish a notice of vacancy.

Motion by Pithan, seconded by Petersen, to appoint a new council member as opposed to holding a special election at the August 9, 2021 council meeting. Carried 4-0.

ALAN PETERSEN: Alan Petersen submitted a variance request for the main water supply line at 102 Westgate Rd. Council tabled the decision until public works personnel could be addressed.

AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN: Motion by Benson, seconded by Petersen, to adopt Resolution #2021-07-510 entitled “A Resolution Requesting Funding from the American Rescue Plan”. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Kuhlmann, Petersen and Pithan; nays – none.

WIMECA: Resolution 2021-07-511 was tabled until August meeting when further clarification from Electrical Superintendent could be given.

STAHL PARK: Council discussed assigning 911 addresses to specific locations within Stahl Park to aid in emergency situations. Motion by Petersen, seconded by Benson, to assign the official name of Stahl Park Drive to the road in Stahl Park and assign addresses to specific locations within Stahl Park to aid in case of an emergency. Carried 4-0.

CLOSED SESSION: Iowa Code 21.5(1)(c) to discuss strategy with Council for matters presently in litigation (Case No. ANCICV193127). Motion by Petersen, seconded by Pithan, to go in to closed meeting. Carried 4-0. Motion by Petersen, seconded by Kuhlmann, to end closed meeting. Carried 4-0. Motion by Kuhlmann, seconded by Benson, to have city attorney proceed as outlined in closed session. Carried 4-0.

REPORTS/COMMUNICATIONS: Benson requested dead trees be removed from Forsling Park and by the Anthon My Kind of Town sign. City Clerk informed Council that Mark Cloud resigned from the contract for snow removal and will be posting snow removal bid letting for the August 9, 2021 meeting.

June Receipts: General – $60150.41; RUT-$7345.04; LOST-$7052.94; Debt Service-$700.39; Water-$51501.10; Water Capital Projects-$3224.69; Sewer-$9297.65; Electric-$42699.47. Total: $181971.69. Expenses: General-$41201.15; RUT-$14531.60; LOST-$76700.00; Water-$6748.50; Water Capital Projects-$10827.03; Sewer-$5364.38; Electric-$39609.33. Total: $194981.99.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Kuhlmann, to adjourn. Carried 4-0. Mayor Reimer proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 7:01 p.m.

Tammy Reimer, Mayor

ATTEST:

Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk

JULY 2021 CLAIMS REPORT

ANTHON UTILITIES UTILITIES $895.76

AQUATIC RESOURCE MANAGEMENT GRASS CARP LAGOON $185.00

AT&T MOBILITY PHONE $225.67

DARLA BAIRD PROGRAMS AND SERVICES SUPPLIES $68.61

AMY BUCK MILEAGE $35.84

FRIENDS OF CAMANCHE PUB LIBRARY BOOK $5.00

CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT LIBRARY MATERIAL $266.04

CENTURY LINK PHONE $72.31

COSA PROPERTIES DEPOSIT REFUND $100.00

MATTHEW CURTIN CONTRACT $250.00

DELHI LIBRARY BOOK $18.00

DEMCO OFFICE SUPPLIES $379.72

DOLORES DOSE JANITORIAL CONTRACT $52.50

IRS FED/FICA TAX $2,199.26

IRS FED/FICA TAX $2,154.95

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OMAHA PHONE $299.59

FOUNDATION ANALYTICAL LAB ANALYSIS $28.75

ROBIN GRIESHABER DEPOSIT REFUND $91.52

HALLBERG AUCTION LLC 2014 TRAILER $4,000.00

OMG MIDWEST, INC. GRAVEL $509.32

ANNIE HEATH JANITORIAL CONTRACT $150.00

HEIDMAN LAW FIRM LEGAL $1,927.50

IOWA DEPT OF NATURAL RESOURCES ANNUAL WA SUPPLY FEE $65.30

IOWA ONE CALL LOCATES $19.80

IPERS IPERS $2,464.12

JOY AUTO PARTS TRAILER & SEWER LIFT SUPPLIES $359.53

LESSMAN ELECTRIC SUPPLY ELEC STREET LIGHTS $357.17

LONG LINES PHONE $379.30

MENARDS SIOUX CITY SUPPLIES $300.45

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIPMENT CO. FILTER HYDRAUL SUPPLY $402.77

NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS CHEMICALS $120.00

OFFICE ELEMENTS SUPPLIES $15.00

KURT & KATIE CLOUD PAULSEN COMM CATALYST DRAW 2 $40,000.00

TREASURER STATE OF IOWA STATE TAX $569.00

QUILL OFFICE SUPPLIES $371.10

TREASURER STATE OF IOWA SALES TAX $1,680.00

SANITARY SERVICES TRASH COLLECTION $3,768.45

SUANN STINES BOOKS $33.96

THE RECORD PUBLISHING $202.62

UTILITY EQUIPMENT CO STREET REPAIR SUPPLY $209.09

UTILITY FUND DEPOSIT REFUNDS $503.48

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS/SHIELD IOWA INSURANCE $3,852.43

WIMECA C/O NIPCO ENERGY $13,666.74

WOODBURY COUNTY REC LABOR $898.80

Accounts Payable Total $84,154.45

Payroll Checks $12,916.43

***** REPORT TOTAL ***** $97,070.88

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 22, 2021